London theatre: the best musicals and plays to book now

The top theatres shows in London

London has a world-leading theatre scene, offering everything from plays, musicals and comedy to immersive and family-friendly entertainment. In the West End, and beyond, you’ll find both beloved long-running shows and cutting-edge new work, featuring A-list actors alongside rising stars.

And, if you’re trying to decide which are the best theatre shows in London to start with, our expert Telegraph critics can help you choose with their incisive reviews. All the latest articles are at Telegraph Theatre.

You can also find discounted tickets on Telegraph Tickets for all of the capital’s best plays and musicals, such as Hamilton, Les Miserables, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and The Book of Mormon.

Check out our top picks of London theatre shows below and get booking.

Best theatre shows in London’s West End and beyond for 2023

42nd Street, Sadler’s Wells ★★★★

42nd Street at Sadler's Wells - Alastair Muir

In a nutshell: “Jonathan Church’s production is a triumph of incandescent liquid choreography, the tap dancing sequences so mesmeric and weightless they induce a sort of trance.” Read the full review

Booking until: Jul 2

The Motive and the Cue, National Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “The evening is a palpable hit. This is a witty, deft, touching evocation of a fascinating, fraught encounter... Mark Gatiss is to the manner born as the quietly pained Sir John Gielgud.” Read the full review

Booking until: Jul 15

When Winston Went To War With The Wireless, Donmar Warehouse ★★★

In a nutshell: “Laura Hopkins’s design is marvellous. Musicians and foley artists cluster the back of the stage: we see behind the curtain of radio magic, but it only increases the wonder.” Read the full review

Booking until: Jul 29

Glory Ride, Charing Cross Theatre

Glory Ride at Charing Cross Theatre

In a nutshell: This musical is based on the extraordinary true story of how Italian Tour de France winner Gino Bartali hid secret documents in his bike frame to help people escape Mussolini’s fascist regime during the Second World War.

Booking until: Jul 29

Romeo and Juliet, Almeida Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “A novel, pulsating energy drives this production to its conclusion... A masterclass in how to tell Shakespeare in an orthodox way while still feeling fresh, and an unmissable show this summer.” Read the full review

Booking until: Jul 29

The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare’s Globe ★★★★

In a nutshell: “The Comedy of Errors can be rip-roaring fun and that is the case with Sean Holmes’s lively, fast-paced production... Jordan Metcalfe and George Fouracres exploit the bawdy puns with gusto.” Read the full review

Booking until: Jul 29

Newsies, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre ★★★

Newsies at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre - Johan Persson

In a nutshell: “The athletic balletic choreography, which tips a wink at Jerome Robbins, is simply first-class. Set-piece follows set-piece of needle-sharp, vertiginous acrobatics.” Read the full review

Booking until: Jul 30

A Little Life, Harold Pinter Theatre/Savoy Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “James Norton lays himself literally bare. We’ve had male nudity in the West End before, but has it ever been in conjunction with such a mixture of blood, guts and sexual predation?” Read the full review, and read our cast interview

Booking until: Aug 5

Dear England, National Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “Gripping drama that valuably glances at the confusions of our wider national story... Joseph Fiennes makes Gareth Southgate seem almost like Shakespeare’s inheritor, weaving dreams for us all.” Read the full review

Booking until: Aug 11

Groundhog Day, Old Vic ★★★★★

Groundhog Day at the Old Vic - Manuel Harlan

In a nutshell: “A much-loved, ingeniously funny and clever Hollywood film has made a triumphant theatrical rebirth – in a show that looks, on first viewing, equal to, and perhaps better than, the movie.” Read the full review

Booking until: Aug 12

Brokeback Mountain, @sohoplace ★★★

In a nutshell: “A herd of achingly lovely country ballads are shepherded into our affections by a soulful-voiced, guitar-strumming Eddi Reader and small band. An ethereal harmonica conjures a mood of wailing longing. Beautiful.” Read the full review

Booking until: Aug 12

A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Shakespeare’s Globe ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Elle While’s striking folk-horror take on Shakespeare’s romantic romp is closer to a hallucinatory nightmare... Michelle Terry is riveting as Puck, mercurial and otherworldly.” Read the full review

Booking until: Aug 12

Patriots, Noel Coward Theatre ★★★★

Tom Hollander in Patriots, transferring from the Almeida to the Noel Coward Theatre - Marc Brenner

In a nutshell: “Tom Hollander returns in this icily sobering account of Putin’s rise to power... You can see why Will Keen got an Olivier for his performance as the West’s nemesis.” Read the full review

Booking until: Aug 19

Aspects of Love, Lyric Theatre

Aspects of Love - Johan Persson

In a nutshell: “‘I have every hope people will come and rediscover the musical. Andrew Lloyd Webber said it’s a realisation of how he dreamed the show could be,’ says Michael Ball.” Read the full article

Booking until: Aug 19

Close Up – The Twiggy Musical, Menier Chocolate Factory

In a nutshell: The ‘face of the 1960s’ becomes a musical star in this new show penned and directed by Ben Elton. Expect some groovy tunes and an inspirational journey to the top.

Booking: Sept 18-Nov 18

Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical, Phoenix Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “It’s Spitting Image as you remember it in its prime but also as you’ve never seen it before, with elaborate musical in-jokes and surprise dollops of swearing as it expectorates its disgust at the state of the nation.” Read the full review

Booking until: Aug 26

Jersey Boys, Trafalgar Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “All jukebox musicals live or die by the quality of the back catalogue, but the Four Seasons’ early Sixties output, much of it written by the indefatigable Bob Gaudio, is something special.” Read the full review

Booking until: Sept 1

Oklahoma!, Wyndham’s Theatre ★★★★★

Oklahoma! at Wyndham's Theatre - Marc Brenner

In a nutshell: “Experimental in feel, Daniel Fish’s production strips things back to reveal tough personalities, strong sexual drives, few creature comforts and violent impulses sprouting amid sun-kissed corn fields.” Read the full review

Booking until: Sept 2

The Pillowman, Duke of York’s Theatre ★★★

In a nutshell: “Martin McDonagh’s playfully nasty 2003 Olivier winner, The Pillowman, is given a belated if timely West End premiere... Lily Allen brings amusing and bland respectability to writer Katurian.” Read the full review

Booking until: Sept 2

The Crucible, Gielgud Theatre ★★★★★

The Crucible at Gielgud Theatre - Johan Persson

In a nutshell: “Before each scene, designer Es Devlin wraps the action behind a curtain of lit falling water, the beauty of that biblical torrent offset by bleak surrounding darkness... The National at its best.” Read the full review

Booking until: Sept 2

The Wizard of Oz, London Palladium

In a nutshell: Nikolai Foster brings his Curve Leicester revival to the West End. Singing songs from the glorious MGM film, plus additions by Andrew Lloyd ­Webber and Tim Rice, are Jason Manford, Ashley Banjo and Gary Wilmot.

Booking until: Sept 3

Heathers the Musical, The Other Palace ★★★★

Heathers the Musical at The Other Palace - Pamela Raith

In a nutshell: “It sends you on a psychological roller-coaster, lurching between sincerity and insincerity, triviality and profundity, challenging you to gag or guffaw at the runaway, rebellious bad taste of it all.” Read the full review

Booking until: Sept 3

Bleak Expectations, Criterion Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “So informed and quick-witted it doesn’t just fly the flag for intelligent parodies – it salutes Dickens’ genius... English eccentricity at its madcap best.” Read the full review

Booking until: Sept 3

Accidental Death of An Anarchist, Theatre Royal Haymarket ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Daniel Rigby doesn’t just take the script by the throat and deliver its needling round of gags with breathless finesse, he exerts a physicality that dominates... Lethally funny.” Read the full review

Booking until: Sept 9

A Strange Loop, Barbican ★★★

In a nutshell: “A Strange Loop is a musical for our times, a slickly tender, affirmative exploration of otherness (and, yes, victimhood) combined with the odd, largely gestural meta-theatrical wink.” Read the full review

Booking until: Sept 9

The Crown Jewels, Garrick Theatre

In a nutshell: Inspired by a real-life heist during the reign of Charles II, this uproarious royal caper (written by The Durrells’s Simon Nye) stars Al Murray, Mel Giedroyc, Neil Morrissey, Joe Thomas and Carrie Hope Fletcher.

Booking: Jul 7-Sept 16

2:22 A Ghost Story, Apollo Theatre ★★★★

Cheryl in 2:22 A Ghost Story - Helen Murray

In a nutshell: “Cheryl... has spirited to life Danny Robins’s teasingly clever and deservedly lucrative spine-tingler... The climactic moments are as nail-biting as any talent-show finale.” Read the full review

Booking until: Sept 17

La Cage aux Folles, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

In a nutshell: A nightclub owner and his drag queen partner pretend to be a straight couple to win over their prospective in-laws – but chaos ensues in Jerry Herman and Harvey Fierstein’s heart-warming musical, featuring the anthem “I Am What I Am”.

Booking: Jul 29-Sept 19

The Effect, National Theatre

In a nutshell: Jamie Lloyd directs this revival of Lucy Prebble’s acclaimed play, about two volunteers in a drug trial who fall in love – but can’t tell if it’s romance or chemical. Paapa Essiedu and Taylor Russell star.

Booking: Aug 1-Sept 23

Punchdrunk: The Burnt City, Royal Arsenal ★★★

In a nutshell: “The closing section features shiver-making, brutal and beautiful scenes recognisable from The Oresteia and a final frenzied dance that transcends time, like a Grecian urn coming to life.” Read the full review

Booking until: Sept 24

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre ★★★★

Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Piccadilly Theatre - Matt Crockett

In a nutshell: “It’s awash with sure-footed dance: sensuous, fleet and duly delivering those signature can-can moves in a riot of petticoat lifting and high-kicking... Hedonistic spectacle and a dash of fairy-tale romance.” Read the full review

Booking until: Sept 30

Dr Semmelweis, Harold Pinter Theatre

Alan Williams and Mark Rylance in Dr Semmelweis - Geraint Lewis

In a nutshell: “Mark Rylance does nothing to dent his reputation as one of our great stage actors with his mesmerising turn as the 19th-century Hungarian physician who realised the life-saving value of hand hygiene.” Read the full review

Booking until: Oct 7

Next to Normal, Donmar Warehouse

In a nutshell: Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s powerful Pulitzer and Tony-winning musical about a suburban wife and mother with bipolar disorder makes its long-awaited UK debut, led by Caissie Levy and Trevor Dion Nicholas.

Booking: Aug 12-Oct 7

Grease, Dominion Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “The evening abounds with infectious delight, above all in We Go Together, which has the amiable delinquents building a dance sequence; it’s silly and sweetly affecting. Just right for the summer.” Read the full review

Booking until: Oct 28

Pygmalion, Old Vic

In a nutshell: This should be a pairing for the ages. The remarkable, shapeshifting Bertie Carvel (The Crown, Doctor Foster, Matilda The Musical) stars opposite Patsy Ferran (Olivier-nominated for A Streetcar Named Desire) in George Bernard Shaw’s play.

Booking: Sept 6-Oct 28

The Book of Mormon, Prince of Wales Theatre ★★★★★

The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre - Paul Coltas

In a nutshell: “This musical is different from anything that has been before, on account of its epic scale and reach: it has a scorched-earth policy towards sensibilities.” Read the full review

Booking until: Nov 4

Operation Mincemeat, Fortune Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “What this inspired musical about the 1943 wartime deception has in winning spades is a Pythonesque delight in irreverence that doesn’t short-change the intellect.” Read the full review

Booking until: Nov 4

The Little Big Things, @sohoplace

In a nutshell: Based on the bestselling autobiography by artist and inspirational speaker Henry Fraser, this new British musical tells the story of how a diving accident changed his life forever.

Booking: Sept 2-Nov 25

The Ocean at the End of the Lane, Noel Coward Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “Young and old alike will be entranced by this illusion-packed Neil Gaiman adaptation... This is British theatre at full gut-busting tilt and at its gob-smacking best.” Read the full review

Booking: Oct 11-Nov 25

The Interview, Park Theatre

In a nutshell: Jonathan Maitland shares his insight into the infamous 1995 BBC interview between Princess Diana and Martin Bashir via this provocative new play.

Booking: Oct 27-Nov 25

The Mousetrap, St Martin’s Theatre

In a nutshell: The longest-running play in the world, Agatha Christie’s fiendish murder mystery has been bamboozling audiences since 1952. Can you match wits with the Queen of Crime and figure out whodunit?

Booking until: Nov 25

Clyde’s, Donmar Warehouse

In a nutshell: Lynette Linton directs the acclaimed new play by Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Lynn Nottage. It’s set in the kitchen of a Pennsylvania truck stop, where ex-cons hope to find a second chance.

Booking: Oct 13-Dec 2

Lyonesse, Harold Pinter Theatre

In a nutshell: Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James lead Penelope Skinner’s new play Lyonesse, about a reclusive actress suddenly reappearing and telling her story to a young film executive ahead of a comeback.

Booking: Oct 17-Dec 23

Magic Mike Live, Hippodrome Casino

Magic Mike Live at the Hippodrome Casino

In a nutshell: “‘I wanted to create a space where men really listened to women,’ says creator Channing Tatum. What emerges is undoubtedly entertaining and one of the best fun nights London has to offer.” Read the full article

Booking until: Dec 31

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Gielgud Theatre

In a nutshell: “This bravura event, boosted by a 25-piece orchestra, reminded us of Sondheim’s extraordinary legacy and whet the appetite for the countless creatively daring British productions to come.” Read the full review

Booking: Sept 16-Jan 6, 2024

The Witches, National Theatre

In a nutshell: Could this be the new Matilda? Roald Dahl’s wicked tale gets the musical treatment, adapted by Lucy Kirkwood (Olivier Award winner for Chimerica) and Dave Malloy (the Tony-winning Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812).

Booking: Nov 7-Jan 6, 2024

Hamnet, Garrick Theatre ★★★

In a nutshell: “How does Maggie O’Farrell’s finely researched domestic drama land on stage? Pretty forcefully, I’d say... Madeleine Mantock exudes an air of otherworldliness as the seer-like Agnes.” Read the full review

Booking: Sept 30-Jan 6, 2024

Frozen the Musical, Theatre Royal Drury Lane ★★★

Frozen the Musical at Theatre Royal Drury Lane - Johan Persson

In a nutshell: “The show details the growing chasm of estrangement between the siblings and between Elsa and her inner self: witness the meltingly lovely, achingly mournful ballad about repression, Dangerous to Dream.” Read the full review

Booking until: Jan 7, 2024

Ain’t Too Proud, Prince Edward Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Imparting the rise and unlikely endurance of America’s top R&B group The Temptations... it’s impeccably choreographed down to the last finger-click, and the singing is exquisite.” Read the full review

Booking until: Jan 7, 2024

Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre

Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre - Matt Crockett

In a nutshell: “The exposing of the dark, corrupt heart of Oz and the trumpeting of the need for tolerance strikes a chord. Beneath the glitter there’s an important story.” Read the full article

Booking until: Jan 7, 2024

Crazy for You, Gillian Lynne Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “Charlie Stemp affirms his status as a 24-carat stage star. By turns rubber-limbed goofball and epitome of debonair charm, he achieves a weightlessness in his quick-turns and tap frenzies you never tire of watching.” Read the full review

Booking until: Jan 20, 2024

Rock ‘n’ Roll, Hampstead Theatre

In a nutshell: “Tom Stoppard granted the rights to his 2006 modern classic, which traces the counter-cultural resistance to Soviet rule in Czechoslovakia from the 1960s to the fall of the Berlin Wall, as a gesture of support to the theatre.” Read the full article

Booking: Dec 6-Jan 27, 2024

ABBA Voyage, ABBA Arena ★★★★

ABBA Voyage at the ABBA Arena - Raj Valley / Alamy

In a nutshell: “It’s a mind-blowing hi-tech celebration of some of the greatest pop music ever made, delivered as if you are up close and personal with legendary superstars...albeit in a virtual spaceship in another dimension.” Read the full review

Booking until: Jan 29, 2024

Macbeth, Donmar Warehouse

In a nutshell: David Tennant tackles the title role of Shakespeare’s psychological tragedy for the first time, directed in this new Donmar production by Max Webster. Cush Jumbo is his Lady M.

Booking: Dec 8-Feb 10, 2024

The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Watching the show alongside my rapt children, I was struck by how much it succeeds in speaking to the heart rather than the head... A deeply felt celebration of life.” Read the full review

Booking until: Feb 11, 2024

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Aldwych Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “An Anglo-American triumph. It combines the aesthetic finesse of British director Phyllida Lloyd with the political instincts of Memphis-born, Olivier-nominated playwright Katori Hall.” Read the full review

Booking until: Feb 11, 2024

Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “Thanks to video and illusionist wizardry, the steam-spouting DeLorean skids into view from nowhere and takes off over the stalls, achieving a kind of 3D Hollywood magic... A feelgood triumph.” Read the full review

Booking until: Feb 11, 2024

Pacific Overtures, Menier Chocolate Factory

In a nutshell: Stephen Sondheim’s ambitious musical is set in 19th-century Japan, as American ships open up the nation to the rest of the world. It’s seldom performed, but features some of the composer’s most gorgeously evocative songs.

Booking: Nov 25-Feb 24, 2024

Guys & Dolls, Bridge Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “Nicholas Hytner’s box of tricks, the Bridge, unleashes the show all around you if you’re one of the 380 punters standing in the thick of it... It’s an extravaganza that explodes every which way.” Read the full review

Booking until: Feb 24, 2024

The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty’s Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “It’s the slew of coups de théâtre, the no-nonsense pacing and the gorgeous spectacles that make this tale of a disfigured man of musical genius lurking beneath the Paris Opera House so effective.” Read the full review

Booking until: Mar 1, 2024

Mamma Mia!, Novello Theatre

In a nutshell: Bride-to-be Sophie invites three of her mother’s exes to her wedding (on a fantasy Greek island) in hopes of meeting her biological father. Take a chance on this ABBA-tastic show, which features all of the band’s big hits.

Booking until: Mar 2, 2024

Les Miserables, Sondheim Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “In its density and epic ambition, its mixture of high-powered ideas and gut-wrenching emotions, it’s a show that feels lastingly revolutionary.” Read the full review

Booking until: Mar 2, 2024

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “British theatre hasn’t known anything like it for decades and I haven’t seen anything directly comparable in all my reviewing days... It raises the benchmark for family entertainment.” Read the full review

Booking until: Mar 3, 2024

Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre ★★★★★

Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre - Danny Kaan

In a nutshell: “Lin-Manuel Miranda does things with rap so nifty that even people who hate rap will relent, and he keeps shifting tempo and mood, a magpie maestro: here a nod to Gilbert and Sullivan, there a hint of Kander and Ebb.” Read the full review

Booking until: Mar 2, 2024

My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Totoro is magnificently humongous with a mighty, reverberating growl, wicked smile, lumbering walk and bouncy castle of a fluffy tum. The wow-factor of his spectacular appearances is worth the price of admission alone.” Read the full review

Booking: Nov 21-Mar 23, 2024

The Play That Goes Wrong, Duchess Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Boy does it hit the funny bone. The audience is bludgeoned with a succession of sight gags, mistimed lines, misplaced props and collapsing scenery that creates a rising tide of hysteria.” Read the full review

Booking until: Apr 28, 2024

Witness for the Prosecution, London County Hall ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Lucy Bailey directs this entertaining adaptation of Agatha Christie’s courtroom murder mystery. Staged at London’s magnificent County Hall, it puts the audience right at the heart of the action.” Read the full review

Booking until: Apr 28, 2024

Six, Vaudeville Theatre ★★★★★

Six at the Vaudeville Theatre

In a nutshell: “Six is a marvellous show, dripping with invention and intelligence, and one which brings not just happiness in the moment but hope for the future of the British musical.” Read the full review

Booking until: Apr 28, 2024

Mrs Doubtfire, Shaftesbury Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Never doubt I love Mrs Doubtfire, the feelgood but not fluffy-minded musical that has pitched up at the newly made-over Shaftesbury Theatre... A sure-fire hit, my dears.” Read the full review

Booking until: Jun 2, 2024

Cabaret, Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “This theatrical triumph affirms the sensuous joy of performance and brilliantly re-asserts the ability of Kander and Ebb’s 1966 classic, set amid the spectres of rising fascism, to send shivers down the spine.” Read the full review

Booking until: Jun 29, 2024

Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Phoenix Theatre

In a nutshell: Netflix’s nostalgic sci-fi mega-hit comes to the stage, in a new story set in the world of 1950s Hawkins co-written by Jack Thorne and directed by Stephen Daldry.

Booking: Nov 17-Jun 30, 2024

Matilda The Musical, Cambridge Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “Matthew Warchus’s thrilling, warm-hearted production, exuberantly designed by Rob Howell and with pin-sharp choreography by Peter Darling, constantly combines comedy with a sense of wonder.” Read the full review

Booking until: Dec 15, 2024

Frequently asked questions

How do I find what’s on in the West End?

London has a fantastic mix of long-running shows, like Wicked, Matilda and The Play That Goes Wrong, and new productions. We will be constantly updating this page with top picks for the best London musicals and plays from our critics, so keep checking back to see all of the latest reviews and recommendations of upcoming theatre shows.

You can also find a range of reviews, interviews and preview features at Telegraph Theatre.

How much is the average West End ticket?

West End ticket prices vary depending on the seating and the venue. You can usually find some cheap ticket for London shows from around £20, up to £60 for seats closer to the stage, and then some premium pricing of £100 or more for the very best seats in the house. However, there are also great West End discounts to be found – check out Telegraph Tickets for all the current London ticket deals.

What are the newest West End shows?

Some of the latest additions to London’s West End include the acclaimed stage adaptation of A Little Life, starring James Norton; British wartime musical Operation Mincemeat; and the toe-tapping Temptations musical Ain’t Too Proud. Book tickets for all the best new shows now.

