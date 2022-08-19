London Tube and Overground strike LIVE: Major disruption for commuters as Tube, rail and bus strikes hit

Commuters face fresh travel chaos on Friday as strike action affects the Tube, London Overground and some bus services.

Around 10,000 members of the RMT union are staging a 24-hour walkout in an ongoing dispute over jobs and pensions, while 1,100 members of Unite union are striking on the Underground, Croydon Tramlink, and Victoria coach station.

In addition, 400 London Overground workers employed by Arriva Rail London are separately engaging in a walkout today, as are bus drivers working for United London, affecting 57 routes through west and south-west London and parts of Surrey.

The fresh round of industrial action bringing London’s transport network to a standstill comes a day after rail strikes which left only around one in five services running.

RMT leader Mick Lynch has issued a warning that the strikes would continue for “as long as it takes” to win a better pay deal for rail workers.

However, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the Standard the strikes were preventing “workers from getting to their job and earning a living” during a cost of living crisis.

“So, transport union chiefs should stop inflicting triple misery on London with rail, Tube and bus strikes,” he said.

Video: Long queues for buses outside Liverpool Street station

07:53 , Bill Mcloughlin

Railway reforms will be imposed if no deal agreed, says Grant Shapps

07:41 , Bill Mcloughlin

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has insisted reforms across the rail network will be pushed through if the unions do not accept the Government’s proposal.

Asked by Sky News if compulsory redundancies were on the table for rail workers, Grant Shapps said: "The deal that is on the table actually means largely no compulsory redundancies at all.

"If the unions are not prepared to put that deal to your membership we will never know whether members would accept it.

"What I do know and I can say for sure is if we can't get this settled in the way that we are proposing, which is 'please put the deal to your membership' then we will have to move to what is called a section 188; it is a process of actually requiring these changes to go into place so it becomes mandated.

"That is the direction that this is moving in now."

Mr Shapps claimed that outdated work practices needed to be updated, adding: "If we can't get those modernisations in place we will have to impose those modernisations but we would much rather do it through these offers actually being put to their members."

Pictured: Commuters brave travel disruption as strikes hit

07:30 , Josh Salisbury

Londoners have been pictured struggling with the travel disruption because of the strikes this morning.

Stratford Station in east London this morning (Jeremy Selwyn)

Bus queues at Stratford (Jeremy Selwyn)

Trains at Stanmore as Tube strike hits (Jeremy Selwyn)

Which bus services are affected by strike today?

07:26 , Josh Salisbury

Bus drivers working for United London are also among those taking strike action today, affecting 57 routes through west and south-west London and parts of Surrey.

TfL advises it will impact services on the following routes: 9, 18, 33, 49, 65, 70, 71, 72, 85, 94, 105, 110, 116, 117, 148, 203, 211, 216, 220, 223, 224, 235, 258, 265, 266, 272, 281, 283, 290, 293, 371, 404, 406, 411, 418, 419, 423, 440, 465, 467, 470, 481, C1, E1, E3, H17, H22, H32, H37, H91, H98, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, N9, N18, N33, N65, N72, N266 and S3.

Lynch: We’re striking to protect pay and pensions

07:19 , Josh Salisbury

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has said that London Overground and Underground workers are striking to protect their pensions, secure a decent pay rise, job security and good working conditions.

“Tube bosses are having secret negotiations with the government about slashing jobs and undermining working conditions and pensions all in the name of removing subsidies,” he said in a statement confirming the strike on Thursday.

“This government-led assault on staff will be disastrous as no other comparable urban transport system in the world operates without financial support from central government to ensure good and reliable services.

“The government needs to stop trying to get services on the cheap by slashing jobs and wages and invest in what should be a world class transport network.”

Shapps: British public ‘fed up with extremist union bosses’

07:10 , Nicholas Cecil

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, has warned that the industrial action was hitting millions of workers, including many on lower wages than rail staff.

He told The Standard: “The union barons like to pretend they are representing those hardest-up.

“But in fact they are preventing these workers from getting to their job and earning a living – the last thing this country needs during Putin’s cost-of-living crisis.

“So, transport union chiefs should stop inflicting triple misery on London with rail, Tube and bus strikes.”

He also stressed: “The British public having spent £16 billion supporting the railways through Covid are fed up with extremist union bosses calling their members out on strike.

“That’s why I’m preparing 16 changes to union legislation to bring dinosaur industrial relations into the 21st Century.”

However, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch accused the Government of “waging an ideological war against rail workers” rather than seeking to strike a deal to end the strikes.

Which TfL services will be affected by strikes today?

07:04 , Josh Salisbury

The majority of TfL’s services will be impacted by strike action today, it has advised.

There will be severe disruption on all lines, with little to no services throughout the day and no Night Tube.

The London Overground will be disrupted with a late start and there will be no Night Overground.

Trams are running a reduced service. The DLR’s services to Bank are running 07:00-18:30, and all other DLR services are running as normal.

Meanwhile the Elizabeth line will run as normal from 7am, although after 22:30, trains may not stop at all stations on its central section from Paddington to Abbey Wood.