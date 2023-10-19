The London Snow Show: why not-so-new is this season’s hottest trend on the slopes

Time was when the latest trends in snowsports were dictated by whichever colours were deemed cool on the slopes that year. But the question this season of whether to rock pastels or colour-blocking neons, or to play it safe with black (always our choice), has been superseded by another, more important consideration: what the garment is actually made of.

“It’s all about making a responsible choice this winter,” explains James Clark, managing director of Ski Exchange, an independent specialist winter sports bricks and mortar retailer in Cambridge. “We’re seeing more and more customers choosing brands that are using recycled materials, such as Patagonia, which incorporates old fishing nets into its NetPlus(R) material, and Picture, which has been innovating with recycled and plant-based fabrics since it began in 2008.”

Indeed, a growing number of brands are recognising the need to do their bit for the environment. At OOSC Clothing, the retro-inspired outerwear is not only making the mountains a more colourful place, it’s also reducing plastic pollution in the sea. “Our new range — the Yeh Man and the Yeh Girl products — are made from recycled nylon sourced from ocean waste,” says co-founder Aaron McLaughlin. “Discarded fishing nets, mattresses, tights — they get stuck in the ocean but can be rescued and converted into a super-durable nylon.”

While the focus on recycled materials is a headline grabber — and one that sustainably-minded skiers will appreciate — there are other innovations to look out for as well. “The game changer this season,” reveals Clark, “is the introduction of BOA technology to ski boots.”

Previously only available on snowboard boots, this patented system of stainless-steel wires — which has taken over 50,000 hours to design, develop and test — connects to a turning knob that quickly and easily tightens your boots without the need to remove your gloves. Anyone who has struggled to adjust their boot buckles in a white-out will appreciate the technology, which is currently available on boots made by Atomic, Fischer, K2 and Salomon.

And we have some exciting news: you’ll be able to grab yourself a pair at the London Snow Show, taking place this weekend in partnership with the Evening Standard. The two-day event at the ExCel centre welcomes more than 50 brands and retailers, including Ski Exchange, so you can be sure to find the latest gear for the coming winter season. Alongside all the kit, there are a variety of activity zones (indoor skiing anyone?), while a mammoth programme of panels and workshops includes talks on such topics as how to get your boot fit right, and sessions on easy ways to ski green, which will include ideas on how to get the most from your gear and prolong its life.

Contributing to that session is Nicola Davenport, co-founder of WhoSki.com, an award-winning pre-loved skiwear marketplace. “One of the reasons why we set up WhoSki.com,” she explains, “was because ski clothing tends to be high quality — windproof, waterproof and durable. It has to be, but this means it’s really hard to recycle, so it’s really important to keep it in circulation for longer.”

Davenport is passionate about the need to take a more sustainable approach to ski clothing, not simply because it will help tackle excess waste in the fashion industry, but also because it enables skiers to look even better on the slopes.

“From a retailer’s point of view, good-quality kit sells really well on the second-hand market because it doesn’t show any signs of wear, and from a consumer’s point of view, using the circular economy allows you to afford premium brands that otherwise might be out of reach.