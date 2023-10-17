London theatre: the best family shows to book now

The best London children's theatre shows

London has a world-leading theatre scene, and it’s particularly strong when it comes to family shows. Head to the West End, and beyond, and you’ll find everything from beloved Disney movies-turned-enthralling musicals to innovative, accessible shows featuring puppetry, comedy, songs and more.

If you’re trying to decide which London children’s theatre to start with – perhaps as a treat during the summer holidays – and whether it will be suitable for your family, our expert Telegraph critics can help you choose with their incisive reviews. All the latest articles are at Telegraph Theatre.

You can find discounted tickets on Telegraph Tickets for all of the best shows for kids, such as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Spongebob Musical, and The Tiger Who Came To Tea. Check out our list of top picks for London musicals and plays for kids below and get booking.

Best children’s theatre in London’s West End and beyond for 2023

The best shows for 3-6 year olds

Told by an Idiot’s Get Happy, Barbican

In a nutshell: Told by an Idiot celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Get Happy with this revival. Everyone is welcome to enter the madcap chaos of this interactive show, which features dance, acrobatics, music and physical comedy.

Age recommendation: all ages

Booking: Dec 7-19

Father Christmas Needs A Wee!, Arts Theatre

In a nutshell: Father Christmas has been sampling tasty treats at every house on his rounds – but that leaves him with an urgent problem... This witty musical adaptation of Nicholas Allan’s picture book should delight young viewers.

Age recommendation: all ages

Booking: Dec 2-23

Finding Santa, Bloomsbury Theatre

In a nutshell: This interactive, puppet-filled family Christmas entertainment is a choose-your-own-adventure story by Sean Taylor. Discover how Santa gets to the North Pole and how his elves ensure his mail is delivered on time.

Age recommendation: 3+

Booking: Dec 7-24

The Snowman, Peacock Theatre

In a nutshell: The festive family favourite continues to charm young audiences, now going into its 26th year. It’s a magical blend of dance, music, theatre and awe-inspiring storytelling – including a spot of flying.

Age recommendation: all ages

Booking: Nov 18-Dec 30

Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out, Theatre Royal Haymarket

In a nutshell: The oinktastic Peppa Pig is back in a new live show, along with her family and friends. Join them on a trip to the zoo and the beach, complete with young-audience-friendly songs, dancing and plenty of muddle puddles.

Age recommendation: all ages

Booking: Nov 30-Dec 31

The Wolf, the Duck and the Mouse, Unicorn Theatre

In a nutshell: This dark comic fairy tale, based on Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen’s subversive picture book, is back at the Unicorn, once again featuring the adventures of a duck and a mouse in the belly of a wolf – and an unusual friendship.

Age recommendation: 3+

Booking: Nov 17-Dec 31

Stick Man, Leicester Square Theatre

In a nutshell: The much-loved festive fixture is back in the West End. Freckle Productions bring Julia Donaldson’s eventful picture book to life, with puppetry, songs and funky dance moves.

Age recommendation: all ages

Booking until: Jan 2, 2024

Elf, Dominion Theatre

In a nutshell: There’s Christmas cheer galore in this stage musical adaptation of the beloved film comedy. Buddy the lost elf journeys from the North Pole to New York in search of his family – and hijinks ensue...

Age recommendation: 4+

Booking: Nov 15-Jan 6, 2024

The Gruffalo’s Child, Garrick Theatre

In a nutshell: Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s enchanting picture book, about the intrepid Gruffalo’s Child who tracks a mysterious creature into the deep dark wood, becomes a show with songs and (not-too-scary) fun for all.

Age recommendation: 3+

Booking: Dec 1-Jan 7, 2024

The Smartest Giant in Town, St Martin’s Theatre

In a nutshell: Another successful page-to-stage transfer of a Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler book, this musical and puppetry adaptation is all about friendship and benevolence: perfect for Christmas.

Age recommendation: 2+

Booking: Dec 2-Jan 7, 2024

The Night Before Christmas, Polka Theatre

In a nutshell: Hattie Naylor’s original play, inspired by Clement Clarke Moore’s festive poem, sees six-year-old Amber welcome a very special visitor. The production features music, puppetry and magic.

Age recommendation: 2+

Booking: Nov 18-Jan 14, 2024

Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book, Little Angel Theatre

In a nutshell: Charlie is trying to convince his sister that there’s a whole world inside a book. This new adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s children’s favourite promises puppets, songs and a celebration of the joy of reading.

Age recommendation: 3+

Booking: Nov 18-Feb 4, 2024

My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Totoro is magnificently humongous with a mighty, reverberating growl, wicked smile, lumbering walk and bouncy castle of a fluffy tum. The wow-factor of his spectacular appearances is worth the price of admission alone.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 4+

Booking: Nov 21-Mar 23, 2024

The best shows for 6-10 year olds

The Bolds, Unicorn Theatre

In a nutshell: Julian Clary’s popular stage adaptation of his bestseller, about a family of hyenas living in disguise, returns to the Unicorn for Christmas. Expect songs, secrets and wild laughter.

Age recommendation: 6+

Booking: Nov 11-Dec 31

The Snow Queen, Polka Theatre

In a nutshell: Jude Christian adapts the classic Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale about the plucky Gerda, who must save her friend Kai from the evil Snow Queen. Emma Baggott directs this frosty adventure.

Age recommendation: 6+

Booking: Nov 11-Jan 21, 2024

The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Watching the show alongside my rapt children, I was struck by how much it succeeds in speaking to the heart rather than the head... A deeply felt celebration of life.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 6+

Booking until: Feb 11, 2024

Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “Thanks to video and illusionist wizardry, the steam-spouting DeLorean skids into view from nowhere and takes off over the stalls, achieving a kind of 3D Hollywood magic... A feelgood triumph.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 6+

Booking until: Feb 11, 2024

The King and I, London Palladium ★★★★

In a nutshell: “The whole affair is a satisfying blend of bombast and subtlety. Many of the songs remain transcendently lovely, chief among them that invitation to madly polka, Shall We Dance?.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 5+

Booking: Jan 20-Mar 2, 2024

Mamma Mia!, Novello Theatre

In a nutshell: Bride-to-be Sophie invites three of her mother’s exes to her wedding (on a fantasy Greek island) in hopes of meeting her biological father. Take a chance on this ABBA-tastic show, which features all of the band’s big hits.

Age recommendation: 5+

Booking until: Mar 2, 2024

Romeo and Juliet, Polka Theatre

In a nutshell: The venue is premiering a new 60-minute hip-hop production of Shakespeare’s play, retold through rap, rhythm and harmonies, and with the story moved to south London.

Age recommendation: 6+

Booking: Mar 2-Apr 4, 2024

Mrs Doubtfire, Shaftesbury Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Never doubt I love Mrs Doubtfire, the feelgood but not fluffy-minded musical that has pitched up at the newly made-over Shaftesbury Theatre... A sure-fire hit, my dears.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 6+

Booking until: Jun 2, 2024

Frozen the Musical, Theatre Royal Drury Lane ★★★

In a nutshell: “The show details the growing chasm of estrangement between the siblings and between Elsa and her inner self: witness the meltingly lovely, achingly mournful ballad about repression, Dangerous to Dream.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 6+

Booking until: June 2024

Matilda The Musical, Cambridge Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “Matthew Warchus’s thrilling, warm-hearted production, exuberantly designed by Rob Howell and with pin-sharp choreography by Peter Darling, constantly combines comedy with a sense of wonder.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 6+

Booking until: Dec 15, 2024

The best shows for 10-17 year olds

Grease, Dominion Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “The evening abounds with infectious delight, above all in We Go Together, which has the amiable delinquents building a dance sequence; it’s silly and sweetly affecting. Just right for the summer.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 7+

Booking until: Oct 28

The Ocean at the End of the Lane, Noel Coward Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “Young and old alike will be entranced by this illusion-packed Neil Gaiman adaptation... This is British theatre at full gut-busting tilt and at its gob-smacking best.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 12+

Booking until: Nov 25

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Lyric Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “The team are having a go at Peter Pan, and the same comic itinerary lies in store: collapsing sets, misplaced props, mistimed cues, and hopeless attempts to cover for mistakes that create a domino effect of mishap.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 8+

Booking: 23 Nov-Jan 14, 2024

Guys & Dolls, Bridge Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “Nicholas Hytner’s box of tricks, the Bridge, unleashes the show all around you if you’re one of the 380 punters standing in the thick of it... It’s an extravaganza that explodes every which way.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: All ages (under-16s must be accompanied by a responsible adult if buying immersive standing tickets)

Booking until: Feb 24, 2024

The Play That Goes Wrong, Duchess Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Boy does it hit the funny bone. The audience is bludgeoned with a succession of sight gags, mistimed lines, misplaced props and collapsing scenery that creates a rising tide of hysteria.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 8+

Booking until: Apr 28, 2024

Six, Vaudeville Theatre ★★★★★

Six at the Vaudeville Theatre

In a nutshell: “Six is a marvellous show, dripping with invention and intelligence, and one which brings not just happiness in the moment but hope for the future of the British musical.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 10+

Booking until: Apr 28, 2024

Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Phoenix Theatre

In a nutshell: Netflix’s nostalgic sci-fi mega-hit comes to the stage, in a new story set in the world of 1950s Hawkins, Indiana, co-written by Jack Thorne and directed by Stephen Daldry.

Age recommendation: 12+

Booking: Nov 17-Jun 30, 2024

Les Miserables, Sondheim Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “In its density and epic ambition, its mixture of high-powered ideas and gut-wrenching emotions, it’s a show that feels lastingly revolutionary.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 7+

Booking until: Sept 28, 2024

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre ★★★★★

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre - Manuel Harlan

In a nutshell: “British theatre hasn’t known anything like it for decades and I haven’t seen anything directly comparable in all my reviewing days... It raises the benchmark for family entertainment.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 10+

Booking until: Sept 29, 2024

Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre

In a nutshell: “Joe Mantello’s production has satisfyingly old-school bombast: instead of screens, its impact comes from the detailed, fabulously over-the-top steampunk design. The orchestra is the biggest in the West End – and it shows.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 7+

Booking until: Dec 15, 2024

Frequently asked questions

Can children go to all theatres in London?

Most West End shows are suitable for people aged 12 or older. Some productions might have material that is too mature for younger theatregoers. However, there are also fantastic family shows which are appropriate for all ages, or which are specifically aimed at kids – including shorter children’s shows with elements like puppetry and singalongs.

We have included the official production age recommendations with all of our London show picks on this page, but you can always consult the theatre in question for further information to ensure the show is suitable for your children. Find the best deals on London family shows at Telegraph Tickets.

Can I take a 1 or 2 year old to the theatre?

The majority of London theatre shows are aimed at kids from ages 3 upwards at least. The longer running times, and elements like busy lighting and sound design, plus more mature material, probably won’t suit 1 or 2 year olds. Most productions recommend that 3 year olds or older should attend.

However, there are some London plays and musicals for 1 or 2 year olds. For example, children’s theatres like the Polka Theatre, Half Moon Theatre, Unicorn Theatre and Little Angel Theatre host productions aimed at very young children, as well as fun interactive workshops. Find all the latest recommendations for London kids shows and more at Telegraph Theatre.

Are children booster seats available?

Some, though not all, theatres provide booster seats – for example, Nederlander theatres (which includes the Dominion Theatre, Aldwych Theatre and Adelphi Theatre) rent booster seats for £1 if you ask a member of staff. They also provide booster cushions, available on a first come, first served basis. Some venues will also have height restrictions so that patrons sitting behind you can still see. If you want to check ahead of time about booster seats, contact the theatre box office.

Is there storage available for my stroller?

That depends on whether the theatre has a cloakroom where you can store large items, like suitcases and strollers (usually for a small charge, around £1 or £2). This does vary across different venues, so it’s worth contacting the theatre ahead of time to check. In most cases, the cloakroom will open about 45 minutes before the show begins, and you can store items for the duration of the show.

Can I bring my own snacks and drinks into the the theatre?

Some theatres, especially in the West End, won’t allow you to bring your own snacks and drinks in, unless it’s something like a sealed bottle of water. That’s because they sell food and drink in the theatre and that’s part of how they bring in revenue. If you have concerns about dietary requirements, you can contact the theatre beforehand to make arrangements. Plus it’s part of the fun of a theatre outing, treating yourself and your kids to a drink or an interval ice cream.

Are there frequent breaks throughout the duration of a performance?

If it’s a show for a general audience, there will usually be one interval of around 15 minutes; really long shows might have two intervals. Very occasionally a show won’t have an interval at all. You can find that information on Telegraph Tickets and other booking or theatre websites, or check with the box office. Most shows designed specifically for younger audiences will have short running times, like an hour or less. However, if you need to exit the theatre more frequently, for example for a toilet break, child-friendly venues will tend to be more relaxed about that – perhaps try to book near the end of a row so you don’t disrupt other audience members when coming and going.

