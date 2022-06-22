London Tube strike latest LIVE: Another day of chaos for commuters as union action rumbles on

A packed bus in Leyton on Wednesday morning (Ross Lydall/Evening Standard)

London commuters are facing more crippling Tube and train cancellations today as the chaos caused by the biggest rail strike in a generation continues.

Around 60 per cent of services are set to run throughout the day as the network recovers from the first of three planned days of industrial action.

The resumption of rail services on Wednesday morning is expected to be delayed as signallers and control room staff are not working overnight shifts.

Meanwhile, no Tube services will run until 8am and Transport for London (TfL) urged commuters to avoid making any journeys until mid-morning. The London Overground and Elizabeth Line will also run a reduced service until mid-morning, TfL said.

Just after 6am on Wednesday, only the DLR was running a good service with the Northern line and London Overground part suspended. All other lines were suspended.

It comes a day after industrial action by the RMT brought severe disruption across the country, with just a fifth of trains running after 40,000 union members at Network Rail and 13 train operators walked out in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. RMT and Unite workers also staged a walk-out on the London Underground as part of a separate dispute.

Good morning

07:19 , Elly Blake

Welcome to our rail strikes live blog, where we will be bringing you updates on that latest industrial action throughout the day.

Tuesday saw the largest Tube and rail strike in 30 years.

Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail and 13 train operators walked out in the biggest outbreak of industrial action on the railways for a generation.

Disruption continues today.