London on Friday rolled out the red carpet for the world’s biggest sporting event since the start of the pandemic.

The delayed UEFA Euro 2020 football championship will start in Rome next Friday but many of the key matches – including the two semi-finals and the decider on July 11 – will be hosted at Wembley stadium.

The symbolic final countdown to the tournament – for which England, Scotland and Wales have qualified – began when the Euros trophy arrived in London from Glasgow.

The cup - known as the Henri Delaunay trophy - was handed over at a ceremony at Kings Cross attended by Mayor Sadiq Khan for the last leg of its tour of host cities across Europe.

It will be taken to a number of community venues across to capital before heading to England’s national football stadium, which will host eight games.

The month long tournament is expected to provide a much needed boost to London’s battered economy with thousands of pubs and bars due to show matches.

Forecasters said that after rain on Friday fine weather should return at the weekend and looked set to continue all next week until England’s first game against Croatia on Sunday 13th June.

Friday’s handover also marks the start of a number of cultural events to celebrate the championships delayed from last summer by the Covdi pandemic.

They include an update of artwork by artist David Shrigley originally commissioned to mark the “London is Open” campaign launched after the Brexit referendum.

He has replaced globes with footballs and the works will be on display across transport networks from next week.

Former football commentator John Motson has recorded tannoy announcements that will be played at five major Tube stations from June 11.

The football theme will be continued with seats turned into mock dugouts at Baker Street and Wembley Park, passenger walkways turned into “player tunnels” at Paddington and Kings Cross, a “corner flag” put in place at London Bridge and replica pitch created at Kings Cross.

Mr Khan, said: “As a huge football fan, I can’t wait for UEFA Euro 2020 to begin and the arrival of the trophy in our city is an exciting reminder that there’s only one week to go until the tournament kicks off.

“After such a challenging past year, I’m delighted that London will soon play a key part in the competition, with eight matches hosted at Wembley – more than any other city. I have no doubt that the tournament will act as a catalyst for the capital’s recovery and bring Londoners together to cheer on England.”

