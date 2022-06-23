London Tube and train strike latest LIVE: Commuters wake up to another day of chaos

Commuters are facing another day of travel misery today as the RMT holds a second day of strikes on Britain’s railways.

The union confirmed that industrial action would go ahead as planned after talks between the union, Network Rail and train operators hit a stumbling block once again on Wednesday afternoon.

At least 40,000 RMT members will picket amid an ongoing dispute over redundancies and real-term pay cuts. The railway will run at 20 per cent capacity, with many of the last inter-city trains set to leave in mid-afternoon.

The London Tube is mostly not affected though the new Elizabeth line and the London Overground, both of which use national rail lines, will be. Commuters are being told to complete their journeys on both lines by 6pm. Disruption is expected to continue into Friday.

Pictured: Queues on platforms for the few trains running from Victoria

07:16 , Elly Blake

Queues to board trains at Victoria Station (ES)

Victoria station ‘like a ghost town'

07:02 , Elly Blake

Standard reporter John Dunne said the “normally bustling Victoria station was like a ghost town this morning”.

It comes as the second RMT strike action of the week crippled services to and from the capital.

Victoria Station ‘like a ghost town' (ES)

(ES)

More strikes on the way...? This time, in education

06:54 , Elly Blake

Ministers were warned on Thursday to “hear the anger of teachers” or risk a walk-out from classrooms later this year.

Mary Bousted, General Secretary of the National Education Union, dismissed a proposed 3 per cent pay rise as “completely inadequate”.

She also stressed the “standard of education goes through the floor” without teachers.

What rail reforms are the Government proposing?

06:44 , Elly Blake

The Government has announced plans to change the law to enable businesses to supply skilled agency workers to plug staffing gaps during industrial action.

Ministers pointed out that under current trade union laws, employment businesses are restricted from supplying temporary agency workers to cover for strikers, saying it can have a “disproportionate impact”.

The legislation will repeal the “burdensome” legal restrictions, giving businesses impacted by strike action the freedom to tap into the services of employment businesses who can provide skilled, temporary agency staff at short notice, said the government.

Who is striking?

06:42 , Elly Blake

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 13 train operators will take industrial action, crippling services across the UK.

These are: Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, Cross Country Trains, c2c, East Midlands Railway, Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, LNER, Northern Trains, South Eastern, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express and West Midlands Trains.

Only around one in five trains will run and mainly on main lines during the day.

Tube workers are not striking although some TfL services are affected.

Good morning

06:37 , Elly Blake

Welcome to our rail strike live blog as thousands of railway workers stage a second strike this week.

We will be bringing you live updates from in and around the capital.