London train and Tube strike latest LIVE: Union chief warns more strikes to come if deal not agreed on third day of travel chaos

Travel plans face major disruption on Saturday as rail workers strike for the third time this week as union supremo Mick Lynch, has warned there will be more strikes this year if a deal is not agreed.

“We won’t hesitate to use more industrial action if we can’t reach an agreement or if the companies carry through their threats to make people redundant,” he told Sky News.

“There’s a long way to go yet.”

Led by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), approximately a fifth of rail services are operating while up to half the lines across the country will be closed on Saturday, with many only running between between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Union members at Network Rail and 13 other train operators are staging a walk out which will impact lines such as Southern Rail, Thameslink, Southeastern, South Western, and LNER, all of which are running reduced timetables.

The London Overground is also running a reduced service and is part closed. The District and Bakerloo lines are also part suspended, while the central, cirlcle, and metropolitan lines are experiencing minor to severe delays as of Saturday morning - the DLR is also affected.

All other lines on the Tube network are mostlty unaffected, although Transport for London is running a reduced service o nthe Elizabeth Line and has advised travellers to expect disruption.

Mick Lynch refuses to rule out further strike action

08:37 , Sami Quadri

Mr Lynch has not ruled out further strike action this summer, and said the RMT will decide after discussions next week.

Responding to a statement by Network Rail to Sky News Breakfast about the progress of talks, he said: “We’ve got to be very cautious about what they call progress.

“They may be progressing their agenda, but it doesn’t mean that our members are going to accept those changes, just because the company wants them, so we’ve got to work that problem through with them.”

He added: “So it’s likely unless we get a lot of movement provided by the Government that the companies can change their stance that there will be more action, yes.”

He continued: “We’ve not named dates. We’re going to review where we are in the discussions next week, and then we will decide if we need to take more action.

“We have to get two weeks’ notice of strikes anyway, that’s the legislation, so there won’t be any strikes in the next couple of weeks, but we’ll decide that. But we won’t hesitate to use more industrial action if we can’t reach an agreement or if the companies carry through their threats to make people redundant.”

Mick Lynch says ‘there’s a long way to go yet’ in negotiations

08:24 , Sami Quadri

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said “there’s a long way to go yet” in rail company talks, as proposals will “very difficult to take on board” for rail workers.

Speaking to Sky News Breakfast, Mr Lynch said of the talks: “They’ve given us a lot of detail about what they want from what they might call the new modern railway, what we don’t know is how our members are going to respond to that.

“We hear a lot of the changes they want to make, but our members when they hear it will find a lot of the changes very difficult to take on board, so we’ll have to see what the complete package is and then we’ll have to go to our people and consult them in detail to see if they want to accept this package.

“So there’s a long way to go yet. But most of the stuff that our members voted very heavily in favour for action about are what’s on the table now and they’ve not diluted very much the stuff that they want.”

He said issues yet to be resolved include “severe changes to our members’ terms and conditions, they do want to cut thousands of jobs, they want to recontract virtually everyone that works on the railway on a set of terms and conditions and pay that is lower than we currently have, and that in some ways is a form of fire and rehire”.

He added: “They’re saying we either have to adapt and adopt these new practices, or we will lose our jobs in greater numbers than even we thought, so there is still that constant threat to us, of mass job losses, thousands of jobs, new contracts of employment, new working practices, which will be detrimental to our people and we still haven’t got any offer that’s suitable on pay.”

Key rail strike questions answered

08:23 , Sami Quadri

Who is striking?

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on Network Rail and 13 train operators are involved in the dispute.

What is the dispute about?

Pay, jobs and conditions.

Jobs are going to be cut and working conditions changed under an efficiency drive, while unions are seeking a pay rise to reflect the cost-of-living crisis.

What are the unions’ pay demands and how much have they been offered?

Network Rail has offered 3%, dependent on efficiencies, while a similar offer is believed to have been made by train operators involved in the row.

Have any other rail companies made offers?

Yes. Merseyrail reached a deal with the TSSA on Wednesday for a 7.1% pay rise, ScotRail has offered 5%, while recent increases have included over 8% for London Underground under a long-term agreement.

Have any other strikes been called?

No. The RMT executive will probably meet next week to decide its next move.

Are any other unions involved in the dispute?

Yes. The TSSA is balloting hundreds of its members at Network Rail and several train companies for industrial action in the same dispute, while members of the drivers union Aslef at Greater Anglia went on strike on Thursday.

What efficiencies are rail bosses seeking?

Many revolve around changes in technology, such as using drones to check rail tracks rather than having workers walking along the line.

Will ticket offices close?

It does appear that many ticket offices will close in the next 18 months, with staff switching to other roles.

RMT Twitter account adds 60,000 followers – but union says ‘not all support us’

07:48 , Sami Quadri

The Twitter account of the union at the centre of the rail workers dispute has added more than 60,000 new followers in the past week.

But the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said not all the new followers are supporters.

The @RMTunion account, which is 13 years old, has attracted huge interest since the row over jobs, pay and conditions flared.

The RMT said: “Not all those followers will support us, or trade unions. However, we must build on this groundswell of support and reject the Tory race to the bottom.”

Meanwhile, an analysis of Google search data reveals that searches for “join union” have increased to their highest level in over a year.

The study, by recruitment experts Workello, showed that searches for the phrase have increased threefold in the past week.

The data also showed that searches for “how to strike” have increased by 135% since the rail strikes began.

Mick Lynch calls Network Rail redundancy notice ‘unacceptable'

07:45 , Bill Mcloughlin

Mick Lynch, General Secretary of the RMT, told Sky News: “Network Rail issued a formal redundancy notice last week.

“That’s entirely unacceptable as a step to take in the middle of a negotiation. We won’t take those threats lightly. The best way of avoiding industrial action is by reaching a settlement that suits both parties’ needs.”

He also added that there is “still a long way to go yet” in negotiations.

Mr Lynch said: “There’s a long way to go yet.

“Most of the stuff our members voted very heavily in favour for action about are what’s on the table now and they have not diluted very much of the stuff they want and that’s true of the train operators and Network Rail.”