London to get UK’s first indoor baseball park this autumn

The UK’s first indoor centre for baseball and softball is set to open in north-west London in the autumn, it has been announced.

The 108 centre will open inside Brent Cross Town, a newly built living, business, and shopping district in the Cricklewood area.

Related Argent and Barnet Council, which are behind the scheme, announced The 108’s opening season on Tuesday and said they hope to capitalise on a new interest in the game.

Morwenna Hall, partner at Related Argent, said: “It is fantastic to be welcoming The 108 to Brent Cross Town and an exciting first for London, the UK, and for the local community.

“The 108 is a great new amenity for the area, providing a fun and accessible way of getting involved in baseball, whether you’re experienced or a beginner.”

The 40,000 sq ft centre will offer training facilities for players, ranging from professional teams and elite training, to youth and social games. There will also be room for indoor softball and casual hitting practice, and anyone wanting to try out the sport for the first time.

The 108 is additionally supported by the UK’s governing bodies for baseball and softball as well as Major League Baseball. The latter will take over London Stadium this weekend for the summer’s annual fixture, which aims to capitalise on a growing UK market.

Ben Ladkin, managing director of Major League Baseball Europe, added: “We’re really excited to see further evidence of the growth of baseball and softball in the UK with the announcement of this fantastic new facility, and are looking forward to working with The 108 and the UK baseball and softball community to grow the game.

“With the return of the London Series this year, it’s definitely a big year for baseball in the UK.”