London’s Twickenham Studios Reopens With COVID-19 Measures in Place

Click here to read the full article.

London’s Twickenham Studios, operated by Time+Space Studios, have reopened with safety measures in place to guard again COVID-19, and incorporating a new TV studio.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The studios have launched a program of measures that it calls “Studio Safe” to protect cast and crew, which are in line with protocols developed by the British Film Commission.

More from Variety

Studio staff will wear masks and gloves, and are being issued with thermometers to conduct routine temperature checks. All studios will have sanitation stations at the entrance and extra cleaners have been hired. A bio-fogging specialist will be on standby to treat space being hired by productions. Other measures include signage to raise awareness of the risks of COVID, and swipe doors to limit movement into certain areas.

Time+Space Studios is run by Piers Read and Jeremy Rainbird, who said: “With the measures we have introduced we think it is a perfect place for people to re-boot various production workflows by accessing the site safely and securely. We have done everything we possibly can in order to ensure the space is as safe as can be for everyone entering the site by maintaining clear protocols needed to work on set or in theaters.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.