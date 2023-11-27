London studio the size of two prison cells up for rent at £1,192 per month

The tiny studio is on Old Brompton Road in South Kensington (Google Streetview)

A studio flat in central London the size of two prison cells was put on the rental market for almost £1,200 per month.

The 12m² South Kensington apartment, which has no bathroom and a kitchen in a cupboard, has an asking rent of £1,192 per month.

That equates to nearly £100 per square metre of floorspace, one seventh of which would be taken up by a standard single bed.

A UK prison cell typically measures about 6m², half the size of this apartment. Government minimum space standards require new homes to have a minimum internal floor area of 37m² but this regulation does not apply to existing residences.

Unsurprisingly, the tiny flat is advertised for single occupants only.

It relies on a functional shared bathroom decorated in clinical white and appearing scrupulously clean in the listing photographs.The kitchen, described in the listing as a "kitchenette", consists of a compact unit containing an oven and two cupboards.

Above these a sink and hob and some additional shelves are hidden behind cupboard doors, suggesting the mini kitchen can be packed away outside meal times.

Situated on the third floor of a Stucco-fronted Georgian-style town house on the Old Brompton Road, the apartment is walking distance to South Kensington Tube.

A standard deposit of £1,375 is required for the Old Brompton Road studio, equivalent to five weeks' rent.

Data from flat-share portal SpareRoom last month showed the average price of a room in a shared home in South Kensington's SW7 postcode was £1,754 in the third quarter of this year.

This was up almost a third in 12 months as demand from tenants continues to outstrip supply of places for let.

Meanwhile Savills research forecasts London rents will rise by 18.2 per cent in the next five years.