London strikes latest: Teachers and train drivers join biggest walkout in a decade

Britain is facing strike chaos on Wednesday as civil servants, teachers and train drivers walk out simultaneously in the most significant day of industrial action in a decade.

Downing Street warned the public that the coordinated strikes would cause “significant disruption” as around half a million workers across the public sector stage a walkout over pay, jobs and conditions.

The National Education Union (NEU) expects around 23,000 schools to be affected by strike action across England and Wales, with up to 200,000 members taking to the picket line.

Some 150 universities will also be affected by strike disruption on Wednesday as lecturers and librarians belonging to the UCU union join the walkout.

Up to 100,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) are set to strike across government departments, Border Force, museums and other government agencies.

Meanwhile, train driver members of Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out on Wednesday in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Industrial action will affect the 14 biggest rail operators in the UK, with most services grinding to a halt.

Who is striking today?

07:00 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Teachers, university lecturers, train drivers, civil servants, bus drivers and security guards in seven trade unions will stop work today, on what has been dubbed ‘walkout Wednesday’.

In total hundreds of thousands of workers are going on coordinated strike in separate disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Border Force staff pictured beginning their walkout

06:56 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

It may not yet be 7am, but Border Force staff in Hull have already taken to the picket line.

First #PCS picket line pic of today is from 04.30am at the Border Force in Hull. Solidarity. #PCSonStrike #1FebStrike pic.twitter.com/06mv8fqLtn — PCS Union (@pcs_union) February 1, 2023

They are among an estimated 100,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) set to strike across more than 120 government departments and bodies today.

NEU targeted by hackers

06:50 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The National Education Union’s (NEU) has been targeted by hackers this morning.

Up to 200,000 NEU members from around 23,000 schools across England and Wales are expected to take to the picket line on what it describes as an “historic day”.

ALERT: We are sorry to say that we are being targeted by criminals again. We have alerted our security team please do not click on links that are not official NEU websites. — National Education Union (@NEUnion) February 1, 2023

But the union issued an alert around 6.40am saying: “We are sorry to say that we are being targeted by criminals again. We have alerted our security team please do not click on links that are not official NEU websites.”

‘Walkout Wednesday’ begins

06:41 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Good morning, and welcome to the Standard’s live blog.

Today we’ll be bringing you everything you need to know as train drivers, lecturers, around 200,000 teachers, and around 100,000 civil servants walk out simultaneously in the biggest day of industrial action the UK has seen in a decade.

Follow along for all the latest updates.