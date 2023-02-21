When is London Theatre Week 2023? How to get tickets

London Theatre Week aims to attract audiences to the West End (Ian West / PA Archive)

LondonTheatre Week is back for 2023 with a host of West End plays on sale for prices you’d be more used to seeing at the cinema.

The Lion King, Mamma Mia, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and 2:22 are all among the performances audiences can enjoy for a discount.

Here is all you need to know about a fantastic week of stage productions or, for the eager among us, jump straight here for tickets.

What is London Theatre Week?

LondonTheatre Week offers more than 70 shows, with some tickets going for as low as £15.

The event was launched five years ago, to attract audiences who may be priced out of ‘Theatreland’.

All tickets are subject to availability and generally apply to select performances during the week.

When is London Theatre Week?

The week began on Monday and will run until Sunday, March 5 - making it a fortnight rather than a week, when you will be able to buy discounted tickets. You can book performances for the weeks ahead - they are not just in Theatre ‘Week’.

Offers are for performances both in the evenings as well as matinées.

How to get cheap theatre tickets?

Our own ES Tickets is your number one place to see the best deals.

Dirty Dancing comes with a 48 per cent saving for some tickets, while Frozen, Back to the Future: The Musical, and Tina: The Tina Turner musical are among the many to enjoy discounts of up to 67 per cent.

All tickets over the fortnight will offer a saving although some are more reduced than others.

What are the pick of the shows?

Some of the highlights are:

2:22: A Ghost Story at Lyric Theatre. Now on its fifth cast and fourth West End theatre, Danny Robins’s supernatural hit gets a shot of pure star wattage with the acting debut of Girls Aloud singer and X Factor judge Cheryl in the lead role of Jenny. Read our review here.

Noises Off at Phoenix Theatre. Forty-one years on, Michael Frayn’s peerless farce-within-a-farce is still guaranteed to leave an audience breathless with laughter, even though it has long outlived the sex comedies it set out to spoof in 1982. The full review is here.

Closer at Lyric Hammersmith. A revival of the fresh and frank exploration of attraction, betrayal, and jealousy between a cast of four. The 1997 play inspired a film with Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Clive Owen, and Julia Roberts. See the play review here.

Which shows are on offer at London Theatre Week?

The Lion King

Dirty Dancing

Frozen The Musical

Back to the Future: The Musical

The Book of Mormon

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical

To Kill A Mockingbird

Matilda the Musical

Bonnie and Clyde

Wicked

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One & Two

Pretty Woman: The Musical

Mamma Mia!

OKLAHOMA!

Les Misérables

The Phantom of the Opera

2:22 A Ghost Story

Punchdrunk: The Burnt City

Ain’t Too Proud

Guys & Dolls - Standing & Stage Area and Seated Area

Sylvia

Newsies

Crazy For You

& Juliet

Grease: The Musical

Heathers: The Musical

The Mousetrap

Jersey Boys

Groundhog Day

The Great British Bake Off Musical

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons

Bat Out of Hell

Only Fools and Horses: The Musical

The Choir of Man

Noises Off

My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?)

We Will Rock You

The Play That Goes Wrong

Witness for the Prosecution

George Takai’s Allegiance

ANIMAL

Annie Get Your Gun in Concert

August in England

42nd Street

Black Panther in Concert

Blackout Songs

Blue - English National Opera

Brilliant Jerks

Carmen in Concert

Cinderella in-the-round

Cirque Berserk!

F**king Men

Liza Pulman - The Heart Of It

Organ Celebration

Peaky Blinders - The Rise

Phaedra

Retrograde

The Rocky Horror Show

The SpongeBob Musical

Sugar Coat

Symphony Of Sorrowful Songs - English National Opera

Tambo & Bones

Accidental Death of an Anarchist

The Dead City - English National Opera

The Good Person of Szechwan

The Shape of Things

