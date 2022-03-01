London Tube Strike 2022: How to get around the capital during disruptions on the Underground

Esra Arahu
·3 min read

The RMT has announced that Tube strikes are set to go ahead throughout today and Thursday March 3.

These strikes are expected to force the closure of the London Underground, and cause “severe disruption across all Tube lines”.

Here are alternative ways to travel around London during the strikes.

Buses

Buses and local roads in London are expected to be busier than normal, so commuters are advised to allow more time for journeys and to consider walking or cycling.

Bus maps of London by area can be found on the TfL website, as well as bus and traffic status updates.

Tube

The morning rush hour services on Wednesday March 2 and Friday March 4 are likely to be affected.

TfL advises commuters to travel later in the day where possible.

London Overground, TfL Rail, DLR, London Trams, and National Rail services

Services to and from central London are likely to be busier than usual.

Passengers are advised to check for possible station closures before they travel if they are planning to use services from stations served by the Tube.

Status updates for the Tube, London Overground, TfL Rail, the DLR and London Trams can also be found on the TfL website.

Driving

As roads will be busier than usual, passengers are advised to consider walking or cycling, and to allow more time for their journey.

Traffic status updates can be checked on the TfL website.

(Lucy Young)
Walking and cycling

TfL recommends that commuters walk and cycle all or part of their journey where possible.

Much of Zone 1 is walkable, and Londoners are never more than 600m from a Santander Cycle hire point in central London.

Passengers can use maps on the TfL website to plan walking or cycling journeys around central London.

Electric Scooter

There are electric scooter rentals in some London boroughs, which is the only way to legally ride one in London.

These boroughs are Camden, City of London, Ealing, Hammersmith and Fulham, Kensington and Chelsea, Lambeth, Richmond upon Thames, Southwark, Tower Hamlets and Westminster.

According to TfL, renting an e-scooter typically costs between £3.25 and £3.40 for a 15-minute journey.

Operators charge a £1 unlock fee plus 15p per minute for Dott and Tier scooters or 16p per minute for Lime, which is paid via the relevant app.

Heathrow

The Piccadilly line will be affected by the strike.

TfL advises that passengers travelling to Heathrow use TfL Rail services from Paddington or third-party coach services instead.

Night Tube strikes at weekends

Overnight strikes on the Central and Victoria lines are taking place every Friday and Saturday until Sunday 19 June 2022.

Passengers are advised to check the TfL website for updates before travelling.

Travel tools

In addition to checking updates on the TfL website, Londoners can make use of a range of travel tools to plan their journeys.

The TfL Journey Planner helps passengers plan public transport, cycling or walking routes, whilst the Nearby page provides information on local Tube, bus, river, London Overground, DLR, TfL Rail and Santander Cycles locations.

The TfL Go app provides users with a live map to see their route, and live updates on all bus, Tube, London Overground, DLR, TfL Rail and tram lines.

Users can also check walking and cycling routes for all or part of their journey, and the app’s step-free mode helps passengers plan accessible journeys - this includes information on toilet availability, platform access and live lift status.

