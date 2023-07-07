The London restaurants serving up romcom vibes

Hit of the summer: David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah in Rye Lane ( )

London in the summer is easy to fall in love with — but it isn’t always easy to fall in love in. We’re all knackered from trying to sleep in the heat, while app-dates take so long to arrange — “I could do a fortnight on Thursday?” — that half the time you never end up meeting at all.

Perhaps that’s partly why this year’s breakout romcom Rye Lane, in which two heartbroken twentysomethings meander through Peckham and Brixton catching feelings along the way, was such a hit. It spoke to a deep-seated and slightly embarrassing London longing: which of us doesn’t want to skip through the summer feeling like we’re heading for happily ever after?

But here’s a secret — you can. Really! When I’m not writing about food and drink I write romantic comedies. The trick to sprinkling stardust over your everyday is to really lean into tropes: the beats or moments on which romcoms hinge. I’ve spent a lot of time working out which bars, cafes and restaurants make the best backdrops to them, and I’m sharing the results of my research here. While I can’t promise that hanging around them will result in a summer romance, it certainly can’t hurt — and you’ll feel miles better about the whole business than you would sat swiping on the sofa.

For a meet-cute

A meet-cute is a charmingly “whoops!” first encounter that leads to romance blossoming: one of you spilling something over the other, your dogs’ leads getting tangled on Primrose Hill, both of you reaching for the last bag of Torres...

Bookshops famously lend themselves to them (see: Notting Hill), and bookshops that sell drinks and have closely packed tables are a dead cert: hang around the London Review Cake Shop in Bloomsbury (14-16 Bury Place, WC1A 2JL, londonreviewbookshop.co.uk) for long enough and you’re practically guaranteed to slosh a drink over somebody, much like Hugh Grant with Julia Roberts.

For watching the sun set together

Few films have captured the shimmering potential of a London summer’s evening like Rye Lane: every look a lingering one, every accidental touch freighted with romantic promise. You could easily plan an entire date around the film’s locations, ending with dinner at legendary trattoria Il Giardino (7 Blenheim Grove, SE15 4QS, @il_giardino_peckham), though alas, contrary to legend, they don’t just keep bringing you food. But to really get into the spirit of the film, you’re going to have to watch the sun set over Peckham. Skylight (120 Peckham Hill Street, SE15 5JT, skylightbars.com), Forza Wine (The Rooftop, 133A Rye Lane, SE15 4BQ, forzawine.com) and the Bussey Rooftop Bar (133 Rye Lane, SE15 4ST, busseyrooftopbar.com) all fit the bill, and you won’t go hungry at any of them.

For when you don’t want the date to end

You’ve had one of those enchanted Before Sunrise nights — drinks that turned into dinner that turned into dancing. (In the central-London-specific version, all your Ubers came within a minute and the bench outside Gelupo was miraculously empty.) The thought of saying goodnight is physically painful.

“One more drink?” you suggest. Your beloved nods, too choked with emotion to speak — but where to go that won’t kill the vibe? The rules of romcom mandate a hand-in-hand stroll through the empty streets of Soho to Bar Italia (22 Frith Street, W1D 4RF, baritaliasoho.co.uk), which is almost never closed and where you can whimsically order limoncellos and drink them with your knees touching.

For the morning-after debrief

Bridget, Shazza and Jude had 151, Carrie and the crew had the Magnolia Bakery — the first rule of romcom is that your friendship group gets together on Sunday morning to dissect the events of Saturday night with you. Thing is, last-minute weekend brunches are a big ask, and in London the venue needs to be enough of a destination to lure even your furthest-flung pal out of bed and onto an Overground-replacement bus. I’d vote for Towpath Cafe (42 De Beauvoir Crescent, N1 5RY, towpathlondon.com), and not just because it features in my new book, It’s Complicated. The canal makes a suitably filmic setting for dropping the bombshell that X or Y is Actually The One, and the long wait for a table means plenty of time for forensic analysis of their Instagram Story views.

For the obligatory candlelit dinner

It wouldn’t be a romcom without one, but you have to go carefully – laying on the capital-R romance overly thick leaves you with nowhere to go, like opening your sex playlist with Ginuwine’s Pony. Avoid cliché at Leo’s (59 Chatsworth Road, E5 0LH, @leos.london) the chic new Clapton Italian from the team behind Juliet’s and Milk. Not-so-accidentally Wes Anderson interiors, a very shareable tiramisu, impeccable vibes. It’s been said elsewhere, but every hour feels like golden hour here.

For misery-eating ice cream

Traditionally done on the sofa in pyjamas to a Celine Dion soundtrack, this is actually much better (bear with me) done publicly. Not only will you get a superior class of giant dessert in central London, there’s also every chance that somebody will ask you why you’re crying and it’ll turn into a meet-cute. Everyone at Chin Chin Dessert Club (54 Greek St, W1D 3DS, chinchinicecream.com) is very nice, and if you do happen to start sobbing into your pint-sized sundae they’ll look after you (I know this because it happened to, um, a friend).

For showing off your makeover

A cornerstone of Noughties romcoms, this one now feels more than a tad problematic: who really wants their love-ability to be contingent on their contact lenses? But let’s say for the sake of argument that you have dyed your hair/got laser eye surgery/employed the services of a stylist and you do want a certain somebody’s jaw to hit the floor when they see you for the first time. You need a bar to park yourself at, and it must be one with — and this is crucial — stools that either weigh a tonne or are screwed into the floor, because the slightest wobble is going to wreck your big reveal when you spin around. Book The Connaught’s Red Room (16 Carlos Place, W1K 2AL, the-connaught.co.uk); never mind the prices, you’re not paying.

For bumping into your ex

Picture the scene: through Glastonbury-like tenacity and a series of phone alarms you have managed to secure a Saturday night table at Bouchon Racine (Upstairs, 66 Cowcross Street, EC1M 6BP, bouchonracine.com). There you are, embodying main character energy as you peruse the blackboard with your new, extremely attractive and sexually adventurous squeeze. But wait! What’s that noise? It’s your ex, trying to chance a walk-in after three drinks in one of Farringdon’s less glamorous watering holes with a Tinder date whose name they’ve clearly forgotten. Your eyes meet, and you bestow on them a beatific smile as they are turned away into the night. Five minutes later you order the last Mont Blanc in the kitchen. Cut. Credits roll.

It’s Complicated by Emma Hughes is out now with Century