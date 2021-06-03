London’s tallest residential block apartments to go on sale this week at £3 billion Nine Elms development

(jasonhawkes.com)

Apartments in the tallest residential block in central London are to go on sale this week with prices starting from just under £1 million for a one-bedroom flat.

The 53-storey skyscraper at the £3 billion One Thames City development on Nine Elms will be slightly higher than the nearby tower at St George’s Wharf.

It is one of three towers in the first phase of the scheme with a total of 550 homes. They are being built by Chinese developer R&F in a joint venture with Hong Kong investment company CC Land.

Prices range from £997,500 for the smallest one-bedroom homes to £1.385 million for three-bedroom apartments. Two 3,900 sq ft “sky villas” at the top of the building are expected to fetch more than £10 million each. They will be ready for occupation by the end of next year.

When completed One Thames City will have more than 1,400 homes, shops, restaurants, 120,0000 sq ft of commercial space, and 2.5 acres of public open space.

Mathew Shenton, director of residential at agents JLL said interest had been “generally very good” from UK and oversea buyers despite reports that apartments with no outdoor space have become harder to sell since the start of the pandemic.

The highest residences in Europe are the ten apartments at the top of the Shard near London Bridge although these are thought never to have sold.

