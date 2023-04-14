London theatre: the best musicals and plays to book now

A safe bet: the immersive Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre - Manuel Harlan

London has a world-leading theatre scene, offering everything from plays, musicals and comedy to immersive and family-friendly entertainment. In the West End, and beyond, you'll find both beloved long-running shows and cutting-edge new work, featuring A-list actors alongside rising stars.

And, if you're trying to decide which to start with, our expert Telegraph critics can help you choose with their incisive reviews.

Check out our top picks below and get booking.

Best theatre shows for 2023

Medea, @sohoplace ★★★★

In a nutshell: "Sophie Okonedo brings a relatable, contemporary attitude to the wife thrown over by her partner. But she mixes that with an aura of mythic, otherworldly command as vengeance stirs within her." Read the full review

Booking until: Apr 22

Book tickets now

Betty Blue Eyes, Union Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: George Stiles and Anthony Drewe's musical adaptation of Alan Bennett's comedy film revolves around a big royal occasion: perfect timing, then. "Popular entertainment at its very best" per our 2011 review.

Booking until: Apr 22

Book tickets now

2:22 A Ghost Story, Lyric Theatre ★★★★

Cheryl in 2:22 A Ghost Story - Helen Murray

In a nutshell: "Cheryl... has spirited to life Danny Robins’s teasingly clever and deservedly lucrative spine-tingler... The climactic moments are as nail-biting as any talent-show finale." Read the full review

Booking until: Apr 23 (then transferring to the Apollo Theatre, May 14-Sept 17)

Book tickets now

Further Than the Furthest Thing, Young Vic ★★★

In a nutshell: "With its fable-like air, the evening stirs still-timely thoughts of what it’s like to be uprooted and become marginalised... Jenna Russell, as Mill, is stern-faced yet soft in her sing-song speech-patterns." Read the full review

Booking until: Apr 29

Book tickets now

Only Fools and Horses – The Musical, Theatre Royal Haymarket ★★★

In a nutshell: "Del Boy, Rodney and Grandad are alive and kicking at the Haymarket, along with a host of familiar chancers from their dodgy Peckham milieu... [including] the iconic yellow Reliant Robin." Read the full review

Story continues

Booking until: Apr 29

Book tickets now

Dirty Dancing, Dominion Theatre

Dirty Dancing at the Dominion Theatre - Eddie Mulholland

In a nutshell: Nobody puts Baby in a corner! The stage adaptation of the beloved 1960s summer camp-set movie, in which smouldering ballroom teacher Johnny gives our heroine the time of her life, is back in the West End.

Booking until: Apr 29

Book tickets now

A Streetcar Named Desire, Phoenix Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: "Normal People's Paul Mescal sheds the boy next door tenderness we fell for on TV in a performance that glints with muscular fixity and a mindset of suppressed fury." Read the full review

Booking until: May 6

Book tickets now

Blackout Songs, Hampstead Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: "Though the material is saturated with a gut-wrenching sense of how far alcohol addiction can plunge people, it’s lit up by flashes of humour... Indispensable." Read the full review

Booking until: May 6

Book tickets now

Marjorie Prime, Menier Chocolate Factory ★★★

Marjorie Prime at the Menier Chocolate Factory - Manuel Harlan

In a nutshell: "Anne Reid is the frail, touching titular character, losing mind and memories to Alzheimer’s but having a shoulder to cry on in the shape of a benign, beaming AI replica of her late husband’s younger self." Read the full review

Booking until: May 6

Book tickets now

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy, Apollo Theatre

In a nutshell: Six young black men share their opinions and life experiences – discussing everything from father figures and empire to illicit sex, and occasionally breaking into song – in Ryan Calais Cameron's word-of-mouth hit play.

Booking until: May 7

Book tickets now

Richard III, Rose Theatre Kingston

In a nutshell: Adjoa Andoh has dispensed with the "bunch-back'd" appearance that Shakespeare describes, she explains. Instead, to represent that othering, "I'm playing Richard in an [otherwise] all-white cast." Read the full interview

Booking: Apr 26-May 13

Book tickets now

The Great British Bake Off Musical, Noel Coward Theatre ★★★★

The Great British Bake Off Musical at the Noel Coward Theatre - Manuel Harlan

In a nutshell: "Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary pastiche a variety of musical genres to celebrate the show’s essence, and send it up, while also persuasively affirming baking as a means of overcoming life’s battles." Read the full review

Booking until: May 13

Book tickets now

The Good Person of Szechwan, Lyric Hammersmith ★★★

In a nutshell: "Anthony Lau’s imagery is eye-popping. In the tobacco factory, capitalism’s endless drive for growth is shown via bloated props, a fat Elvis costume, and a cigarette advert featuring Brecht’s face." Read the full review

Booking until: May 13

Book tickets now

To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: "An utterly riveting and revelatory staging of one of the best-known of 20th-century American literary classics... Adaptor Aaron Sorkin blazingly captures the zeitgeist." Read the full review

Booking until: May 20

Book tickets now

The Lehman Trilogy, Gillian Lynne Theatre ★★★★

The Lehman Trilogy at the Gillian Lynne Theatre - Mark Douet

In a nutshell: "Ben Power’s canny National Theatre adaptation of Stefani Massini’s epic, with sublime direction by Sam Mendes, returns to London after garnering five Tony awards." Read the full review

Booking until: May 20

Book tickets now

Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial ★★★

In a nutshell: "Lisa Spirling’s spry production captures the absurd incongruity of modern celebrity and social media culture crashing into the grandiose legal system." Read the full review

Booking until: May 20 (then touring)

Book tickets now

Dancing at Lughnasa, National Theatre

In a nutshell: Josie Rourke directs Brian Friel's evocative memory play, in which family dramas are backdropped by a changing world. Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls) and Ardal O’Hanlon (Father Ted) star.

Booking until: May 27

Book tickets now

Private Lives, Donmar Warehouse ★★★★

Private Lives at the Donmar Warehouse

In a nutshell: "Rachael Stirling gives us a beguiling force of nature. Mangan roguishly charms and drolly delights, but there's a powder-keg of emotion lying beneath that smiling, silk-dressing-gowned exterior." Read the full review

Booking until: May 27

Book tickets now

The Secret Life of Bees, Almeida Theatre

In a nutshell: Lynn Nottage and Duncan Sheik adapt Sue Monk Kidd's bestselling novel, a coming-of-age tale set in 1960s South Carolina, into a musical. The cast features former Hamilton stars Tarinn Callender and Rachel John.

Booking until: May 27

Book tickets now

Retrograde, Kiln Theatre

In a nutshell: It's the Golden Age of Hollywood, and Sidney Poitier has been offered a lucrative, life-changing film contract. But at what cost? Ryan Calais Cameron's explosive new play is based on a real-life tale from the 1950s.

Booking: Apr 20-May 27

Book tickets now

Shirley Valentine, Duke of York's Theatre ★★★★

Sheridan Smith in Shirley Valentine at the Duke of York's Theatre - Alastair Muir

In a nutshell: "Sheridan Smith is a national treasure, with a strong track record in comedy and the charisma needed to convince as a garrulous but boxed-in Liverpudlian housewife... A star is reborn." Read the full review

Booking until: May 27

Book tickets now

August in England, Bush Theatre

In a nutshell: Lenny Henry stars in and makes his playwriting debut with this provocative piece inspired by the Windrush Scandal. Henry plays a fruit and veg shop owner in West Bromwich suddenly faced with deportation.

Booking: Apr 28-Jun 10

Book tickets now

Once on This Island, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

In a nutshell: Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's musical, a Caribbean take on The Little Mermaid, sees a peasant girl fall in love with a French planter as part of a wager between the gods. A vibrant Broadway revival in 2017 won the Tony Award.

Booking: May 10-Jun 10

Book tickets now

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Southwark Playhouse

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying at Southwark Playhouse

In a nutshell: This satirical Tony-winning Broadway musical about climbing the corporate ladder has previously starred Matthew Broderick and a post-Harry Potter Daniel Radcliffe. Now, Tracie Bennett plays the big boss.

Booking: May 12-Jun 17

Book tickets now

The Circle, Orange Tree Theatre

In a nutshell: Jane Asher stars as Lady Kitty, the society beauty who scandalously left her husband for another man, in Somerset Maugham's comedy of manners. The cast also features Clive Francis, Nicholas Le Prevost and Olivia Vinall.

Booking: Apr 29-Jun 17

Book tickets now

Rose, Ambassadors Theatre ★★★

In a nutshell: "That amused twinkle Maureen Lipman brings to almost everything she does can’t undermine the seriousness of what she’s saying – and her eyes fill as often with tears as with far-away looks." Read the full review

Booking: May 23-Jun 18

Book tickets now

Austentatious, Arts Theatre ★★★★

Rachel Parris in Austentatious at the Arts Theatre

In a nutshell: "These are comedians at the top of their game, and watching them watch each other, responding moment-by-moment to new ideas, each one more daft than the last, is an absolute pleasure." Read the full review

Booking: Apr 3-Jun 26

Book tickets now

42nd Street, Sadler's Wells

In a nutshell: Come and meet those dancing feet! Jonathan Church mounts a new production of this irresistible backstage musical, last seen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane – read our five-star review of that "achingly beautiful" revival.

Booking: Jun 7-Jul 2

Book tickets now

Operation Mincemeat, Fortune Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: "A buzz louder than a doodlebug surrounds this new musical about the wartime deception that enabled the Allied invasion of Sicily... The songs tilt between stiff-upper-lip wit and pangs of pathos." Read the full review

Booking until: Jul 8

Book tickets now

The Book of Mormon, Prince of Wales Theatre ★★★★★

The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre - Paul Coltas

In a nutshell: "This musical is different from anything that has been before, on account of its epic scale and reach: it has a scorched-earth policy towards sensibilities." Read the full review

Booking until: Jul 8

Book tickets now

The Motive and the Cue, National Theatre

In a nutshell: "Has Jack Thorne got the true measure of the 'Burton/Gielgud' Hamlet, which saw John Gielgud direct Richard Burton on Broadway in 1964 in the most challenging play in the Shakespearean canon?" Read the full article

Booking: Apr 20-Jul 15

Book tickets now

When Winston Went To War With The Wireless, Donmar Warehouse

In a nutshell: Another new Jack Thorne play, this one taking us back to 1926 and The General Strike. The only two sources of news faced off: Winston Churchill's The British Gazette versus the fledgling BBC. Stephen Campbell Moore and Adrian Scarborough star.

Booking: Jun 2-Jul 29

Book tickets now

Glory Ride, Charing Cross Theatre

Glory Ride at Charing Cross Theatre

In a nutshell: This musical is based on the extraordinary true story of how Italian Tour de France winner Gino Bartali hid secret documents in his bike frame to help people escape Mussolini's fascist regime during the Second World War.

Booking: Apr 22-Jul 29

Book tickets now

Romeo and Juliet, Almeida Theatre

In a nutshell: Rebecca Frecknall (Cabaret, A Streetcar Named Desire) is on a serious hot streak. Now, she returns to the powerhouse north London theatre to direct Isis Hainsworth and Toheeb Jimoh in Shakespeare's heartrending tragedy.

Booking: Jun 6-Jul 29

Book tickets now

The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare's Globe

In a nutshell: There's not just one set of separated twins in this madcap comedy, but two – prepare for a flurry of mistaken-identity ructions and general farcical chaos. The Globe's associate artistic director Sean Holmes directs.

Booking: May 12-Jul 29

Book tickets now

Newsies, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre ★★★

Newsies at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre - Johan Persson

In a nutshell: "The athletic balletic choreography, which tips a wink at Jerome Robbins, is simply first-class. Set-piece follows set-piece of needle-sharp, vertiginous acrobatics." Read the full review

Booking until: Jul 30

Book tickets now

A Little Life, Harold Pinter Theatre/Savoy Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: "James Norton lays himself literally bare. We’ve had male nudity in the West End before, but has it ever been in conjunction with such a mixture of blood, guts and sexual predation?" Read the full review, and read our cast interview

Booking until: Aug 5

Book tickets for the Harold Pinter Theatre now

Book tickets for the Savoy Theatre now

Dear England, National Theatre

In a nutshell: The beautiful game stars in James Graham's intriguing new play, in which Joseph Fiennes portrays the beloved – and culture-changing – national football manager Gareth Southgate. Rupert Goold directs.

Booking: Jun 13-Aug 11

Book tickets now

Groundhog Day, Old Vic ★★★★★

Groundhog Day at the Old Vic - Manuel Harlan

In a nutshell: "A much-loved, ingeniously funny and clever Hollywood film has made a triumphant theatrical rebirth – in a show that looks, on first viewing, equal to, and perhaps better than, the movie." Read the review here

Booking: May 20-Aug 12

Book tickets now

Brokeback Mountain, @sohoplace

In a nutshell: The world premiere of a new play with songs, based on Annie Proulx's short story, featuring music by Dan Gillespie Sells and directed by Jonathan Butterell. It stars Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges as the lovelorn cowboys.

Booking until: May 10-Aug 12

Book tickets now

A Midsummer Night's Dream, Shakespeare's Globe

In a nutshell: The Globe's artistic director, Michelle Terry, plays Puck in this new production of Shakespeare's irresistible comedy. In the enchanted forest you'll find love, jealousy, feuding fairies, shapeshifting, and amateur dramatics.

Booking: Apr 27-Aug 12

Book tickets now

Patriots, Noel Coward Theatre ★★★★

Tom Hollander in Patriots, transferring from the Almeida to the Noel Coward Theatre - Marc Brenner

In a nutshell: "Tom Hollander delivers a firecracker performance as Boris Berezovsky, Vladimir Putin’s kingmaker-turned-outcast, the oligarch who became an exile and ferocious critic of the Russian regime." Read the full review

Booking: May 26-Aug 19

Book tickets now

Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical, Phoenix Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: "It's Spitting Image as you remember it in its prime but also as you’ve never seen it before, with elaborate musical in-jokes and surprise dollops of swearing as it expectorates its disgust at the state of the nation." Read the full review

Booking: May 24-Aug 26

Book tickets now

Jersey Boys, Trafalgar Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: "All jukebox musicals live or die by the quality of the back catalogue, but the Four Seasons' early Sixties output, much of it written by the indefatigable Bob Gaudio, is something special." Read the full review

Booking until: Sept 1

Book tickets now

Oklahoma!, Wyndham's Theatre ★★★★★

Oklahoma! at Wyndham's Theatre - Marc Brenner

In a nutshell: "Experimental in feel, Daniel Fish's production strips things back to reveal tough personalities, strong sexual drives, few creature comforts and violent impulses sprouting amid sun-kissed corn fields." Read the full review

Booking until: Sept 2

Book tickets now

The Pillowman, Duke of York's Theatre

In a nutshell: Lily Allen, Steve Pemberton, Paul Kaye and Matthew Tennyson lead this revival of Martin McDonagh's gripping, pitch-dark comic play about the interrogation of a writer whose stories resemble a spate of real murders.

Booking: Jun 10-Sept 2

Book tickets now

Guys & Dolls, Bridge Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: "Nicholas Hytner’s box of tricks, the Bridge, unleashes the show all around you if you’re one of the 380 punters standing in the thick of it... It's an extravaganza that explodes every which way." Read the full review

Booking until: Sept 2

Book tickets now

The Crucible, Gielgud Theatre ★★★★★

The Crucible at Gielgud Theatre - Johan Persson

In a nutshell: "Before each scene, designer Es Devlin wraps the action behind a curtain of lit falling water, the beauty of that biblical torrent offset by bleak surrounding darkness... The National at its best." Read the full review

Booking: Jun 7-Sept 2

Book tickets now

The Wizard of Oz, London Palladium

In a nutshell: Nikolai Foster brings his Curve Leicester revival to the West End. Singing songs from the glorious MGM film, plus additions by Andrew Lloyd ­Webber and Tim Rice, are Jason Manford, Ashley Banjo and Gary Wilmot.

Age recommendation: 6+

Booking: Jun 23-Sept 3

Book tickets now

Heathers the Musical, The Other Palace ★★★★

Heathers the Musical at The Other Palace - Pamela Raith

In a nutshell: "It sends you on a psychological roller-coaster, lurching between sincerity and insincerity, triviality and profundity, challenging you to gag or guffaw at the runaway, rebellious bad taste of it all." Read the full review

Booking until: Sept 3

Book tickets now

Bleak Expectations, Criterion Theatre

In a nutshell: Guest stars, including Jo Brand, Jack Dee, Stephen Fry, Sue Perkins, Sally Philips, Alexander Armstrong and Stephen Mangan, take turns regaling us with this mash-up Dickensian tale, in the stage adaptation of a Radio 4 favourite.

Booking: May 3-Sept 3

Book tickets now

A Strange Loop, Barbican

In a nutshell: Michael R Jackson's acclaimed Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning meta-musical – about a writer trying to write a musical, who converses with the thoughts in his head – gets its UK premiere.

Booking: Jun 17-Sept 9

Book tickets now

La Cage aux Folles, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

In a nutshell: A nightclub owner and his drag queen partner pretend to be a straight couple to win over their prospective in-laws – but chaos ensues in Jerry Herman and Harvey Fierstein's heart-warming musical, featuring the anthem "I Am What I Am".

Booking: Jul 29-Sept 19

Book tickets now

Punchdrunk: The Burnt City, Royal Arsenal ★★★

In a nutshell: "The closing section features shiver-making, brutal and beautiful scenes recognisable from The Oresteia and a final frenzied dance that transcends time, like a Grecian urn coming to life." Read the full review

Booking until: Sept 24

Book tickets now

Mamma Mia!, Novello Theatre

In a nutshell: Bride-to-be Sophie invites three of her mother's exes to her wedding (on a fantasy Greek island) in hopes of meeting her biological father. Take a chance on this ABBA-tastic show, which features all of the band's big hits.

Booking until: Sept 30

Book tickets now

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre ★★★★

Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Piccadilly Theatre - Matt Crockett

In a nutshell: "It's awash with sure-footed dance: sensuous, fleet and duly delivering those signature can-can moves in a riot of petticoat lifting and high-kicking... Hedonistic spectacle and a dash of fairy-tale romance." Read the full review

Booking until: Sept 30

Book tickets now

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: "British theatre hasn’t known anything like it for decades and I haven’t seen anything directly comparable in all my reviewing days... It raises the benchmark for family entertainment." Read the full review

Booking until: Oct 1

Book tickets now

Ain't Too Proud, Prince Edward Theatre

In a nutshell: This Broadway musical follows the turbulent lives of Motown legends The Temptations, backdropped by civil unrest. But their smooth soul hits, including My Girl and Ain't Too Proud to Beg, remain golden.

Booking: Mar 31-Oct 1

Book tickets now

Dr Semmelweis, Harold Pinter Theatre

Alan Williams and Mark Rylance in Dr Semmelweis - Geraint Lewis

In a nutshell: "Mark Rylance does nothing to dent his reputation as one of our great stage actors with his mesmerising turn as the 19th-century Hungarian physician who realised the life-saving value of hand hygiene." Read the full review

Booking: Jun 29-Oct 7

Book tickets now

Next to Normal, Donmar Warehouse

In a nutshell: Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's powerful Pulitzer and Tony-winning musical about a suburban wife and mother with bipolar disorder makes its long-awaited UK debut, led by Caissie Levy and Trevor Dion Nicholas.

Booking: Aug 12-Oct 7

Book tickets now

The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: "Watching the show alongside my rapt children, I was struck by how much it succeeds in speaking to the heart rather than the head... A deeply felt celebration of life." Read the full review

Booking until: Oct 15

Book tickets now

Frozen the Musical, Theatre Royal Drury Lane ★★★

Frozen the Musical at Theatre Royal Drury Lane - Johan Persson

In a nutshell: "The show details the growing chasm of estrangement between the siblings and between Elsa and her inner self: witness the meltingly lovely, achingly mournful ballad about repression, Dangerous to Dream." Read the full review

Booking until: Oct 15

Book tickets now

Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: "Thanks to video and illusionist wizardry, the steam-spouting DeLorean skids into view from nowhere and takes off over the stalls, achieving a kind of 3D Hollywood magic... A feelgood triumph." Read the full review

Booking until: Oct 22

Book tickets now

Grease, Dominion Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: "The evening abounds with infectious delight, above all in We Go Together, which has the amiable delinquents building a dance sequence; it’s silly and sweetly affecting. Just right for the summer." Read the full review

Booking: Jun 2-Oct 28

Book tickets now

Pygmalion, Old Vic

In a nutshell: This should be a pairing for the ages. The remarkable, shapeshifting Bertie Carvel (The Crown, Doctor Foster, Matilda The Musical) stars opposite Patsy Ferran (Olivier-nominated for A Streetcar Named Desire) in George Bernard Shaw's play.

Booking: Sept 6-Oct 28

Book tickets now

Aspects of Love, Lyric Theatre

Michael Ball and Danielle de Niese star in Aspects of Love at the Lyric Theatre - Perou

In a nutshell: Michael Ball returns to the musical that helped make his career, Andrew Lloyd Webber's tangled multi-generational romantic web. How will it fare in 2023? Also starring are Laura Pitt-Pulford, Jamie Bogyo and Danielle de Niese.

Booking: May 12-Nov 11

Book tickets now

The Mousetrap, St Martin’s Theatre

In a nutshell: The longest-running play in the world, Agatha Christie's fiendish murder mystery has been bamboozling audiences since 1952. Can you match wits with the Queen of Crime and figure out whodunit?

Booking until: Nov 25

Book tickets now

Cabaret, Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: "This theatrical triumph affirms the sensuous joy of performance and brilliantly re-asserts the ability of Kander and Ebb’s 1966 classic, set amid the spectres of rising fascism, to send shivers down the spine." Read the full review

Booking until: Dec 16

Book tickets now

Magic Mike Live, Hippodrome Casino

Magic Mike Live at the Hippodrome Casino

In a nutshell: "'I wanted to create a space where men really listened to women,' says creator Channing Tatum. What emerges is undoubtedly entertaining and one of the best fun nights London has to offer." Read the full article

Booking until: Dec 31

Book tickets now

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, Gielgud Theatre

In a nutshell: "This bravura event, boosted by a 25-piece orchestra, reminded us of Sondheim’s extraordinary legacy and whet the appetite for the countless creatively daring British productions to come." Read the full review

Booking: Sept 16-Jan 6, 2024

Book tickets now

Hamnet, Garrick Theatre ★★★

In a nutshell: "How does Maggie O’Farrell’s finely researched domestic drama land on stage? Pretty forcefully, I’d say... Madeleine Mantock exudes an air of otherworldliness as the seer-like Agnes." Read the full review

Booking: Sept 30-Jan 6, 2024

Book tickets now

Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre

Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre - Matt Crockett

In a nutshell: "The exposing of the dark, corrupt heart of Oz and the trumpeting of the need for tolerance strikes a chord. Beneath the glitter there’s an important story." Read the full article

Booking until: Jan 7, 2024

Book tickets now

Mrs Doubtfire, Shaftesbury Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: "This Mrs Doubtfire is sharp, smart, full of heart and rip-roaringly funny... A scene in which Daniel tries to learn to cook from a YouTube video becomes a tap-dancing delight." Read the full review

Booking: May 12-Jan 13, 2024

Book tickets now

Crazy for You, Gillian Lynne Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: "Charlie Stemp affirms his status as a 24-carat stage star. By turns rubber-limbed goofball and epitome of debonair charm, he achieves a weightlessness in his quick-turns and tap frenzies you never tire of watching." Read the full review

Booking: Jun 24-Jan 20, 2024

Book tickets now

ABBA Voyage, ABBA Arena ★★★★

ABBA Voyage at the ABBA Arena - Raj Valley / Alamy

In a nutshell: "It's a mind-blowing hi-tech celebration of some of the greatest pop music ever made, delivered as if you are up close and personal with legendary superstars...albeit in a virtual spaceship in another dimension." Read the full review

Booking until: Jan 29, 2024

Book tickets now

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Aldwych Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: "An Anglo-American triumph. It combines the aesthetic finesse of British director Phyllida Lloyd with the political instincts of Memphis-born, Olivier-nominated playwright Katori Hall." Read the full review

Booking until: Feb 11, 2024

Book tickets now

The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: "It's the slew of coups de théâtre, the no-nonsense pacing and the gorgeous spectacles that make this tale of a disfigured man of musical genius lurking beneath the Paris Opera House so effective." Read the full review

Booking until: Mar 1, 2024

Book tickets now

Les Miserables, Sondheim Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: "In its density and epic ambition, its mixture of high-powered ideas and gut-wrenching emotions, it's a show that feels lastingly revolutionary." Read the full review

Booking until: Mar 2, 2024

Book tickets now

Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre ★★★★★

Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre - Danny Kaan

In a nutshell: "Lin-Manuel Miranda does things with rap so nifty that even people who hate rap will relent, and he keeps shifting tempo and mood, a magpie maestro: here a nod to Gilbert and Sullivan, there a hint of Kander and Ebb." Read the full review

Booking until: Mar 2, 2024

Book tickets now

My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican ★★★★

In a nutshell: "Totoro is magnificently humongous with a mighty, reverberating growl, wicked smile, lumbering walk and bouncy castle of a fluffy tum. The wow-factor of his spectacular appearances is worth the price of admission alone." Read the full review

Booking: Nov 21-Mar 23, 2024

Book tickets now

The Play That Goes Wrong, Duchess Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: "Boy does it hit the funny bone. The audience is bludgeoned with a succession of sight gags, mistimed lines, misplaced props and collapsing scenery that creates a rising tide of hysteria." Read the full review

Booking until: Apr 28, 2024

Book tickets now

Witness for the Prosecution, London County Hall ★★★★

In a nutshell: "Lucy Bailey directs this entertaining adaptation of Agatha Christie's courtroom murder mystery. Staged at London's magnificent County Hall, it puts the audience right at the heart of the action." Read the full review

Booking until: Apr 28, 2024

Book tickets now

Six, Vaudeville Theatre ★★★★★

Six at the Vaudeville Theatre

In a nutshell: "Six is a marvellous show, dripping with invention and intelligence, and one which brings not just happiness in the moment but hope for the future of the British musical." Read the full review

Booking until: Apr 28, 2024

Book tickets now

Matilda The Musical, Cambridge Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: "Matthew Warchus’s thrilling, warm-hearted production, exuberantly designed by Rob Howell and with pin-sharp choreography by Peter Darling, constantly combines comedy with a sense of wonder." Read the full review

Booking until: May 26, 2024

Book tickets now