London stocks inch higher on signs of global economic rebound

(Reuters) - UK shares edged higher on Friday and were set for weekly gains as a pickup in China's services sector activity in June bolstered hopes of a global economic rebound from a coronavirus-led downturn.

The export-heavy FTSE 100 <.FTSE> was up 0.1%, as data showed China's services sector expanded at its fastest pace in over a decade last month. Final figures on the UK's services sector for June are due later in the day.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 <.FTMC> added 0.7%, with financial <.FTUB8600>, real estate <.FTUB8600> and construction <.FTNMX2350> stocks among the early advancers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Travel-related firms <.FTNMX5750> gained for a third straight day as Britain's government said it would lift quarantine rules for people arriving in England from countries including Germany, France, Spain and Italy from July 10.

Land Securities <LAND.L> rose 1.5% to the top of the FTSE 100 as it said like-for-like sales at its shopping centres was at 80% of the level achieved last year in the two weeks since non-essential retail reopened in England.





(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)