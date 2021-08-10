Tower Bridge reopens after being stuck for 12 hours

Tower bridge stuck open on Monday night (Getty Images)

Tower Bridge has reopened to traffic after becoming stuck overnight forcing it to close to the public and motorists.

The bridge was closed to the public on Monday afternoon after a technical issue. The fault meant the bridge’s bascules were unable to close properly, forcing them to stay open from around 3pm.

The bridge reopened to traffic at 1.45am on Tuesday.

No further updates from the City of London Corporation - which owns, funds and manages the bridge - were available by 6.30am on Tuesday.

Images from the scene on Monday afternoon showed traffic built up on both sides of the bridge.

(PA Wire)

The bridge was built by the Victorians more than 100 years ago and is considered one of the world’s most famous bridges and one of London’s most recognised landmarks.

It connects the Square Mile financial district to Southwark.

Tower Bridge was previously closed to the public last August after a mechanical fault meant it was stuck open for more than an hour. Engineers fixed it and it reopened to motorists the next day.

In 2005, police closed the bridge for 10 hours after a technical problem meant the arms could not be lowered.

