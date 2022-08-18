London train strike updates: Striking rail workers ‘dug in’ for long battle, says Mick Lynch

Sarah Harvey,Nicholas Cecil and Ross Lydall
·8 min read
London train strike updates: Striking rail workers 'dug in' for long battle, says Mick Lynch

Striking rail workers are “dug in” for a long battle which could drag on when Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak take over as Prime Minister, RMT chief Mick Lynch said as thousands of workers walkout on Thursday.

RMT members at Network Rail and 14 train operators, TSSA members at seven companies, and Unite members at Network Rail are walking out on the sixth rail strike this year including the Aslef strike last Saturday. Rail services will be drastically reduced, with only around a fifth running, and half of lines closed.

Any trains that are running will only operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm with picket lines mounted outside railway stations across the country.

The London Overground is running a reduced service, between 8am and 6pm, the Elizabeth line, District Line and Bakerloo Line will also run reduced services. The remainder of the Tube is not expected to be impacted, though services are expected to be busier than usual. On Friday, Tube, London Overground and bus strikes will affect most TfL services.

Mr Lynch told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Our members are dug in to this dispute.

“We told them it was not going to be a sprint, it is going to be more of a long term issue.”

Strikes are a ‘never-ending story’, says holidaymaker

08:38 , Sarah Harvey

At Tottenham Hale would-be holidaymakers were anxiously waiting to get on a Stansted Express service reduced to just two an hour, reports Barney Davis.Tom Hobbes, 32, was trying to get to a flight to join up with his lad’s holiday in Turkey.He said: “I’m a nervous flyer anyway so I tried to factor in the strikes in the journey time.“I’m just praying it’s not going to be packed on the carriage and we get let on because it’s cutting it fine already.“The strikes just seem to be a never-ending story, nothing ever seems to be resolved.”

(Barney Davis/Evening Standard)
(Barney Davis/Evening Standard)

Workers ‘not clear what they are striking for,’ says Network Rail boss

08:23 , Sarah Harvey

Andrew Haines, chief executive of Network Rail, said he does not believe workers are "clear on what they're striking for" and argued that the problem is not with the Government but the RMT union.

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain just after RMT boss Mick Lynch, Mr Haines said the situation "absolutely is frustrating".

"We've been talking for over 18 months. We started these talks actually with Mick's predecessor and so there's no lack of readiness to talk. The issue is there are some fundamental disagreements," Mr Haines said.

"Where I have a fundamental disagreement is that I don't think colleagues are clear on what they're striking for now," he continued.

"Mick mentioned pensions - that's not an issue for Network Rail. He mentioned job security - we've given a guarantee of a job for every single person in Network Rail who wants a job affected by our proposals.

"Now we've done our very best to meet those sort of issues but the common factor here is the RMT; it's not the Government.

"There are strikes on TfL, there are what, 13-14 train operators? Network Rail? All of those issues have been getting trapped together and I think many people striking are not clear. That's why we think the way to solve this is to put our offer, a very decent fair offer, to a referendum of RMT members. My staff, and I think that's the way to solve this."

Solution not possible because of ‘political interference’, says Mick Lynch

08:15 , Sarah Harvey

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), said he fears finding a solution will not be possible because of "political interference" as workers stage another rail strike.

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain from Euston Station on Thursday, he said the union have been working with Network Rail and the train operating companies but "the gap between us is still there".

"We've got to find a way to bridge that but I fear that because of the political interference that's happening with the public transport and the Treasury, we're not able to do that," he said.

"We've also got a dispute tomorrow with London Underground - which is more of the same that the funding from the railway has been cut and that means an attack on rail workers across the land and I think many workers are suffering from that at this moment.

"They're not getting a square deal but we'll keep working with the companies to get a negotiated settlement and as soon as we can do that, will put it to our members and hopefully we can get the railway back providing service the that public needs."

He later added: "We will work those problems through but what we need is the management to have the ability to negotiate and I think this has been has been partially caught up in the Tory leadership election or selection process that they're going through and I think because those candidates have both both taken a turn to the hard right in this country, it's very difficult to find the the ability to create a settlement."

Striking workers ‘dug in for long battle'

07:52 , Sarah Harvey

Striking rail workers are “dug in” for a long battle which could drag on when Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak take over as Prime Minister, RMT chief Mick Lynch said on Thursday.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Our members are dug in to this dispute.

“We told them it was not going to be a sprint, it is going to be more of a long term issue.”

He accused the Government of thwarting rail chiefs attempts to reach an agreement.

“What we need is for the management to have the ability to negotiate,” he added.

“I think this has been partially caught up in the Tory leadership election, or selection process.

“Because those candidates have both taken a turn to the Hard Right in this country, it’s very difficult to find the ability to create a settlement.”

Connect 4? No TfL’s way of showing what services are running

07:42 , Sarah Harvey

Ross Lydall has spotted TfL’s latest attempt to simplify what services will be running over strike days.

(Ross Lydall/Evening Standard)
(Ross Lydall/Evening Standard)

Euston Station ‘eerily quiet'

07:35 , Sarah Harvey

Transport Editor Ross Lydall has been at an “eerily quiet” Euston Station.

Only a dozen trains were due to depart from the mainline station by 9am as the RMT began its fifth day of action - the sixth rail strike this year including the Aslef strike last Saturday.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch, who was on a picket line outside Euston, hinted there was a “deal to be done” over pay and working conditions with Network Rail but said “political interference” from the Government was preventing a settlement.

Strikes could stop people using trains, says Network Rail boss

07:22 , Sarah Harvey

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines warned strikes could lead to people stopping using the trains, given many can work from home, which could threaten job security for railway staff.

He told LBC Radio: “Strikes will tell people they don’t need the railway.

“They can actually go about their lives without it.

“That brings job insecurity. It brings less spending to the railway and makes the whole situation worse.

“That’s why I really urge the RMT to put our proposition (eight per cent pay rise over two years, no compulsory redundancies and a staff travel discount scheme) to their membership, get a referendum on it, and I believe that that will get accepted and then these strikes could be called off and we can start regrowing the railways, building confidence in it again.”

The affected companies

07:15 , Sarah Harvey

Network Rail says about 4,300 services will run on Thursday - about a fifth of the normal service level.

Trains that are operating will run only between 7.30am and 6.30pm. The companies affected are:

  • Chiltern Railways

  • CrossCountry

  • Greater Anglia

  • LNER

  • East Midlands Railway

  • c2c

  • Great Western Railway

  • Northern Trains

  • South Eastern

  • South Western Railway

  • TransPennine Express

  • Avanti West Coast

  • West Midlands Trains

  • GTR (including Gatwick Express)

  • London Overground

  • Great Western Railway

  • Hull Trains

  • London Northwestern Railway

TfL services impacted on Thursday

07:09 , Sarah Harvey

  • London Overground - Reduced service between 8am and 6pm. No service before 8am or after 6pm

  • Elizabeth line

    • Central (Paddington-Abbey Wood) - reduced service after 6pm

    • East (Liverpool Street-Shenfield) - trains running every 30 minutes 7am-5.30pm only. Trains won’t stop at Maryland, Forest Gate, Manor Park, Goodmayes

    • West (Paddington-Reading/Heathrow) - trains every 30 minutes 7.10am - 5.40pm only. Heathrow trains only running to Terminal 4.

  • District line - No service between Wimbledon and Parson’s Green, and Richmond and Turnham Green before 8am and after 6pm

  • Bakerloo line - No service north of Queen’s Park

