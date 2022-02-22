London Stock Exchange Group Buys Fintech Firm TORA for $325M
The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has bought TORA, a provider of technology for the trading of multiple asset classes including crypto, for $325 million.
The acquisition will add digital assets to LSEG's trading capabilities, the group announced on Tuesday.
The deal opens the door for LSEG to offer crypto or non-fungible token (NFT) trading in the future. NFTs are digital assets on a blockchain that represent ownership of virtual or physical items.
LSEG did not respond to request for comment at press time.
The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of this year, subject to regulatory approval.
As the parent company of the London Stock Exchange, LSEG is a provider of global financial markets data and infrastructure.
TORA provides systems for order and execution management and portfolio management for the trading of equities, fixed income and derivatives as well as digital assets.
Read more: A National Stock Exchange That Supports NFTs? Welcome to Switzerland