London theatre: the best family shows to book now

round up of the best children’s theatre shows in london

London has a world-leading theatre scene, and it's particularly strong when it comes to family shows. Head to the West End, and beyond, and you'll find everything from beloved Disney movies-turned-enthralling musicals to innovative, accessible shows featuring puppetry, comedy, songs and more.

If you're trying to decide which London children's theatre to start with – perhaps as a treat during the summer holidays – and whether it will be suitable for your family, our expert Telegraph critics can help you choose with their incisive reviews.

You can find discounted tickets for all of the best shows for kids, such as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Spongebob Musical, and The Tiger Who Came To Tea.

Best children's theatre in London's West End and beyond for 2023

The best shows for 3-6 year olds

The Smeds and the Smoos - on stage

Mog the Forgetful Cat, Old Vic

In a nutshell: Marking Judith Kerr's centenary, the Wardrobe Ensemble's popular touring version of her gorgeous picture book comes into London this summer. Expect vibrant storytelling, songs and a lovable menagerie.

Age recommendation: 3+

Booking: Jul 11-29

The Tiger Who Came to Tea, Theatre Royal Haymarket

In a nutshell: David Wood's faithful stage adaptation of Judith Kerr's beloved children's book sees that furry surprise guest join Sophie and her mum for tea – and, naturally, chaos ensues. This accessible production includes singalongs.

Age recommendation: 3+

Booking: Jul 10-Sept 3

The Everywhere Bear, Polka Theatre

In a nutshell: Julia Donaldson and Rebecca Cobb's popular tale about a small bear embarking on a big adventure comes to life in a fun, inviting stage adaptation featuring rhyme, music and puppetry.

Age recommendation: 3+

Booking: May 27-Aug 13

Dinosaur World Live, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Dinosaur World Live - Robert Day

In a nutshell: The popular Jurassic adventure returns, with its impressive puppets bringing those roarsome creatures back to life – from the Triceratops to the Tyrannosaurus Rex. It's interactive too: kids are invited to help feed and groom the dinosaurs.

Age recommendation: 3+

Booking: Aug 11-Sept 3

The Smeds and the Smoos, Lyric Theatre

In a nutshell: Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's bestselling book – a sort of child-friendly Romeo and Juliet with space travel and a happy ending – becomes an inventive, engaging stage show, adapted by Tall Stories.

Age recommendation: 3+

Booking: Jul 20-Sept 3

The Smartest Giant in Town, St Martin's Theatre

In a nutshell: Another successful page-to-stage transfer of a Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler book, this musical and puppetry adaptation is all about friendship and benevolence: perfect for Christmas.

Age recommendation: 2+

Booking: Dec 2-Jan 7

The best shows for 6-10 year olds

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre - David Jensen

The Tempest re-imagined for anyone six and over, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

In a nutshell: As the title proclaims, this is Shakespeare adapted (and truncated – down to a manageable 75 minutes) specially for young audiences. Expect spells, monsters and revenge, then home in time for tea.

Age recommendation: 6+

Booking: Jun 30-Jul 22

The Wolves in the Walls, Little Angel Theatre

In a nutshell: The spooky tale by Neil Gaiman and Dave McKean, about a girl who fights back when wolves evict her family, becomes a stage play featuring puppets by Toby Olié (War Horse, the National Theatre’s Pinocchio).

Age recommendation: 6+

Booking: May 12-Jul 23

Robin Hood: The Legend. Re-written, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

In a nutshell: This new take on the familiar folk hero, by writer Carl Grose (musical The Grinning Man), promises to take full advantage of the park's woodland in its epic storytelling – plus it features original songs.

Age recommendation: 8+

Booking: Jun 17-Jul 30

Newsies, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre ★★★

In a nutshell: "The athletic balletic choreography, which tips a wink at Jerome Robbins, is simply first-class. Set-piece follows set-piece of needle-sharp, vertiginous acrobatics." Read the full review

Age recommendation: 5+

Booking until: Jul 30

The SpongeBob Musical, Southbank Centre ★★★★

The SpongeBob Musical at the Southbank Centre

In a nutshell: "Silly, heartfelt and charming, it has infectious songs written by an array of top music talent – from Aerosmith to Lady Antebellum to Cyndi Lauper." Read the full review

Age recommendation: 6+

Booking: Jul 26-Aug 26

The Wizard of Oz, London Palladium

In a nutshell: Nikolai Foster brings his Curve Leicester revival to the West End. Singing songs from the glorious MGM film, plus additions by Andrew Lloyd ­Webber and Tim Rice, are Jason Manford, Ashley Banjo and Gary Wilmot.

Age recommendation: 6+

Booking: Jun 23-Sept 3

Horrible Histories – Terrible Tudors, Garrick Theatre

In a nutshell: The enjoyably grisly book series ("history with the nasty bits left in") has proven just as effective as family-friendly theatre – plus it's sneakily educational. This production features evil Elizabeth, Henry's headless wives, and Bloody Mary.

Age recommendation: 5+

Booking: Jul 28-Sept 3

Mamma Mia!, Novello Theatre

In a nutshell: Bride-to-be Sophie invites three of her mother's exes to her wedding (on a fantasy Greek island) in hopes of meeting her biological father. Take a chance on this ABBA-tastic show, which features all of the band's big hits.

Age recommendation: 5+

Booking until: Sept 30

The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: "Watching the show alongside my rapt children, I was struck by how much it succeeds in speaking to the heart rather than the head... A deeply felt celebration of life." Read the full review

Age recommendation: 6+

Booking until: Oct 15

Frozen the Musical, Theatre Royal Drury Lane ★★★

In a nutshell: "The show details the growing chasm of estrangement between the siblings and between Elsa and her inner self: witness the meltingly lovely, achingly mournful ballad about repression, Dangerous to Dream." Read the full review

Age recommendation: 6+

Booking until: Oct 15

Mrs Doubtfire, Shaftesbury Theatre ★★★★

The Broadway production of Mrs Doubtfire; the show is now coming to the West End - Joan Marcus/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP

In a nutshell: "This Mrs Doubtfire is sharp, smart, full of heart and rip-roaringly funny... A scene in which Daniel tries to learn to cook from a YouTube video becomes a tap-dancing delight." Read the full review

Age recommendation: 6+

Booking: May 12-Jan 13, 2024

Matilda The Musical, Cambridge Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: "Matthew Warchus’s thrilling, warm-hearted production, exuberantly designed by Rob Howell and with pin-sharp choreography by Peter Darling, constantly combines comedy with a sense of wonder." Read the full review

Age recommendation: 6+

Booking until: May 26, 2024

The best shows for 10-17 year olds

Once on This Island, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

In a nutshell: Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's musical, a Caribbean take on The Little Mermaid, sees a peasant girl fall in love with a French planter as part of a wager between the gods. A vibrant Broadway revival in 2017 won the Tony Award.

Age recommendation: 10+

Booking: May 10-Jun 10

Guys & Dolls, Bridge Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: "Nicholas Hytner’s box of tricks, the Bridge, unleashes the show all around you if you’re one of the 380 punters standing in the thick of it... It's an extravaganza that explodes every which way." Read the full review

Age recommendation: All ages (under-16s must be accompanied by a responsible adult if buying immersive standing tickets)

Booking until: Sept 2

Heathers the Musical, The Other Palace ★★★★

In a nutshell: "It sends you on a psychological roller-coaster, lurching between sincerity and insincerity, triviality and profundity, challenging you to gag or guffaw at the runaway, rebellious bad taste of it all." Read the full review

Age recommendation: 14+

Booking until: Sept 3

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre ★★★★★

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre - Manuel Harlan

In a nutshell: "British theatre hasn’t known anything like it for decades and I haven’t seen anything directly comparable in all my reviewing days... It raises the benchmark for family entertainment." Read the full review

Age recommendation: 10+

Booking until: Oct 1

Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: "Thanks to video and illusionist wizardry, the steam-spouting DeLorean skids into view from nowhere and takes off over the stalls, achieving a kind of 3D Hollywood magic... A feelgood triumph." Read the full review

Age recommendation: 6+

Booking until: Oct 22

Grease, Dominion Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: "The evening abounds with infectious delight, above all in We Go Together, which has the amiable delinquents building a dance sequence; it’s silly and sweetly affecting. Just right for the summer." Read the full review

Age recommendation: 7+

Booking: Jun 2-Oct 28

Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre

In a nutshell: "The exposing of the dark, corrupt heart of Oz and the trumpeting of the need for tolerance strikes a chord. Beneath the glitter there’s an important story." Read the full article

Age recommendation: 7+

Booking until: Jan 7, 2024

Les Miserables, Sondheim Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: "In its density and epic ambition, its mixture of high-powered ideas and gut-wrenching emotions, it's a show that feels lastingly revolutionary." Read the full review

Age recommendation: 7+

Booking until: Mar 2, 2024

The Play That Goes Wrong, Duchess Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: "Boy does it hit the funny bone. The audience is bludgeoned with a succession of sight gags, mistimed lines, misplaced props and collapsing scenery that creates a rising tide of hysteria." Read the full review

Age recommendation: 8+

Booking until: Apr 28, 2024

Six, Vaudeville Theatre ★★★★★

Six at the Vaudeville Theatre

In a nutshell: "Six is a marvellous show, dripping with invention and intelligence, and one which brings not just happiness in the moment but hope for the future of the British musical." Read the full review

Age recommendation: 10+

Booking until: Apr 28, 2024

Frequently asked questions

Can children go to all theatres in London?

Most West End shows are suitable for people aged 12 or older. Some productions might have material that is too mature for younger theatregoers. However, there are also fantastic family shows which are appropriate for all ages, or which are specifically aimed at kids – including shorter children’s shows with elements like puppetry and singalongs.

We have included the official production age recommendations with all of our London show picks on this page, but you can always consult the theatre in question for further information to ensure the show is suitable for your children.

Can I take a 1 or 2 year old to the theatre?

The majority of London theatre shows are aimed at kids from ages 3 upwards at least. The longer running times, and elements like busy lighting and sound design, plus more mature material, probably won’t suit 1 or 2 year olds. Most productions recommend that 3 year olds or older should attend.

However, there are some London plays and musicals for 1 or 2 year olds. For example, children’s theatres like the Polka Theatre, Half Moon Theatre, Unicorn Theatre and Little Angel Theatre host productions aimed at very young children, as well as fun interactive workshops. Find all the latest recommendations for London kids shows and more at Telegraph Theatre.