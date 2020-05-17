London Underground manager wins payout after he is sacked for sexual harassment

Tottenham Court Road station - - PA

A London Underground manager sacked for sexually harassing a female colleague has been awarded a £14,000 payout after bosses took too long to dismiss him, an employment tribunal has ruled.

Olushola Adenusi, 59, was subject to disciplinary proceedings after he told a woman he wanted to sleep with her and that he could tell she was fit by her body shape.

The customer services manager was sacked for gross misconduct but took legal action against London Underground on the grounds of unfair dismissal.

An employment tribunal found that while the decision to fire him for harassing the woman, known only as C1, was reasonable, the 16-month investigation took so long that it became unfair.

Adenusi won the case and will receive a payout of £14,478 based on his 17 years of service. The hearing was told that in August 2017 he had subjected the woman to a 'tortuous' two-hour return to work interview following her surgery.

The interview where they worked at Tottenham Court Road station in central London should normally have taken half an hour.

She said he spent at least 45 minutes being quizzed about her anatomy and being asked questions of a sexual nature.

She said Adenusi's medical questions were "unnecessary" and involved "inappropriate questions and comments".

Sitting at Central London Employment Tribunal, Employment Judge Richard Nicolle said of the return to work interview: "He said that it was important that she gets better after her gynaecological surgery as 'she would need to please her future husband'"

"That she looks like she kept fit as you could tell from her body shape; and that when the Claimant had first seen her, he had thought 'wow' and had wanted to sleep with her but having found out that she was in a relationship he had now had to control his thoughts."

But while the tribunal agreed with London Underground's reasoning that he was guilty of sexual harassment, the near-16 month delay between suspension and firing was deemed "unacceptable".

The manager was suspended on full pay from August 16 2017 until his employment was terminated for gross misconduct on December 5 2018.

The investigation ultimately concluded, on the balance of probabilities, it was most likely that C1's account was truthful.

Employment Judge Nicolle, in his ruling, said it was a fair conclusion for London Underground to fire him for sexual harassment but they may have not followed proper procedure.

He said: "It is wholly inappropriate that it took nearly sixteen months from C1's complaint being raised until the Claimant's dismissal.

"Whilst he continued to be paid in full during this period it would inevitably give rise to the risk of evidence going stale.

"It also left the Claimant in a considerable state of limbo for much longer than was necessary. It would also have been unsatisfactory from C1's perspective."