London Tube Strike 2022 LIVE: Commuters face chaos as industrial action goes ahead

(Sarah Harvey/Evening Standard)

London commuters face chaos on Tuesday morning as a Tube strike takes place across the entire underground network until midnight.

Last-ditch talks to avert the strike broke up after only 20 minutes on Monday and TfL said “severe disruption” was expected with a “high chance” of no Underground services. Londoners have been told to work from home if they can.

Direct talks between the RMT union and London Underground negotiators began with union sources suggesting a “political shift” from Mayor Sadiq Khan would be needed to “change the weather”.

Services will be running on London Overground, TfL Rail, DLR, London Trams and National Rail but services will be busier than usual.

Long queues form outside Stratford station

06:39 , Josh Salisbury

Long queues were forming outside Stratford station from 6am today as the tube strike hit commuters, writes John Dunne.

Many vented their frustration that their daily trip to work had been hampered especially after returning to the office following the Covid pandemic.

Sean Reynolds, 40, who works in IT in Holborn said: “This is unacceptable. I have only just started going back to the office full time. Fares are going up and now this, it’s just not on.”

Silvia Perreira, 28, who works in retail said: “I’m in a job where I can’t work from home. Things are hard enough already with the cost of living going up these strikers what’s are they doing? Trying to make people poorer?”

Damian Callaghan, 38, an insurance worker said: “This is terrible for the economy, the tube workers should be ashamed.”

Leytonstone Station at 6am this morning (John Dunne / Evening Standard)

Tuesday’s strike first of two this week

06:29 , Sarah Harvey

Tuesday’s strike is the first of two 24-hour strikes this week– both starting at a minute past midnight and running to a minute before midnight.

Talks break down after only 20 minutes

06:24 , Sarah Harvey

Talks to avert the strike broke down after only 20 minutes on Monday night according to City Hall Editor Ross Lydall. Direct talks between the RMT union and London Underground negotiators began with union sources suggesting a “political shift” from Mayor Sadiq Khan would be needed to “change the weather”.

Transport for London sources were similarly pessimistic – saying it was difficult to respond to union concerns about pensions when no proposals to change staff benefits had been tabled.