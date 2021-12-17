London Tube strike: Major action to go ahead this weekend as talks stall

(PA)

A 32-hour Tube strike starting on Friday evening will go ahead after union leaders accused Transport for London of using the pandemic in a “cynical attempt to blackmail staff”.

The RMT action will see a reduction in services on the Victoria and Central lines from around 7pm, with drivers belonging to the union told not to book on for shifts from 830pm–which will also mean fewer trains on the Night Tube early on Saturday.

But the impact of the action will be far wider throughout Saturday when drivers on the Northern, Piccadilly and Jubilee lines also walk out for 24 hours from 4.30am – meaning five Underground lines will have fewer or no trains on the final Saturday before Christmas.

TfL said the RMT had refused requests to call off the action in response to concerns at the dramatic spread of the Omicron variant.

TfL said there was a need to run as many services as possible to help people get to work or visit vaccination centres – with mass vaccination sites opening at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium on Saturday and at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

But Underground bosses were condemned at a meeting of RMT union representatives on Thursday night, for an “outrageous last ditch attempt to use the pandemic to try and bully staff into accepting their plans”.

The RMT has previously offered to suspend the action if TfL reintroduced a Night Tube-only workforce. A total of 103 TfL staff and contractors have died from Covid.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We are angry and disappointed that the Tube management have refused yet again this week to move forward based on genuine and realistic proposals that could have enabled us to recommend the suspension of the planned action. As a result the strike action this weekend goes ahead.

“The anger of our members and reps has been compounded by a cynical last ditch attempt ‎by LU managers to use the pandemic to bully and blackmail staff - the same front-line Tube staff who have put themselves at personal risk to keep London moving since the Covid crisis emerged nearly two years ago.”

Story continues

TfL said the action was also likely to affect Night Tube services early on Sunday.

Nick Dent, director of London Underground customer operations, said: “I can only express my deep regret that the RMT union has decided to disrupt Londoners and our transport network once again. This needless action comes at a time when we need to be delivering the best service we possibly can so Londoners can safely comply with the Government’s guidance and deal with the new Covid variant.

“The other union has agreed to and is benefitting from our roster changes, and we remain willing to work with RMT to review the changes.

“In the meantime, despite no job losses, more flexibility, more job certainty and more roster options for drivers, five major Tube lines – the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines – are set for disruption for one full day tomorrow and overnight services on the Central and Victoria lines could be disrupted tonight. Londoners are therefore urged to check before they travel and consider using other modes as needed.”