London Sport Awards: ‘It’s about changing perceptions - sport isn’t a barrier to a professional career’

(Rahil Ahmad)

With a published book, an international call-up and a British Empire Medal to her name, young Londoner Ziana Butt is already having to use small font on her CV.

But the 20-year-old could add another prize to her collection this evening as she stands among the nominees for Volunteer of the Year at the London Sport Awards.

Butt, part of England’s mixed netball squad and the Under-21 set-up at Super League franchise Saracens Mavericks, has been recognised for her services to netball and, in particular, her efforts to broaden the sport’s appeal to a more diverse cohort.

She says her work has been inspired by her own experience of growing up in a South Asian community that tended to prioritise academia over sport and, in pursuing a degree apprenticeship alongside her netball career, hopes to prove the two can go hand-in-hand.

“Growing up, I didn’t have any role models in netball that I connected with and that’s why it’s really important for me to be a visible role model for South Asian children,” she told Standard Sport.

“My parents used to play sport - my mum was a squash champion when she was younger, my dad played semi-professional cricket in Pakistan - so I was lucky to come from quite a sporty family. They’ve always been very encouraging.

“It’s all about changing those perceptions, educating South Asian parents as well to make sure they understand that sport isn’t a barrier to a professional career.”

Having come up with the idea during lockdown, in late-2021 Butt published a children’s book co-authored with her mother, Niala. Titled ‘Aisha’s Netball’, it tells the story of a young girl who excels at the sport and persuades her parents to let her join a local club.

(Rahil Ahmad)

“I noticed how a lot of youngsters hadn’t thought about sport beyond their school or PE lessons,” she explained. “At the time there were no children’s fiction books about netball or with a female asian character who wanted to play sport.

“I always feel like children are influenced by what they see, hear or read.”

Story continues

In her volunteering work, Butt has worked on projects with a host of organisations, including Sporting Equals and the University of East London, but counts an inclusion event she ran herself, for around 40 children at the Olympic Park’s Copper Box Arena, as a highlight.

“I guess in netball terms the Copper Box is a pretty iconic venue,” she said. “One of the girls actually came up to me and told me she’d bought the book. When her mum had mentioned the girl who wrote the book was running this event, she persuaded her mum to let her come so she could come and play.

“That’s probably my favourite experience. Having her say that to me meant more than anything, to know the book had inspired her was really special.”