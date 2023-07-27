London super-club Drumsheds announces new line up: Skepta, Camelphat and Gorgon City to play

(Henry Woide)

Upcoming music venue Drumsheds has announced the first wave of music partners and headliners for its inaugural season later this year.

Featuring artists including Skepta, Gorgon City, Camelphat and Hot Chip, Drumsheds will be playing host to a series of huge nights across October and November – so huge, in fact, that the run will be made up of 12 shows each Saturday – and more acts are still to be announced.

First up in early October will be La Discothèque, a disco and sequins-themed night featuring music from La Discothèque Orchestra, as well as names including Kenny Dope, Derrick Carter, Hercules & Love Affair, DJ Sneak, Norman Jay MBE.

This will be followed by a house and techno night on October 14, which will feature Gorgon City as headliners, alongside peers including Armand Van Helden and Oden & Fatzo.

October 21 is Bugged Out!, where Hot Chip and Orbital will play live, followed by Basement Jaxx, DJ Paulette and Erol Alkan – while famed party organisers Elrow will throw a Hallowe’en bash on October 28 (which promises to be epic).

As the year moves on, November 18 will be dedicated entirely to house music: Charlotte de Witte will be bringing her KNTXT act to Drumsheds, followed by Camelphat on November 25. And fresh from their sold-out run of nights at Printworks in April (the venue’s last set of gigs, in fact), The Hydra will also be back for the end of the year.

And after three solid months of partying, Drumsheds will eventually close out the year with Skepta and Jammer – after their hugely successful house-party inspired rave at London nightclub The Beams, they’ll be aiming to replicate their success on December 16 for the final show of the season.

Excited? So are we. Pre-sale tickets for these gigs will be going on sale from Wednesday August 2 at 11am; general sale will follow on Thursday August 3 at 11am. The final list of line-ups will also be announced in August.

Drumsheds is set to be one of London’s biggest venues when it launches. Stretching across 608,000 sq ft, the former Tottenham IKEA – located in Upper Edmondton, Enfield – will be able to accommodate 15,000 party-goers – far more than both Alexandra Palace (10,250) and even the Wembley Arena (12,500).

The brains behind the project are London clubbing veterans Broadwick Live, who also run The Beams, electronic music festival Field Day and the Mayfield Depot in Manchester. Before it shut in April this year, they were responsible for running Printworks, the iconic club in Canada Water which started life as newspaper printing plant Harmsworth Quays.

“For the debut season, DRUMSHEDS presents a music-led offering that sees a plethora of world-renowned artists & brands take over the impressive warehouse in North London’s Meridian Water zone,” they wrote.

See you on the dance floor.