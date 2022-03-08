London Stock Exchange to suspend news distribution in Russia

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

LONDON (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group on Tuesday said it will suspend the provision in Russia of products containing news and commentary from 1200 GMT on Wednesday.

"To comply with the changes in Russian law, LSEG today announces it is suspending access to products in Russia that contain its news and commentary," LSEG said in a notice to customers.

"This will take effect from 1200 GMT Wednesday 9 March."

Thomson Reuters, parent of Reuters News, holds aminority stake in LSEG and Refinitiv pays Thomson Reuters fornews it distributes.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Goodman)