London’s sushi obsession: why it doesn’t have to cost your rent

Coming soon to Hampstead: Iné is a more approachably priced spin-off of Taku in Mayfair (Press handout)

Not all sushi experiences have to cost a week’s rent, which in London is a relief.

High-class sushi restaurants, mostly served on sweeping counters by experts in their craft, are certainly in vogue. Sushi Kanesaka (45 Park Lane, dorchestercollection.com) has an 18-course menu for £420. Endo at The Rotunda (Television Centre, Wood Lane, endoatrotunda.com) might be the benchmark: a relative steal at £250 per head.

But there is space too for more affordable options, those which don’t cut corners or use poor-quality fish but are pitched to a less moneyed audience. These too are all the rage: London’s appetite for nigiri, maki, sashimi and the rest is potent, rapturous; many of us love nothing more than the cooling touch of tuna, medium fatty, on its bed of vinegar-clad rice, as if that momentary morsel might save us from the wearying clutches of delinquency.

(Press handout)

One of these more approachable restaurants is Temaki (12 Market Row, temaki.co.uk) a handroll sushi bar in Brixton Village. Founded by the Anglo-American chef A M Dupee, it specialises in elegant handrolls, a concept that hasn’t yet become mainstream. Sushi rice is mixed with trout, prawn tempura or barbecued eel, then wrapped tightly in a sheet of seaweed to form a cone. Set menus start at £24 (for four rolls; they are filling), moving up to the £39 blockbuster — featuring fine lobster, no less — which is a bargain.

Or there’s Zaibatsu (96 Trafalgar Road, zaibatsufusion.co.uk) in Greenwich for those who want a more casual situation. It looks more like a bookmaker from a Guy Ritchie flick than a place to find premium fish, and yet premium fish is found within. It’s a classic, unassuming, plates-thrust-down-before-you sort of restaurant. The staff can be dismissive or impatient. It’s often chaotic. But Zaibatsu affords itself licence to be so on account of a buoyant menu of fine sashimi and sushi. Diners might need only spend £20 a head to satisfy cravings for slivers of top salmon.

Moving north, we find Akari (196 Essex Road, Islington, akarilondon.co.uk). It’s sushi in an old Islington boozer; dainty fish and good beers in traditional surroundings. Five pieces of shimesaba, or marinated mackerel sashimi, are a steal at £9. The aburi truffle white tuna nigiri, meanwhile, is £8.50, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a more agreeable way to part with a tenner and get change.

(Instagram - Chuo Sushi - Shoreditch)

Restaurateurs have clearly identified a trend. ChÅ«Å (20 Paul Street, chuo.co.uk) described as a “tech-led sushi experience” on the edge of the City, appeared only recently. Some might find the proposition of small plates arriving by way of a light monorail service a little tedious; but these people are boring. This new spot is a godsend. Plates of nigiri — two pieces a pop — start at £3 for the veg-based, while hosomaki, whether tuna or hamachi, cost around £6 for four bites.

There is also a punchier middle ground emerging. The Michelin-starred Taku Mayfair is soon to launch Iné (16 Hampstead High Street, takumayfair.com) a casual omakase venture in Hampstead led by Taku chef-patron Takuya Watanabe’s protégé, head chef Law Kwok Meng. Meng boasts 23 years as a master sushi chef, yet the 15-course offering will cost just £100.

London’s new penchant for affordable raw fish must be celebrated. Too often the capital is derided as expensive. Restaurants might be perceived as disparate: a cheap chain or a haughty independent with a star chef and big bills. When it comes to sushi, this is very happily not the case. Value is all, whatever the bracket.