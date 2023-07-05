London Trans+Pride 2023: When and where will it take place?

London Trans+ Pride will take place on Saturday (Alamy / PA)

LondonTrans+ Pride is set to return this week to call for transgender freedom and equality in the UK and globally.

And there will be an entirely new march route, with details released today (Wednesday, July 5) that will allow for more people to join in, as organisers say they see the event attendees “doubling” each year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been a difficult year for trans and non-binary people, with transphobic harassment increasing and anti-trans bills introduced worldwide.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s London Trans+ Pride event.

What is London Trans+ Pride 2023?

The protest is a grassroots event that first took place in 2019.

It aims to “celebrate the memory of trans lives taken and uphold the next generation of trans revolutionaries”.

For example, trans schoolgirl Brianna Ghey, 16, was stabbed to death in Warrington on February 11.

Two teenagers — both aged 15 — were charged with murder and are due to stand trial in July.

This year’s Pride celebrates the memories of those who lost their lives, including teenager Brianna Ghey (Handout / Cheshire Police / PA)

London Trans+ Pride organisers described the incident as “a brutal and horrific attack that has left the community reeling” in a statement on Facebook only days after Ghey’s death.

In addition, the Government this year blocked Scotland’s gender recognition reform bill. The Scottish government will make its case against the decision in a three-day hearing from September 19-21.

Elsewhere, far-right protests have taken place against drag queen performances in London.

Trans advocacy groups condemned the blocking of Scotland’s planned reform of the Gender Recognition Act (GRA), which would have made obtaining a Gender Recognition Certificate easier. In response, London Trans+ Pride held two protests outside 10 Downing Street on January 18 and 19. The group wrote on Facebook that the “emergency protest” was to “show solidarity for Scotland’s independence and autonomy as it leads the UK’s fight for gender reform, as well as to champion the continuing battle against transphobia in the rest of the nation”.

A Kickstarter fund to support this year’s Trans+ Pride event has raised almost £4,500 out of a £7,500 target. This means the march is likely to be the largest expression of trans solidarity yet.

This year’s Pride in London will also be focused on championing trans allyship, with the slogan Never March Alone.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said in May: “Never March Alone is a powerful message that centres trans people.

“London is renowned across the globe as a beacon of inclusion and diversity, and Pride is part of the reason. The march of solidarity and celebration has helped to change our society and I’m pleased that this year’s campaign will be in support of the capital’s trans and non-binary community.”

When and where will London Trans+ Pride 2023 take place?

Organisers have confirmed that the protest march will take place on Saturday, 8 July, from 1pm.

Protesters are being asked to congregate at Trafalgar Square, in central London, before embarking on a new demonstration route that can “accommodate growing numbers” of London Trans+ Pride attendees.

In an Instagram post announcing the event’s return, organisers urged attendees to “bring signs” and “wear flowers”.

Story continues

What’s the London Trans+ Pride 2023 route?

This year’s march will begin at Trafalgar Square at 1pm, before making its way up Cockspur Street onto Pall Mall.

It will then make a right at Waterloo Place and head up to Piccadilly Circus before turning left and passing Green Park, before coming to a stop just after Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner.

Organisers say the total distance of the march is around 2.09km (1.35 miles) and will take between 60 and 90 minutes to complete.

Why has the London Trans+ Pride 2023 march route been changed?

Organisers said the number of people taking part is “doubling each year”.

Furthermore, more money is needed to pay for the growing cost of staging the event. This includes funding sound equipment and transportation, stewards, a hydration station, and accessibility.