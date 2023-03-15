London strikes latest LIVE: Capital facing chaos as Tube drivers, teachers, and junior doctors walk out
Londoners are facing major disruption on Wednesday amid planned walkouts by Underground workers, teachers, junior doctors and border force staff.
As many as 150,000 civil servants are also expected to walk out as well as university lecturers in what is expected to be the biggest wave of strikes since December.
Public sector workers have deliberately aligned strike action with the Government’s Spring Budget announcement, expected about 12.30pm.
Transport for London (TfL) is warning Tube passengers there will be “little or no service” across the day as a result of strike action by RMT and Aslef members.
TfL said the Elizabeth Line, Overground, DLR, trams and buses would be “busier than normal”.
How will strikes affect London’s transport network today?
Tube
Little of no service expected across the Tube network
Those who need to travel by other means are advised to allow more time for their journey
London Overground
Services expected to run as normal
Expected to be busier than usual, with queuing systems in place
Some services will be unable to stop at all stations due to Tube closure
Elizabeth line
No service between Paddington and Abbey Wood/Stratford before 7.30am or after 10.30pm
Tube station closures may mean some services can’t stop at all usual stations
Services expected to be busier than usual, with possible queueing systems
DLR and trams
Services expected to run as normal
No step-free access at Bank DLR. Must be accessed via Monument entrance, if station is able to open
Buses
Expected to run as normal
Services will be much busier than usual, particularly from mainline stations
Photos show Underground stations shut, commuters piling onto buses
Huge day of strikes begins
