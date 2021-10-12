London struggles to adjust to ‘post-pandemic environment’ with unemployment highest in UK

(REUTERS)

London’s struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns has been laid bare with official figures showing it had the highest unemployment rate in the UK this summer.

For the three months ending August 2021, the highest unemployment rate estimate in the country was in London, at 5.8 per cent, and the lowest was in the South West, 3.4 per cent, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The North East saw the largest change in the unemployment rate compared with the previous year, with a decrease of 1.3 percentage points.

In September 2021, only London and Scotland had fewer payrolled employees than before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the ONS found.

It said London is the furthest behind its pre-pandemic levels but saw the largest increase between August and September 2021.

The number of job vacancies in September was a record high of nearly 1.2 million.

For the three months July to September 2021, job vacancies were also at a record high of 1,102,000, an increase of 318,000 from its pre-pandemic (January to March 2020) level.

This was the second consecutive month that the three-month average has risen over one million.

All industry sectors were above or equal to their January to March 2020 pre-pandemic levels in July to September 2021, with accommodation and food service activities increasing the most, by nearly 50,000 (59 per cent), highlighting the difficulties many restaurants and hotels in London are facing recruiting workers.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “The jobs market has continued to recover from the effects of the coronavirus, with the number of employees on payroll in September now well exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

“Vacancies also reached a new one-month record in September, at nearly 1.2 million, with our latest estimates suggesting that all industries have at least as many jobs on offer now as before the onset of Covid-19.

“The latest earnings continue to show growth on the year, even after taking inflation into account.

“However, the figures are still being affected by special factors that make it hard to read underlying trends.”

Yael Selfin, Chief Economist at KPMG UK, said: “The recovery is testing the capacity of the economy to adjust to a new post-pandemic environment, a task made more difficult by the reduced availability of overseas workers.

“Last month’s ending of the furlough scheme could briefly raise the headline unemployment rate, which could average 4.9 per cent for 2021 as a whole, representing a smaller impact than originally expected.

“In August, the headline unemployment rate continued to fall, down to 4.5 per cent in today’s data, while acute skill shortages have pushed vacancies to record levels for a second month in a row in September, as employers struggled to find skilled staff.”

The number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 207,000 between August and September to a record 29.2 million, returning to levels seen before the pandemic struck, the Office for National Statistics said.

For the 12 months ending June 2021, average weekly hours worked varied between London, with 31.9 hours worked, and the North East, with 29.3 hours worked; all regions saw an increase in the average weekly hours worked compared with the same period last year, except for Northern Ireland, which was unchanged.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “As we move to the next stage of our support, it’s encouraging to see our Plan for Jobs working – the number of expected redundancies remained very low in September, there are more employees on pay-rolls than ever before and the unemployment rate has fallen for 8 months in a row.

“We remain committed to helping people find great work, with an extra £500m to support hundreds of thousands back into employment and help the lowest paid to progress in their careers.”

Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “Long term unemployment remains persistent and the Government’s Plan for Jobs has done nothing to alleviate supply shortages or prepare for the future.

“Families and businesses are facing an energy crisis, shortages and price rises because of this Government’s poor decisions and lack of planning. And now working people are being hammered by tax hikes and cuts to Universal Credit.

Our country faces a difficult winter and people need a Government on their side, not the complacency and chaos of the Conservatives.”

