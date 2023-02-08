How London’s Syrian and Turkish communities are helping earthquake victims from afar

(UCL BRC/Instagram)

A mournful quiet settled around the Turkish communities of London this week after news broke that one of the deadliest earthquakes in recent years had hit Southern Turkey and Northern Syria, killing nearly 12,000 citizens.

The death toll keeps rising, and WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said operations aiming to rescue further survivors are now facing “a race against time.”

“Every minute, every hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive diminishes,” he explained in a grim statement. Many Londoners have lost friends and relatives, with some still waiting to hear if their loved ones made it out.

But behind the scenes, Londoners were also leaping to action. Turkish and Syrian community groups wasted no time in offering their help, launching fundraisers, mobilising volunteers and appealing for donations of clothes, food and heaters (areas affected by the earthquake are around 2 degrees celsius right now, unseasonably cold, and facing storms and snowfall).

Here is everything the resilient Turkish and Syrian communities have been doing for their home countries, despite the 2,400 mile distance.

West London Turkish Volunteers

(West London Turkish Volunteers/Facebook)

This Hounslow based charity received so many donations of clothes and emergency items they had to stop accepting them yesterday as they try to deal with the mass of bags and boxes. WLTV are using Turkish Airlines, who have already helped evacuate thousands from the area and are planning to evacuate 30,000 more, to transport the clothes to areas affected by the earthquake free of charge.

However, they are still in dire need of volunteers to help deal with donations. “We are in big need of more helping hands and volunteers at our centre ASAP to help out with sorting, boxing, handling clothes donations,” a post on their Facebook page reads. If you want to help but can’t get down to Hounslow, WLTV also has its own fundraiser page for monetary donations here.

wltv.org.uk

Aziziye Mosque

Azizye Mosque (Azizye Mosque/Facebook)

Over in Stoke Newington, volunteers at the Aziziye Mosque are raising funds for the Turkish Red Crescent, Turkey’s biggest humanitarian organization, which is distributing food and medical aid in the affected regions.

The mosque is also taking donations, and on February 6 they declared they were most in need of heaters, blankets, bedding sets, pillows, dry food, hygiene kits, feminine hygiene kits, clean baby clothes, sleeping bags, winter boots and winter clothing like scarves, beanies and gloves.

Videos on the Aziziye Mosque’s social media show volunteers handling boxes upon boxes of medicine, loo roll, baby formula and second-hand clothes. But unlike many communities which have been inundated with donations, they don’t seem to be full yet - so get down there with some helpful items if you can.

aziziye.org.uk

Harringay’s finest Turkish restaurants

Gokyuzu (Gokyuzu/Instagram)

Down the road in Haringey, the famous Turkish eateries of Green Lanes have pledged to donate their takings to the earthquake disaster relief funds. Green Lanes giant Gokyuzu is giving away all of its profits from meals sold this Thursday, so you can go out for dinner tomorrow and feel good, given that it’s all in the name of a good cause. Neighbouring restaurant Selale and Turkish patisserie Antepzade are also getting involved, in case you wanted an apertivo, or perhaps pudding after your main meal.

Day-mer

Day-mer’s youth club managed to raise £538 for earthquake support (Day-Mer)

Day-mer, the Turkish and Kurdish community centre in Hackney, is running their own donations too. “We will send any aid and/or donations that reach our community centre here in London directly to those affected by the earthquake, through campaigns by socialist and democratic institutions and organizations in Turkey,” they detail on their socials. “It is paramount that the aid reach those in need without any bureaucratic obstacles. Previous experiences taught us that, help through trusted organisations on the ground ensures the delivery of help to those in most need.”

Not to mention that their members of their youth club have raised £578 collecting change in the shops and train stations exit since the earthquake.

daymer.org

University bake sales

UCL bake sale (UCL BRC/Instagram)

Students at UCL and LSE’s Turkish societies clubbed together with the British Red Cross On Campus to run some bake sales this week around their university campuses. The UCL volunteers managed to raise £4,600 in one day alone selling their tasty treats, which encouraged them to extend it for another day to try and maximise donations.

Speaking to The London Tab, Eda, the president of UCL’s Turkish society, said: “As a Turkish person, I don’t think I have ever woken up to a worse day than this. The whole nation is so desperate, and we feel so helpless that we can’t do anything about it. We need help. We need solidarity. I don’t think we’ll ever recover from this crisis. It’s just heartbreaking.”

Alongside UCL and LSE, many other London universities have launched their own donation drives, encouraging students to give what they can.

Helpful Haringey residents

Two resident of Hatay in Turkey, which was hit badly by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake (Getty Images)

Back in North London’s Turkish hotspot, one Haringey resident has helped to raise over a thousand pounds for her home city after she launched a GoFundMe to try and do her part. Selin Dogan, who is from Hatay, southernmost province of Turkey, explains in the GoFundMe that her family are among the thousands to have lost their homes.

In a Nextdoor post asking for donations, she added: “Situations have gotten worse in Hatay, not only the earthquake [but a] massive dock is on fire with no fire brigade to help and the city is flooded due to the sea. Please everyone donate to the link attached [...] I am directly sending it to my city for them to make warm food in community centres and give out tents/sleeping bags. Thank you.”

Luton’s Turkish community

Luton, another area of London with a thriving Turkish population, has also seen a wave of support in recent days. The Luton Turkish Education & Culture Trust is yet another charity which has received more donations than it can take and has now sent them off to help those in need. They have also been releasing messaging which approves the giving of “Zakat”, part of your wealth which should be given to charity (usually around 2.5 per cent), to the donation funds for the earthquake relief.

Elsewhere in Luton, Atilla Ustun, a spokesman for the British Turkish Association, told PA “all communities” in London had been “emotional”. Ustun, who is a chairman of the Luton-Turkish Community Association, spoke from Heathrow as he helped to load a Turkish Airlines cargo plane with over 300 boxes of donated clothing, medical supplies and aid for babies. “All the communities in Luton and around have swarmed to donate [...] Just locally, in Luton itself, we’ve raised around £20,000, but we know that in general, I think in London it’s now between £200,000 and 300,000.”