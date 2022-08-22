London Theatre Week 2022: what to book, from Sister Act to Life of Pi

Sister Act is participating in London Theatre Week (Manuel Harlin)

Theatre lovers, rejoice... London Theatre Week returns today offering the chance to see some of the biggest shows in the West End at amazing prices.

After a hugely successful outing earlier in the year, the initiative has returned giving you that chance to treat yourself to the best shows in the capital without breaking the bank.

Short on ideas for a birthday present? How about treating the kids, especially if they’ve just done their GCSEs or A-levels. Or simply because you fancy a night out at some of the best entertainment London can offer.

There are almost 60 shows to choose from as low as £15, £25, £35 and £45. All are subject to availability and generally apply to select performances during the week.

Interested? Of course you are. Here are some of the highlights.

Sister Act

(Manuel Harlin)

Get back in the habit with this sparking celebration of the power of friendship and sisterhood, with some wonderful tunes thrown in. With tickets from £25, nun’s the word.

The Lion King

(Johan Persson)

Hakuna matata! The Lion King is one of London’s most enduringly popular musicals - it’s visually stunning and offers world class entertainment for all ages. Tickets at £25 and £35 will be available, but don’t hang about - they’re bound to be snapped up quickly.

Jack Absolute Flies Again

(Press Handout)

A rip-roaring, rollicking tale of love and adventure, Jack Absolute at the National is the latest comedy from the writer of One Man, Two Guvnors, updating Sheridan’s The Rivals to a Second World War air base. Chocks away and grab tickets at £35 and £55.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

This stage show about what happened when JK Rowling’s boy wizard grew up remains one of the hottest tickets in town. Get on your broomstick and get tickets for exclusive prices, at £15 and £25.

Les Misérables

You can never see Les Mis too many times.... that’s why it’s the West End’s longest running show. Tickets for £35 will be available throughout the London Theatre Week campaign.

Frozen

(Johan Persson © Disney)

Cool news - Frozen is participating in London Theatre Week, which means you can see Elsa and Anna do their thing for tickets priced at £25 and £35.

The Phantom of the Opera

(Handout)

The West End’s fanciest chandelier has returned in all its glory - The Phantom of the Opera is participating in London Theatre Week, with tickets available at £35.

Matilda the Musical

(Manuel Harlan)

Everyone’s favourite bookworm recently celebrated 10 years in the West End. Don’t miss the chance to see Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly’s musical adaptation of one of Roald Dahl’s most beloved novels for ticket prices from £25 to £35.

Life of Pi

(Johan Persson)

There’s lots of dazzling stage craft to soak up in Lolita Chakrabarti’s acclaimed adaptation of Yann Martel’s Booker Prize-winning novel. See it for yourself with ticket prices from £25 to £35.

Wicked

Team Elphaba? Team Glinda? Get yourself down to Wicked and decide for yourself. Tickets are available for exclusive prices from £25.

When is London Theatre Week starting and finishing?

London Theatre Week started on August 22 and runs until September 4. During that time, almost 60 shows will be available at exclusive ticket prices.

How to book tickets for London Theatre Week

Tickets for shows included in London Theatre Week can be booked through the Evening Standard Tickets website. The exclusive prices are valid for specific performances during a limited time period that may vary from show to show, and are all subject to availability. So get booking!

Which shows are participating in London Theatre Week?

The full list of shows includes:

The Lion King

Frozen The Musical

Wicked

Pretty Woman: The Musical

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

Mary Poppins

2:22 A Ghost Story

Dirty Dancing

Life of Pi

Back to the Future: The Musical

Matilda the Musical

Les Misérables

The Phantom of the Opera

& Juliet

The Book of Mormon

Cruise

Jack Absolute Flies Again

Much Ado About Nothing

Only Fools and Horses The Musical

My Fair Lady

Dear Evan Hansen

Come From Away

Jersey Boys

Mamma Mia!

The Drifters Girl

The Woman in Black

The Play That Goes Wrong

Grease: The Musical

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe

The Great Gatsby

Witness for the Prosecution

The Mousetrap

Sister Act: The Musical

Magic Mike Live!

Eureka Day

Anything Goes

A Christmas Carol

The Nutcracker

Bad Jews

Circus 1903

The Doctor

Heathers The Musical

Punchdrunk: The Burnt City

The Choir of Man

Tosca - English National Ballet

John Gabriel Borkman

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical

The Southbury Child

Walking with Ghosts

The Secret Garden in Concert

Peaky Blinders - The Rise

Rambert’s Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby

Demon Dentist

Wonderville (coming soon)

