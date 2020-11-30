On London street, virus forces small shops to adapt or close

·6 min read

LONDON — In late October, Matthew Jones was enjoying a rare “bit of normality” at his London barber shop in a year that has been short on that. He was cutting hair and laughing with colleagues — when the news landed that the business would have to close for the second time.

Jones, 43, endured 15 weeks without any income after the three Sharpes barber shops he co-owns were forced to shut in the spring as the government imposed restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The shops, including a tiny one in east London’s trendy Hackney neighbourhood , had been open for four months when Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a new lockdown.

“It was a body blow for everyone that works here,” he said. “You’re just building up your business again, trying to get back to a normal lifestyle. And then all of a sudden it’s all taken away.”

As in much of Europe, the United Kingdom saw a sharp resurgence of COVID-19 infections this autumn, and officials imposed a second round of severe restrictions. The suffering has been especially acute in the U.K., where more than 57,000 people have died in Europe’s deadliest outbreak and the economy has plunged into the worst recession on record.

While small businesses all over the world are struggling as the virus forces many to close outright while also remaking consumer habits, many in the U.K. are facing the double whammy of the pandemic and the economic uncertainty caused by Britain's exit from the European Union.

___

EDITOR’S NOTE — Small businesses around the world are fighting for survival amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Whether they make it will affect not just local economies but the fabric of communities. Associated Press journalists tell their stories in the series “Small Business Struggles.”

___

Many British businesses managed to survive the spring lockdown with generous aid from the government, including grants like the 10,000-pound ($13,300) one Jones received and a program that pays a portion of wages to workers whose employers are struggling. The measures have helped keep the unemployment rate relatively low at 4.8% — though it has been rising and is forecast to hit 7.5% next spring.

The latest round of restrictions could pack a bigger punch, coming smack in the crucial weeks ahead of Christmas. Even before the second lockdown was announced, a survey conducted by Britain’s Office for National Statistics showed that one in seven U.K. companies reported having “little or no confidence” they would survive the next three months.

Jones estimates that the pandemic wiped out 60% of his income this year. With his shops closed, the single dad, who has a 10-year-old daughter, is doing odd jobs on building sites — and praying that business will return enough to ease the pain once restrictions lift on Dec. 2. The five other barbers who work in his shops are self-employed, and trying to scrape by as well.

“It could be really tough if it carries on," Jones said, as he put up Christmas lights in his empty shop on Hackney's Broadway Market.

Hackney has seen steady gentrification in the past two decades. Located in London's historically gritty East End, the borough was once known as the home of a stretch dubbed “Murder Mile," but Hackney is now filled with trendy bars and expensive apartments.

Broadway Market itself is lined with some 60 small shops, cafes and restaurants, and before COVID-19 hit, the street would throng with locals and tourists coming for the hugely popular weekend market. These days, some shops are doing better than others, but everyone is scrambling to adapt.

Jane Howe, who has run Broadway Bookshop since 2005, said the weekends would often get so busy that her shop would take in thousands of pounds in sales per day on the back of 7.99-pound books.

For a shop that relies heavily on foot traffic, the cycles of coronavirus restrictions have been hard. In June, Howe launched a website for the first time.

Even once her doors reopened, the tiny space meant she couldn't welcome back her usual crowds. Sales from the website don't come close to making up for the in-person ones she's lost — especially during the crucial Christmas period, when her shop typically rakes in a third of its annual sales.

“We’re missing out on the impulse buys, the ‘sweetie by the till factor,’” she said.

With the shop pulling in just over half what it used to, Howe has stopped paying herself and, when one of her two employees left, she was not able to replace her.

Like Jones, she’s managed to keep paying the rent thanks to a government grant. She has also taken out a 50,000-pound state loan.

“What we are doing, which is our best, I think is working for the moment,” she said.

Others haven't fared as well. A much-loved bakery next to Sharpes that was part of 66-year-old family-run chain closed for good, Jones said.

Percy Ingle blamed the closure of its 48 bakeries on many factors that predated the pandemic, including rising rents and wages and the likelihood that the low-margin business wouldn't provide a good return on needed capital investments. Like many businesses, even those that were allowed to remain open, it shut for several weeks in the spring before reopening with safety measures.

The bakery closure stands in contrast to a trend seen on much of the street, whose butchers, fishmongers, greengrocers and delis have done relatively well thanks to a surge in interest from fairly affluent locals who are now working from home and doing more shopping in the neighbourhood .

Popular coffee shop and roastery Climpsons struggled to adapt at first — the cafe was shut, the wholesale business almost completely wiped out, and 34 of the company’s 42 workers went on the government furlough scheme in the first weeks of the pandemic, co-owner Danny Davies said.

But now on weekdays, Climpsons often serves more take-away coffees than before the pandemic. That makes up for losses on the wholesale side, which supplied restaurants and offices.

“There’s the suburban community high street success story I think, which is a lot of great local businesses are thriving — much higher sales than before even, if they sell things that people can grab and go home with,” Davies said.

Down the street, Grigorios Vaitsas says business at his deli, Isle of Olive, has not been too bad, even though he closed his small indoor cafe and Christmas shopping events have been cancelled .

But Vaitsas and his partner, Paulina, who import their products from Greece, have been losing sleep over another threat: Brexit.

The couple are worried about the tariffs and bureaucracy if Britain leaves the economic embrace of the EU at the end of the year with no deal in place. That combined with the pandemic makes a “perfect storm,” Vaitsas said.

“We are holding our breath,” he said.

Vaitsas laughed when asked where he sees himself in six months. He says he's “operating on a week by week basis.”

Other business owners agree that they don't have the capacity to think too far ahead.

“Most business people sort of wrote this year off…. Let’s just keep our heads down, pay our bills, pay the rent, and try not to worry,” said Jones. “And next year is another year, and we can start again.”

Sylvia Hui, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • NFL Winners and Losers: Raiders won't make postseason with any more games like Sunday's bad loss

    The Raiders' playoff hopes took a huge hit on Sunday.

  • Mahomes outduels Brady as Chiefs defeat slipping Buccaneers

    The Buccaneers don't look so imposing anymore.

  • Unsettled 49ers rally to hand Rams first SoFi loss, 23-20

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have no idea where they'll be living, practicing or playing next week, thanks to new coronavirus restrictions issued in Santa Clara County while the team was on its flight to Los Angeles.With the latest wave of turmoil in a season rocked by injuries and disappointing results, all the defending NFC champions could control Sunday was the game in front of them — and the Niners have been in absolute control of their rivalry with the Rams for two full seasons.Robbie Gould made a 42-yard field goal as time expired, and the 49ers snapped their three-game losing streak with a 23-20 victory over Los Angeles that completed a sweep of their season series for the second straight year.Nick Mullens passed for 253 yards and led two late scoring drives in his first victory as a starter since September for the Niners (5-6), who stoked their flickering playoff hopes by becoming the first team to beat the Rams (7-4) at new SoFi Stadium. San Francisco forced four turnovers and committed three of its own, but eked out enough points to beat the Rams' top-ranked defence.“It was the exact type of game that we were hoping for,” Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We (knew) we had to run the ball and do all those things we wanted to make it a grimy-type game. When we have those three turnovers on offence, it’s very tough to win that type of game, and that’s what made it so close. But when the defence ends up getting four turnovers, then it gives you a chance.”The 49ers were taken aback by the county's decision to essentially ban practices and games in the county for the next three weeks, with Shanahan calling it “extremely disappointing.” Players and coaches fielded worried phone calls from their families on the plane.“We were in LA, and we had a game ahead of us,” said Richard Sherman, who had an interception and led the Niners with seven tackles in his first game since Week 1. “That’s all we could focus on. When we get off the field, we’ll focus on where we’re going to go and what we’re going to do. We focused on the Rams.”Los Angeles went ahead early in the fourth quarter on rookie Cam Akers’ TD run set up by his own 61-yard run, but Gould hit a 44-yard field goal with 3:11 left before San Francisco stopped a clunky drive by the Rams near midfield with 2:10 to play.Fullback Kyle Juszczyk then converted a fourth-and-1 with 28 seconds to play during a 56-yard drive to set up Gould, who nailed his third field goal.Rookie defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown for San Francisco's defence, which largely dominated with big plays. The Niners forced Malcolm Brown's first fumble since 2017 before getting two interceptions and a fumble from Jared Goff, who has committed 10 turnovers in four games.“Our quarterback has got to take better care of the football,” Rams coach Sean McVay said in a rare public criticism of Goff, who is tied for second in the NFL with 14 giveaways.“We have to take better care of the football, or else I am going to keep coming up here and saying the same thing week in and week out,” McVay added. “They deserve their respect, but in a lot of respects for us, it was simple execution. Guys didn’t make plays in crunch time. We need guys to step up in certain spots.”Aaron Donald forced a fumble and Troy Hill returned it 20 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter, but the Rams' top-ranked defence couldn't keep the Niners out of field goal range late. Los Angeles allowed only 135 yards in the second half, but Gould hit three field goals.Goff passed for 198 yards for the Rams, who slipped out of first place in the division after managing just 34 yards on their final two drives.“The defence played lights-out all day,” said Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, who had just two catches. “What they were able to do to the Niners was incredible. As an offence, we have to capitalize on those upswings. We have to do a better job.”GETTING HEALTHYSan Francisco's hopes of a second straight Super Bowl trip have been severely damaged by injuries, but several key players returned to boost this impressive win.Along with Sherman, Raheem Mostert scored the Niners' opening touchdown in his return from a four-game absence with a sprained ankle, and Deebo Samuel had 11 catches for 134 yards in his return from a hamstring injury.BIG MAN TDKinlaw scored his first career TD on his first career interception in his first game back from the reserve/COVID-19 list, rumbling into the end zone after Goff was hit as he threw on the second play of the second half.INJURIES49ers: Nickel back Jamar Taylor left the field on a cart late in the second quarter with an apparent left knee injury. ... CB Ken Webster also left on the cart in the fourth quarter.Rams: LB Troy Reeder had 15 tackles in place of leading tackler Micah Kiser.UP NEXT49ers: Host the Buffalo Bills somewhere on Dec. 7, but probably not at Levi's Stadium.Rams: Visit the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLGreg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • Titans break tie at top of AFC South with 45-26 win over Colts

    Derrick Henry and the Titans stomped on the Colts, getting some payback for their Week 10 loss.

  • Broncos' Drew Lock apologizes for COVID 'masking slip' while Vic Fangio calls out his QBs

    Broncos coach Vic Fangio slammed Drew Lock and the other quarterbacks for putting "us in that position."

  • Tyreek Hill erupts for 203 receiving yards, 2 TDs in first quarter vs. Buccaneers

    Tyreek Hill seems unstoppable.

  • Patriots beat Cardinals on late field goal, thanks to controversial hit on Cam Newton

    A controversial unnecessary-roughness call helped the Patriots deliver a surprising win over the Arizona Cardinals.

  • Jaguars find first fall guy, fire GM Dave Caldwell

    The Jaguars have started their housecleaning.

  • Diego Maradona's doctor being investigated for possible manslaughter following soccer legend's death

    Police in Argentina raided the home and offices of Leopoldo Luque, Diego Maradona’s personal doctor, as part of an investigation into the soccer legend’s death.

  • Bills hold off Chargers for sloppy win

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Tre’Davious White’s fourth-quarter interception set up Tyler Bass’s 43-yard field goal, helping the Buffalo Bills hold off the Los Angeles Chargers 27-17 on Sunday.Josh Allen threw for a touchdown and ran for another for the AFC East-leading Bills (8-3), who hung on after nearly blowing an 18-point third-quarter lead. Receiver Cole Beasley also completed a TD pass.Buffalo turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions, but its defence limited Los Angeles to Michael Badgley’s 27-yard field goal during the key stretch.Buffalo’s three drives ended with running back Devin Singletary losing a fumble at midfield, Allen muffing a snap at the Chargers 22, and then Allen throwing an interception to Michael Davis.Two plays after the Chargers regained the ball at their 44, Justin Herbert faced third-and-6 when he forced a pass over the middle intended for tight end Hunter Henry, only to have White jump in front of the ball.The Bills responded with a six-play, 40-yard drive that ended with Bass's field goal with 3:26 remaining.The Chargers dropped to 3-8.Herbert finished 31 of 52 for 316 yards, giving him 3,016 on the season to join Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes as the only players to top 3,000 yards passing in their first 10 career starts. Herbert was limited to one touchdown, a five-yard pass to Keenan Allen.Los Angeles running back Austin Ekeler returned after missing six games with a hamstring injury. He finished with 44 yards rushing and 11 catches for 85 yards.Allen finished 18 of 24 for 157 yards. He scored on a three-yard run in the third quarter.A game between two of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks was instead overshadowed by defence.Charger defensive end Joey Bosa had a career-best three sacks while also recovering a fumble. Bosa increased his career total to 47 1/2 and moved into fifth on the franchise list, a half-sack ahead of Junior Seau.Buffalo linebacker A.J. Klein was credited with a team-best 14 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.The Chargers, who also scored on Josh Kelley’s one-yard plunge, were limited to two touchdowns and a field goal on five drives that crossed midfield. That included Kelley getting stopped on fourth-and-one at Buffalo’s 25 on the opening play of the fourth.The final minute featured a comedy of errors in how the Chargers mismanaged the clock. They had the ball at the Buffalo two-yard line after Herbert completed a 55-yard pass to Tyron Johnson.With no timeouts and the clock down to 25 seconds, the Chargers elected to run with Ekeler being stopped at the one-yard line. The clock ran down to six seconds before Herbert threw an incompletion. The game ended with Herbert being stopped on a keeper up the middle.The Bills were coming off their bye following a 32-30 loss at Arizona, which was decided on Kyler Murray’s 43-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins with two seconds remaining.Buffalo’s defence once again was unable to prevent a late-minute deep pass, with Herbert finding Johnson on a pass that deflected off the hands of safety Jordan Poyer.The Bills never trailed after Allen capped an opening drive with a two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox. Buffalo needed only four plays to march 63 yards in a drive that was aided by a 47-yard pass interference penalty against safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who was attempting to cover Stefon Diggs.The Bills resorted to trickery for a second consecutive game, with Beasley getting a pitch from Allen and then lofting a 20-yard pass to wide-open rookie Gabriel Davis in the end zone early in the second quarter. It came after receiver Isaiah McKenzie completed a touchdown pass to Allen against Arizona.INJURIESChargers: Right tackle Bryan Bulaga was active but did not play because of an illness. ... LB Denzel Perryman hurt his back after a going head over heels in making a diving attempt to tackle Beasley in the second quarter. ... Casey Hayward (groin) had his streak of playing 106 consecutive games end, which stood as the NFL’s longest active among cornerbacks. His streak dated to 2013, Hayward’s second season with Green Bay.Bills: None reported.ALLEN VS. HERBERTThe game was the first in the NFL’s Super Bowl era to feature quarterbacks 24 or younger entering Week 12 with a 100-plus passer rating with a minimum of eight starts. Herbert ranks first among NFL QBs 24 and younger with a 104.7 passer rating, while Allen is second at 103.2.UP NEXTChargers: Host New England on Dec. 6.Bills: Scheduled to travel to play San Francisco for prime-time game on Dec. 7, though location is uncertain after Santa Clara County banned contact sports teams from holding games and practices for the next three weeks.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJohn Wawrow, The Associated Press

  • Browns survive late scare, hold on to beat Jaguars 27-25

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Baker Mayfield took advantage of his best game-day weather in a month, throwing two touchdown passes in Cleveland’s 27-25 victory against Jacksonville on Sunday that kept the Browns squarely in the AFC playoff picture. Mayfield connected with Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper for scores, ending a three-game drought without a passing TD. Mayfield nearly had two more, but he inexplicably missed wide-open Rashard Higgins in the end zone in the second quarter, then watched Harrison Bryant drop another early in the fourth. Mayfield’s worst misfire was nearly costly. He threw behind Kareem Hunt in the flat on a third-and-1 play late, and Hunt failed to pick up the first down on the ensuing down. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski probably should have kicked the field goal and gone up two scores. Instead, Jacksonville ended up with a chance to tie. James Robinson's 4-yard run made it 27-25. That's because Jaguars coach Doug Marrone took an extra point off the board in the third quarter and attempted a 2-point conversion following an offside penalty. Mike Glennon, making his first start in more than three years, overthrew Keelan Cole on that one. Glennon failed again late for a conversion as his throw sailed out of the end zone. The Browns improved to 8-3 for the first time since 1994, when they were 11-5 under Bill Belichick. It's their most wins in 13 years. Jacksonville (1-10) set a single-season franchise record by losing its 10th consecutive game. Mayfield completed 19 of 29 passes for 258 yards, giving the Browns some much-needed balance for the first time in weeks. He threw for 122, 132 and 204 yards the last three outings while dealing with howling wind, sideways hail and pouring rain in Cleveland. It was 73 degrees and overcast in Jacksonville, perfect football weather. Everyone on the visiting sideline seemed to enjoy it. Nick Chubb ran for 144 yards and a touchdown, taking an option pitch from Mayfield after Bryant’s drop and finding the front corner of the end zone. Landry finished with eight receptions for 143 yards and his first touchdown of the season. He said earlier in the week he was finally feeling better after playing with a broken rib and following off-season hip surgery. It showed as he made several outstretched catches. Glennon completed 20 of 35 passes for 235 yards and two scores in his first start since 2017. Robinson continued his impressive rookie campaign, finishing with 128 yards on the ground. HISTORY MADE Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson became the first woman to coach an NFL position group in a regular-season game as she filled in for tight ends coach Drew Petzing. Petzing’s wife, Louisa, gave birth to the couple’s first child Saturday. Brownson made NFL history one day after Vanderbilt soccer player Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power Five conference football game. Fuller handled a squib kickoff in Vandy’s 41-0 loss at Missouri. KEY INJURIES Browns: Safety Ronnie Harrison injured a shoulder on the opening play against his former team and was ruled out. The Jaguars traded Harrison to Cleveland days before the season opener. Jaguars: Defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton was carted off the field in the final minute with a knee injury. ... Receiver Trey Quinn injured his right hamstring on a punt return, his first play with the team, and was ruled out. UP NEXT Browns: They stay in the AFC South and play at Tennessee next Sunday. The Titans have won three straight in the series. Jaguars: They play at Minnesota, which has won the last four meetings. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Mark Long, The Associated Press

  • Week 12 NFL Recap: Painful Broncos, Bears, Jets QB situations lowlight Thanksgiving weekend

    Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson recap Week 12 of the NFL season, including a Patrick Mahomes/Tom Brady duel & some bad QB performances throughout the rest of the league.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Dolphins @ Jets

    Dalton Del Don recaps Dolphins vs. Jets from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Raiders @ Falcons

    Dalton Del Don recaps Raiders vs. Falcons from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Cardinals @ Patriots

    Dalton Del Don recaps Cardinals vs. Patriots from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Saints @ Broncos

    Dalton Del Don recaps Saints vs. Broncos from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: 49ers @ Rams

    Dalton Del Don recaps 49ers vs. Rams from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Chiefs @ Buccaneers

    Dalton Del Don recaps Buccaneers vs. Chiefs from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Bears @ Packers

    Dalton Del Don recaps Bears vs. Packers from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Giants @ Bengals

    Dalton Del Don recaps Giants vs. Bengals from Week 12.