London Sainsbury’s stabbing: Woman, 18, is dashed to hospital after car park attack

London Sainsbury's stabbing: Woman, 18, rushed to hospital after car park attack

A woman was rushed to hospital after she was stabbed in a Sainsbury’s car park in London.

At the East London scene, a 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police and London Ambulance Service swooped to the crime scene in Billet Lane, Hornchurch at 4pm on Monday.

A number of police officers and police vehicles were deployed to the scene.

The air ambulance made its landing on the Queen’s Theatre green after being alerted.

A Met police spokesperson said: “Police were called shortly after 16:10hrs on Monday, 28 June following reports of a stabbing in a car park in Billet Lane, Hornchurch.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and a woman, believed to be 18, was found with knife injuries.

“A 27- year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

“A crime scene remains in place as officers continue their investigation.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 4.11pm today (28 June) to reports of a stabbing on High Street, Hornchurch.

"We sent an ambulance crew and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

"A woman was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital as a priority."

