When is London Theatre Week 2023? How to get tickets
LondonTheatre Week is back for 2023 with a host of West End plays on sale for prices you’d be more used to seeing at the cinema.
The Lion King, Mamma Mia, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and 2:22 are all among the performances audiences can enjoy for a discount.
Here is all you need to know about a fantastic week of stage productions or, for the eager among us, jump straight here for tickets.
What is London Theatre Week?
LondonTheatre Week offers more than 70 shows, with some tickets going for as low as £15.
The event was launched five years ago, to attract audiences who may be priced out of ‘Theatreland’.
All tickets are subject to availability and generally apply to select performances during the week.
When is London Theatre Week?
The week began on Monday and will run until Sunday, March 5 - making it a fortnight rather than a week, when you will be able to buy discounted tickets. You can book performances for the weeks ahead - they are not just in Theatre ‘Week’.
Offers are for performances both in the evenings as well as matinées.
How to get cheap theatre tickets?
Our own ES Tickets is your number one place to see the best deals.
Dirty Dancing comes with a 48 per cent saving for some tickets, while Frozen, Back to the Future: The Musical, and Tina: The Tina Turner musical are among the many to enjoy discounts of up to 67 per cent.
All tickets over the fortnight will offer a saving although some are more reduced than others.
What are the pick of the shows?
Some of the highlights are:
2:22: A Ghost Story at Lyric Theatre. Now on its fifth cast and fourth West End theatre, Danny Robins’s supernatural hit gets a shot of pure star wattage with the acting debut of Girls Aloud singer and X Factor judge Cheryl in the lead role of Jenny. Read our review here.
Noises Off at Phoenix Theatre. Forty-one years on, Michael Frayn’s peerless farce-within-a-farce is still guaranteed to leave an audience breathless with laughter, even though it has long outlived the sex comedies it set out to spoof in 1982. The full review is here.
Closer at Lyric Hammersmith. A revival of the fresh and frank exploration of attraction, betrayal, and jealousy between a cast of four. The 1997 play inspired a film with Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Clive Owen, and Julia Roberts. See the play review here.
Which shows are on offer at London Theatre Week?
The Lion King
Dirty Dancing
Frozen The Musical
Back to the Future: The Musical
The Book of Mormon
TINA - The Tina Turner Musical
To Kill A Mockingbird
Matilda the Musical
Bonnie and Clyde
Wicked
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One & Two
Pretty Woman: The Musical
Mamma Mia!
OKLAHOMA!
Les Misérables
The Phantom of the Opera
2:22 A Ghost Story
Punchdrunk: The Burnt City
Ain’t Too Proud
Guys & Dolls - Standing & Stage Area and Seated Area
Sylvia
Newsies
Crazy For You
& Juliet
Grease: The Musical
Heathers: The Musical
The Mousetrap
Jersey Boys
Groundhog Day
The Great British Bake Off Musical
Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons
Bat Out of Hell
Only Fools and Horses: The Musical
The Choir of Man
Noises Off
My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?)
We Will Rock You
The Play That Goes Wrong
Witness for the Prosecution
George Takai’s Allegiance
ANIMAL
Annie Get Your Gun in Concert
August in England
42nd Street
Black Panther in Concert
Blackout Songs
Blue - English National Opera
Brilliant Jerks
Carmen in Concert
Cinderella in-the-round
Cirque Berserk!
F**king Men
Liza Pulman - The Heart Of It
Organ Celebration
Peaky Blinders - The Rise
Phaedra
Retrograde
The Rocky Horror Show
The SpongeBob Musical
Sugar Coat
Symphony Of Sorrowful Songs - English National Opera
Tambo & Bones
Accidental Death of an Anarchist
The Dead City - English National Opera
The Good Person of Szechwan
The Shape of Things
