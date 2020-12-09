Covid cases in each London borough as residents urged to help keep capital out of Tier 3

People drinking outside a bar in Soho, London, after the second national lockdown ends (PA)

Every single Londoner was today urged to join the battle to keep the city out of Tier 3 as official figures showed Covid-19 cases rising in more than two thirds of boroughs.

MPs and Mayor Sadiq Khan called on millions of people across the capital to stick to social distancing, self-isolation, mask wearing and good hygiene rules and guidance to reverse the latest coronavirus surge.

The number of confirmed cases is increasing across east London, apart from Redbridge which saw a very small decrease in the week to December 3, compared to the previous seven days.

In nine boroughs, the seven-day infection rate to December 3 was at more than 200 new cases a week per 100,000 population including in Havering (346), Barking and Dagenham ( 303.4), Redbridge (292.2), Waltham Forest (269.7), Bexley (246.1), Newham (243.5), Tower Hamlets (213.4), as well as Kingston in South West London on 202.8, and Enfield in North London on 200.1.

With Boris Johnson and other senior ministers set to decide the new tierings in a week’s time, Nickie Aiken, Conservative MP for the Cities of London and Westminster, told The Standard: “We want and need London to stay in Tier 2 rather than Tier 3.

“Every Londoner has got a role to play in that by keeping to the rules.

“Every single person who breaks the rules adds to the chances of us going into Tier 3.

“We have got to work together as one city to ensure our cafes, restaurants, shops and other businesses survive and also to protect lives.”

London is now the region with the highest seven-day Covid rate per 100,000 people in England.

The number of Covid patients being admitted to hospital in the capital in recent days may be rising in recent days, though seemingly not sharply.

The city's health system is also better able to cope than many other areas with a surge in admissions in some boroughs as patients can be taken to other hospitals, and it also has the huge Nightingale centre if needed.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove appeared to hint that London could stay in Tier 2 if people stick to the rules.

Story continues

He told Sky News: "There are variations across London borough by borough.

"But we get advice from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and from those who are monitoring not just the incidence of the virus but also the pressure on the NHS and we do keep these things under review.

"But of course what we want to do is to see areas if we possibly can either stay in their current tier or move down a tier.

"But it requires us all, particularly in the run-up to Christmas, to be vigilant."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan added: “The number of cases in London are rising again and if we don’t all work together now we may face tougher restrictions across the capital.

“Londoners have worked incredibly hard to help bring down the number of cases before, but we must not risk undoing all the sacrifices that have been made by lowering our guard and allowing cases to rise further ahead of Christmas.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock and London minister Paul Scully are also appealing to people to follow the rules amid concerns that vaccine euphoria, the start of the festive season and the end of lockdown may lead people to drop their guard against the killer virus.

In Havering, cases are up 28.8 per cent in the week to December 3, compared to the previous week, Waltham Forest 27 per cent, Hackney and the City of London 25.3 per cent, Barking and Dagenham 21.9 per cent, Lewisham 20.9 per cent and Greenwich 17.8 per cent.

The east London “hotspots” will inevitably spark a fresh debate over whether tiering should be decided borough-by-borough.

Other parts of the capital have also seen steep rises, with the four biggest increase outside the east of the city.

Cases are rising in 23 boroughs and are up in Haringey by 49.2 per cent, Harrow 43.7 per cent, Bromley 36.2 per cent and Merton 34.4 per cent.

However, nine boroughs, many in central or south sest London, saw falls, with infection rates far lower in many of these areas including in Richmond 80.3, Camden 87.8, Westminster 90.7, Hammersmith & Fulham 93.4, and Kensington and Chelsea 103.8.

The seven day rate in the capital hit 174.1 per 100,000 people on December 3, having previously peaked at 200 in mid-November before falling to 154.5 on the 26th.

Kensington MP Felicity Buchan said: “I believe that London as a whole is still very firmly in Tier 2 territory but the case rate is ticking up.

“It’s very important that everyone complies with current restrictions so that case rates fall - we cannot run the risk that London goes into Tier 3. That would be devastating for the economy and our way of life.”

On the large differences in infection rates between boroughs, she added: “ If these disparities continue, we may have to consider a differentiated approach between boroughs.”

Ministers considered putting sast London boroughs into Tier 3 and the rest of the city in Tier 2 when lockdown ended on December 2 but decided against splitting the capital.

Health and community leaders, as well as some MPs, believe it would be hard to contain the disease with borough-by-borough tiering given the work and lifestyle travel patterns of Londoners, frequently moving between different parts of the city.

The official figures in full show Haringey saw 485 cases in the week to December 3, up 160 on the previous week (49.2 per cent) with a rate of 180.5, Harrow 493 cases, up 150 (43.7 per cent) with a rate of 196.3, Bromley 583 cases, up 155 (36.2 per cent) with a rate of 175.4, Merton 391 cases, up 100 (34.4 per cent) with a rate of 189.3, Havering 898 cases, up 201 (28.8 per cent) with a rate of 346, Waltham Forest 747 cases, up 159 (27 per cent) with a rate of 269.7, Hackney and City of London 481 cases, up 97 (25.3 per cent) with a rate of 165.4, Kingston 360 cases, up 69 (23.7 per cent) with a rate of 202.8, Barking and Dagenham 646 cases, up 116 (21.9 per cent) with a rate of 303.4, and Lewisham 359 cases, up 62 (20.9 per cent) with a rate of 117.4.

In Bexley, there were 611 cases, up 98 (19.1 per cent) with a rate of 246.1, Enfield 668 cases, 106 (18.9 per cent) rate 200.1, Croydon 594 cases, up 91 (18.1 per cent) with a rate of 153.6, Greenwich 496 cases, up 75 (17.8 per cent) with a rate of 172.3, Wandsworth 392 cases, up 57 (17 per cent) with a rate of 118.9, Sutton 315 cases, up 45 (16.7 per cent) with a rate of 152.7, Barnet 656 cases, up 88 (15.5 per cent) with a rate 165.7, Southwark 373 cases, up 50 (15.5 per cent) with a rate of 117, Lambeth 396 cases, up 45 (12.8 per cent) with a rate of 121.5, Islington 282 cases, up 27 (10.6 per cent) with a rate of 116.3, Newham 860 cases, up 71 (9 per cent) with a rate of 243.5, Tower Hamlets 693 cases, up 25 (3.7 per cent) with a rate of 213.4, and Hillingdon 521 cases, up 19 (3.8 per cent) with a rate of 169.8.

Hammersmith & Fulham saw 173 cases, down 36 (17.2 per cent) with a rate of 93.4, Hounslow 401 cases, down 62 (13.4 per cent) with a rate of 147.7, Brent 483 cases, down 71 (12.8 per cent) with a rate of 146.5, Ealing 561 cases, down 65 (10.4 per cent) with a rate of 164.1, Kensington and Chelsea 162 cases, down 16 (9 per cent) with a rate of 103.8, Richmond 159 cases, down 13 (7.6 per cent) with a rate of 80.3, Westminster 237 cases, down 19 (7.4 per cent) with a rate of 90.7, Camden 237 cases, down 16 (6.3 per cent) with a rate of 87.8, and Redbridge 892 cases, down ten (1.1 per cent) with a rate of 292.2.

Read More

London should enter Tier 3 ‘within 48 hours’, health expert warns

Number of London Covid deaths rising faster than national average

London ‘facing Tier 3 before Christmas’ as rates rise in 21 boroughs

Plea for Londoners to follow rules after worrying surge in cases