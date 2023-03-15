London strikes latest LIVE: Capital facing chaos as Tube drivers, teachers, and junior doctors walk out

Londoners are facing major disruption on Wednesday amid planned walkouts by Underground workers, teachers, junior doctors and border force staff.

As many as 150,000 civil servants are also expected to walk out as well as university lecturers in what is expected to be the biggest wave of strikes since December.

Public sector workers have deliberately aligned strike action with the Government’s Spring Budget announcement, expected about 12.30pm.

Transport for London (TfL) is warning Tube passengers there will be “little or no service” across the day as a result of strike action by RMT and Aslef members.

TfL said the Elizabeth Line, Overground, DLR, trams and buses would be “busier than normal”.

How will strikes affect London’s transport network today?

06:56 , Sarah Harvey

Tube

Little of no service expected across the Tube network

Those who need to travel by other means are advised to allow more time for their journey

London Overground

Services expected to run as normal

Expected to be busier than usual, with queuing systems in place

Some services will be unable to stop at all stations due to Tube closure

Elizabeth line

No service between Paddington and Abbey Wood/Stratford before 7.30am or after 10.30pm

Tube station closures may mean some services can’t stop at all usual stations

Services expected to be busier than usual, with possible queueing systems

DLR and trams

Services expected to run as normal

No step-free access at Bank DLR. Must be accessed via Monument entrance, if station is able to open

Buses

Expected to run as normal

Services will be much busier than usual, particularly from mainline stations

Photos show Underground stations shut, commuters piling onto buses

07:08 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Huge day of strikes begins

06:47 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Good morning, and welcome to the Standard’s live blog.

Today we’ll be bringing you everything you need to know as Tube staff, junior doctors, teachers and civil servants including Border Force staff stage a huge day of strike action.

Follow along for all the latest updates.