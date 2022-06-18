London Tech Week: 20 of the hottest British start-ups to follow now

Katie Strick
·11 min read
(ES composite)
(ES composite)

The techsperts have said it: our capital is the world’s second biggest hub for tech startups and the global leader for fintech. According to this year’s Global Startup Ecosystem Report, London’s startup ecosystem is worth more than £260 billion — more than treble that of Berlin’s £78bn and Paris’ £74bn. Statistics show we’ve produced more unicorn startups and billion dollar exits than any other European hub.

So which are the ones to watch? From the fintech firm started by two Gen-Z sisters to Tony Blair’s son’s (surprising) billion dollar idea, here are the hottest new businesses in town as London Tech Week continues.

VenueScanner

USP: AirBnb meets Skyscanner

(Venuescanner)
(Venuescanner)

In a nutshell: New Look founder Tom Singh calls VenueScanner a “gamechanger” for event booking. The female-founded platform is all about connecting users with the best and most affordable venue, whether it’s for a Christmas party or bar mitzvah, and - hopefully - helping the hospitality sector recover from the pandemic along the way. It operates across 20 cities worldwide and just raised nearly £1m in funding. Facebook, Accenture, Unilever, Mastercard and M&S are among its big brand users so far.

venuescanner.com

Tranch

USP: Buy-now-pay-later for software sellers

(Tranch)
(Tranch)

In a nutshell: Think Klarna, but for businesses (without the fluffy pink aesthetic). Tranch’s co-founders Philip Kelvin and Beau Allison both previously worked at online mortgage broker Trussle, but now their focus is on SaaS (software as a service) sellers. Last month they raised £3.5m to bring these businesses more flexibility, allowing them to spread out bulky expenses over six to 12 months and eliminate paying premium monthly fees. They plan to roll out in the US later this year.

tranch.com

Gelcard

USP: Credit card-thin hand sanitiser designed by a UCL student

(Gelcard)
(Gelcard)

In a nutshell: If you can get Bella Hadid to pose with something as unsexy as hand sanitiser, you must be doing something right - especially when you’re still an undergraduate at UCL. Philosophy student Charles Robinson was just 19 when he came up with the idea for Gelcard in lockdown and quickly it became a hit with the likes of Google, Harrods and and iconic restauranteur Jeremy King. The premium, scented hand sanitising gel is housed inside a tiny credit card (just snap it in the middle to release a dose) and can be printed with your own brand design or company logo. “Be it becuase of our scent, engineering or branding, the Gelcard is the first hand sanitiser that Londoners want to use - and aren’t forced to use,” says Robinson. The Gelcard Two launches later this year.

gelcard.co.uk

Your Juno

USP: Duolingo for money aimed at closing the financial gender gap

(Quetzal Maucci)
(Quetzal Maucci)

In a nutshell: The de Broglie sisters Alexia, 25, and Margot, 24, say money was never a taboo for them growing up at home - but they know that for many it is or was. The London-based Gen-Zers both began their careers working in finance and have just raised £1.8m in funding to close the gender gap with their platform Your Juno, which wants to make financial education more inclusive for women and non-binary people. Short-form video courses range from from buying a house to becoming an investor, and much of the content is gamified. It’s been downloaded by more than 10,000 women and non-binary people since launching in October.

yourjuno.co

StoreKit

USP: Easy mobile ordering for hospitality businesses

(Storekit)
(Storekit)

In a nutshell: 25 seconds. That’s how quickly Regent Street startup StoreKit says customers can order products using its app, now used across 2,000 venues including Ballie Ballerson in Shoreditch. More than a million orders have been placed through the platform so far and venues say the faster ordering has boosted sales by as much as 35 per cent.

storekit.com

Multiverse

USP: Euan Blair’s £1.35bn apprenticeships unicorn

(Multiverse)
(Multiverse)

In a nutshell: Remember Tony Blair’s promise to help half of young adults get a university degree in 1999? Well, his millennial son Euan, 38, is promising the exact opposite, and it seems to be working. The eldest Blair has just been awarded an MBE and tipped to become a billionaire after Multiverse, the Google-backed education startup he founded six years ago, reached unicorn status and a valuation of £1.35bn. The platform matches bright school leavers with appetising apprenticeships at top employers from Facebook to Bloomberg and Blair says several young people have even turned down places at Oxford to join the scheme.

multiverse.io

Marshmallow

USP: Car insurance startup and the first black British unicorn worth more than $1bn

(George Peto)
(George Peto)

In a nutshell: Pink, millennial-friendly insurance startup Marshmallow was launched by identical twins Oliver and Alexander Kent-Braham from a Virgin Active gym in 2018 with a mission to “disrupt a tired, centuries-old industry, dominated by established players with product offerings that haven’t changed since the 80s.” The Silicon roundabout-based company specialises in providing policies for drivers who struggle to find affordable cover, from young male drivers to people living in the UK on temporary visas and is now worth £450m.

marshmallow.com

Screenloop

USP: Intelligent hiring site promising to remove unconscious bias and improve interviewing technique

(Screenloop)
(Screenloop)

In a nutshell: There are some big names involved with this one: the AI recruitment startup’s founders include senior execs from Indeed, Revolut and Clearscore, and backers include the founders of Monzo, Revolut and Yieldify. It’s already raised more than £1.9m to help companies hire the right candidates more efficiently.

screenloop.com

Mission Zero Technologies

USP: Carbon capture startup backed by Bill Gates

(Mission Zero)
(Mission Zero)

In a nutshell: Climate conscious technology is big business in 2022 and Mission Zero is among those leading the way in London. The Bethnal Green-based early stage startup is developing tech to help “close the carbon cycle” by using electrochemical processes to release captured CO2. It recently raised £4.1m in seed funding from funds including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, which is led by Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

missionzero.tech

AudioMob

USP: Non-obtrusive audio ads for mobile gaming

(Audiomob)
(Audiomob)

In a nutshell: Google-backed AudioMob wants to rid gaming of those pesky ads that pop up while you’re playing. Instead, its “non-invasive” ads are audio-only, with clients seeing a 2,000 per cent increase in engagement when compared to banner ads. More than £13m has been raised so far and Ed Sheeran is among A-list collaborators.

audiomob.com

Kitt

USP: All-in-one office-switching startup

The founders of office design and management firm Kitt, Steve Coulson (left) and Lucy Minton, say Covid provided an unexpected growth opportunity (Joel Chant)
The founders of office design and management firm Kitt, Steve Coulson (left) and Lucy Minton, say Covid provided an unexpected growth opportunity (Joel Chant)

In a nutshell: Oatly, PZ Cussons and Zwift have all used Kitt to move into new offices since it was founded by two former JustPark execs in 2019. The Farringdon-based firm has raised more than £3.6m in seed funding and now has a turnover of almost £9m as companies rush to re-assess their workplaces post-Covid.

kittoffices.com

Tulipshare

USP: The world’s first activist investment platform, aiming to change corporate practices

Tulipshare’s campaign against CocaCola (Tulipshare)
Tulipshare’s campaign against CocaCola (Tulipshare)

In a nutshell: £1. That’s how little you need to become an activist investor in campaigns you believe in through ethical investment firm Tulipshare. The platform works by pooling investments from individuals to give them collective voting power at publicly traded companies, from pushing JP Morgan to stop financing fossil fuels to improving workers’ rights at Amazon. The Shoreditch-based startup is less than a year old but it’s already raised more than £8.9m in funding.

tulipshare.com

Incident.io

USP: Helps firms facing an outage or a data breach get back online fast

(Incident.io)
(Incident.io)

In a nutshell: VCs say it’s the year of bug-fixing tech, so it’s no wonder Incident.io - backed by Monzo and GoCardless founders - is having a moment. The Silicon roundabout-based startup has raised £3.9m to help software teams respond to bugs and data breaches at scale, “without leaving Slack”. Trainline, GoCardless and Loom are among high-profile clients so far.

incident.io

Flexa Careers

USP: Jobs platform for flexible roles

(Â©Andy Barnham)
(Â©Andy Barnham)

USP: Another startup born out of the post-pandemic workplace shakeup, this time focused on matching candidates with flexible jobs and matching companies with the best talent. Founders Molly Johnson-Jones, Maurice O’Brien, and Tim Leppard recently raised £2.3m in funding - more than half of investors were female - and Allianz, Far Fetch and Elvie are among their 150 company clients so far.

flexa.careers

Peptone

USP: Biotech startup helping pharma companies understand how protein-based drugs will work

(Peptone)
(Peptone)

In a nutshell: Peptone wants to solve one of the most pressing problems in medicine: drug development programmes failing because scientists don’t understand the proteins involved (relative AI veteran DeepMind is all about understanding the shape of these proteins, but Peptone says proteins’ behaviour is important too). The startup has just raised £33m in funding to speed up its use of atom-level physics and supercomputing techniques to further knowledge of proteins’ behaviour, hopefully enabling pharmaceutical companise to discover drugs for diseases from cancer to diabetes in the future.

peptone.io

Feasty

USP: TikTok for recipes, aiming to be the number one platform for foodie content creators

Sam Way, a content creator on Feasty (Feasty)
Sam Way, a content creator on Feasty (Feasty)

In a nutshell: When the founders of Monzo, Betfair and Treatwell are backing you, you’re probably onto something. Founded by ex-consultant Mike Dunnett-Stone last year, the Southwark-based social media app wants to be the Strava of cooking by offering users a feed of easy-to-make recipes from more than 200 top Instagram chefs (highlights include swipe-ups for ingredients lists and a step-by-step cookalong mode). More than $1m (£828,000) has been raised so far, with content creators earning almost £250,000 through Feasty via paywalled content and brand deals. Version two of the app launches next month.

feastyrecipes.com

Paddle

USP: Fintech startup offering software companies a complete payments infrastructure

(Paddle)
(Paddle)

In a nutshell: Another teen-founded London startup, this time from then-18-year-old Christian Owens. Owens launched his first tech company aged 14 but his more recent idea, payments provider Paddle, is how he really made his name, reaching unicorn status last month after a valuation of £1.1bn. The company provides integrated payments, tax and compliance services to software businesses and has been used by over 3,000 firms.

paddle.com

Yhangry

USP: Deliveroo for private chefs, made famous on Dragon’s Den

(YHANGRY)
(YHANGRY)

In a nutshell: Heinin Zang and Siddhi Mittal were still working on the trading floor at Barclays in Canary Wharf when the beta website for their dial-a-private chef startup, Yhangry, was brought to a halt by Covid. After a difficult year, it’s returned with a bang thanks to time-poor millennials looking for an afforable way to host at home. Last year they raised more than £1m from investors including Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke before walking away from Dragon’s Den with an additional £100,000 in funding from Peter Jones and Tej Lalvani. Laura Whitmore, Ella Eyre and Laura Haddock are among celebrity fans so far.

yhangry.com

Tiney

USP: AirBnb for childminders from the founders of Teach First and Graze

(Tiney)
(Tiney)

In a nutshell: First it was teacher training; now Brett Wigdortz is teaming up with Graze founder Edd Read to train up prospective childminders. The former McKinsey consultant and Teach First founder wants his new startup, Tiney, to transform early years education by offering new starters £2,000 of equipment, mental health subscriptions and invitations to events from drawing workshops to laughter yoga. The pull-factor for parents is easy, affordable, Ofsted-approved childcare at the touch of an app. No wonder they’ve raised more than £7.7m so far.

tiney.co

Luminance

USP: AI-powered legal process automation

(Luminance)
(Luminance)

In a nutshell: More than 400 organisations - including Tesco, all Big Four consultancy firms and one in fourGlobal Top 100 law firms - are already using Luminance, which promises to be the world’s most advanced AI for the legal processing of contracts and documents. It was founded by mathematicians from Cambridge University and its CEO, former Darktrace exec Eleanor Weaver, joined last year at the age of just 29 after growing the cyber-AI company by 119 per cent.

luminance.com

Beam

USP: The world’s first crowdfunding platform for homeless people

Alex Stephany of Beam photographed at The Conduit Club (Matt Writtle)
Alex Stephany of Beam photographed at The Conduit Club (Matt Writtle)

In a nutshell: Five years ago, Alex Stephany got to know a homeless man outside his local Tube station in north London. Since then, he’s supported more than 800 homeless people to get into jobs and homes through his award-winning social impact startup Beam. Users can support a different homeless person each month or make a one-off donation. The Shoreditch-based platform will then send you updates on the person you’ve funded and share personalised data on your impact, showing how many people you’ve funded are progressing and starting careers. More than £3m has been donated so far, and Propercorn, Bupa and Ocado are among employers to hire its talent.

beam.org

Impala

USP: Next-gen hotel booking powered by AI

Ben Stephenson, CEO and founder of Impala (Impala)
Ben Stephenson, CEO and founder of Impala (Impala)

In a nutshell: Recent hires from Google, Airbnb and Checkout.com and backing by former investors in Airbnb, Trivago and Deliveroo only speak to Impala’s promise as one of London’s hottest new startups. The travel tech firm has raised more than £16.5m in funding to help simplify how hotels distribute their rooms, speeding up the process of integrating hotel systems with companies that resell travel.

impala.travel

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Argonauts hold on for season-opening 20-19 home victory over Alouettes

    TORONTO — Experience has taught Brandon Banks anything can happen at the end of a CFL game. Banks had a touchdown grab in his Toronto debut but the Argonauts needed a missed David Cote field-goal try with 11 seconds remaining to escape with a season-opening 20-19 home win over the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night. Montreal (0-2) had a chance for the win but Cote's errant 21-yard attempt instead went for a single. It tarnished a stellar 10-play, 63-yard drive engineered by Alouettes quarterba

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Canada Soccer announces roster for upcoming women's international window

    Canada Soccer has named its women's squad for the beginning of the upcoming June international window. Head coach Bev Priestman’s roster features 28 players, including 21 Olympic champions from last summer's Tokyo Games. The window opens with a match against South Korea on June 26 at Toronto's BMO Field. Star striker Christine Sinclair will again serve as Canada's captain. She enters the match against the South Koreans with a record 188 international goals. Kadeisha Buchanan, who recently won a

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Final Fantasy XVI new story details

    Get to know more story details about Final Fantasy XV, which is coming next summer.

  • Fred VanVleet, CJ Miles on nickname, friendship and the Raptors' 'Bench Mob'

    CJ Miles and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discuss the root of the nickname "steady freddy", their camaraderie on and off the court and why the "bench mob" was a unique group.

  • Makar has accident with drone during video shoot in practice

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar luckily escaped injury when he had a run-in with a drone during practice on Friday.

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.