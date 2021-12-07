London Tube Strike: How to get around London on Friday and Saturday

London Tube strikes are set to hit the capital for the third consecutive weekend.

This brings more travel dismay for commuters and Christmas shoppers.

Overnight strikes will affect the Victoria and Central Lines from 7pm to 4.29am on Friday and Saturday.

RMT members will walk out in an ongoing dispute over rosters which will impact the planned return of Night Tube services.

It follows heavy strike action on Black Friday which saw the number of West End shoppers fall 40 per cent on a “normal” year, according to figures by the New West End Company.

RMT said new shifts are being imposed on staff which will affect their work-life balance.

However, TfL has insisted the changes have been agreed by other unions and would result in drivers working approximately four night shifts a year.

Here are alternative ways to travel around London during the Tube strike.

Buses

There are no timetable changes scheduled for London bus services on Friday.

Night buses are expected to be busier than usual and travellers are advised to allow more time for their journeys.

Electric scooters

Some boroughs offer electric scooters to rent, which is the only way to legally ride one in London.

These areas are Camden, City of London, Ealing, Hammersmith and Fulham, Kensington and Chelsea, Lambeth, Richmond upon Thames, Southwark, Tower Hamlets and Westminster.

Renting an e-scooter typically costs between £3.25 and £3.40 for a 15-minute journey, according to TfL.

Operators charge a £1 unlock fee plus 15p per minute for Dott and Tier scooters or 16p per minute for Lime, which is paid via the relevant app.

Tube

There will be severe disruption on the Central and Victoria lines with little or no overnight service from 7pm onwards on December 0 and 11, and December 17 and 18.

Londoners are advised to check before travelling and use buses to complete their journeys where required.

Walking and Cycling

Londoners are never more than 600m away from a Santander Cycle hire point in the centre of the capital.

Meanwhile Brompton Bike Hire are offering free bike hire at their docks across London.

Many parts of Zone 1 are walkable and people are advised to walk or cycle where possible.

Walking and cycle maps of the West End and the City of London can be downloaded from the TfL website.

Heathrow Airport

Passengers travelling to Heathrow can use the Piccadilly line as an alternative where possible.

Evening and overnight strikes

Strike action will affect evening and night services on the Central and Victoria lines only.

