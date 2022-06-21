London Tube strike latest LIVE: Largest rail and Tube action in 30 years begins

Waterloo Station on Tuesday morning (Supplied)

London commuters are facing a morning of misery on Tuesday as the biggest Tube and rail strike in 30 years goes ahead.

Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out today, Thursday and Saturday in the biggest outbreak of industrial action on the railways for a generation.

Just one in five trains are expected to be running, primarily on main lines and only for around 11 hours.

It coincides with the fourth network-wide strike this year on the London Underground, which is expected to grind the capital to a halt.

Just after 6am there was a good service on the Bakerloo, Central, Circle, District, Hammersmith & City, Jubilee, Metropolitan and London tram lines. The Northern line, DLR and London Overground were part suspended, while the Victoria and Waterloo & City line were suspended.

Which train lines are affected by the strikes?

06:46 , Elly Blake

Thirteen train operators will be directly impacted by the strikes, while some routes operated by other companies will also be disrupted. Those directly impacted include:

Avanti West Coast

c2c

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Great Western Railway (GWR)

Greater Anglia

London North Eastern Railway (LNER)

Northern Trains

South Eastern Railway

South Western Railway

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains

Could this be a summer of strikes?

06:43 , Elly Blake

The UK could see a summer of rail strikes if a deal is not reached, the general secretary of the RMT union said on Monday.

Mick Lynch told a press briefing: “Our campaign will run as long as it needs to run until we get a settlement acceptable to our people.

“Whenever we get an offer that is tenable we will put that to our members in a referendum.”

Asked if the strikes could last for months if a deal is not reached Mr Lynch replied: “I think it will, yes.”

Pictured: Hammersmith empty as strikes begin

06:41 , Elly Blake

The Standard’s Gareth Richman is passing by a very empty Hammersmith station this morning.

Story continues

Hammersmith station (Gareth Richman / Evening Standard)

Business bosses predict ‘incredible’ damage due to rail strike disruption

06:35 , Elly Blake

Business chiefs have warned that continued strike actions will cause “incredible” damage to the UK.

Economists at the Centre for Economics and Business Researc warned that the three strikes across Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday will have a fallout worth at least £91 million to the economy.

Richard Burge, chief executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the capital “cannot afford a summer of chaos on the railways and tube lines”.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, projected the action could cost the sector up to £540 million.

She said: “Fragile consumer confidence will take a further hit, thousands of people able and willing to spend money in hospitality venues across the country will be prevented from doing so, while staff will undoubtedly struggle to even get to work.”

Meanwhile, James Hardiman, senior analyst at the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said: “UK footfall is already down on pre-pandemic levels, and this will only slow the progress retailers have made to bring people back in-store.”

London’s Paddington station a ghost town

06:24 , Sarah Harvey

The Standard’s John Dunne is at a very empty Paddington Station this morning.

(John Dunne/Evening Standard)

How will the strike affect services?

06:15 , Sarah Harvey

Who is going on strike?

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators.

How bad will the disruption be?

Fewer than one in five trains will run, and only on main lines and only for around 11 hours, starting later and finishing earlier.

Will there be strikes on the London Underground?

Yes. Members of the RMT and Unite will strike on Tuesday.

Are other unions involved in the dispute?

Yes. The Transport Salaried Staffs Association and the drivers union Aslef are also taking industrial action or balloting for strikes.

What are the strikes about?

The railways are proposing to make efficiency savings, especially as fewer passengers are travelling by train because of the pandemic, which has led to more people working from home.

Last ditch talks fail

06:13 , Sarah Harvey

Morning, and welcome to the Standard’s Tube blog. We will be giving you updates across the day as the biggest rail strike in a generation goes ahead. Last-ditch talks failed to resolve the bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, with all sides blaming each other for the lack of progress.

Much of Britain will have no passenger trains for the entire day, including most of Scotland and Wales, the whole of Cornwall and Dorset, and places such as Chester, Hull, Lincoln and Worcester.