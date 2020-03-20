Boris Johnson announces closure of all UK pubs and restaurants

Photograph: PA Video/PA

All cafes, pubs, restaurants, gyms and other similar venues across the UK have been ordered to close from Friday evening for the foreseeable future, as Boris Johnson said it was vital to take more urgent steps to reduce the rapid spread of the Covid-19 virus.

At a press conference at Downing Street, the prime minister said that, while he thanked people for responding to official encouragement earlier this week to stay away from such places, the time had come to take “the next steps on scientific advice”.

“We need down to push down further on that curve of transmission between us,” Johnson said.

With the agreement of the three devolved governments, he said, “we are telling – telling – cafes, pubs, bars and restaurants to close tonight, as soon as they reasonably can, and not open tomorrow”. They would be allowed to sell takeaway food and drink, he said.

The same instruction was being given to nightclubs, theatres, cinemas, gyms and leisure centres, Johnson added. The new social distancing measures would be reviewed every month to see if any could be relaxed, he said.

Johnson urged people not to decide to go out one final time on Friday: “Please don’t. You may think you are invincible, but there is no guarantee you will get mild symptoms, and you can still be a carrier of the disease and pass it on to others.”

There had been expectations that such a closure could only happen in London, which has notably greater levels of coronavirus infection than other parts of the country.

The capital has the highest rate of infection and deaths so far in the UK – about a third of the total.

The government had been considering a formal ban on Thursday and was braced to announce it, but pulled back. Among senior government figures there was a deep reluctance to issue banning orders.

Ministers have been under growing pressure to act more decisively, with the shadow health secretary, Jon Ashworth, calling on Friday for immediate action. “It is time for resolute action and not just advice. The prime minister must take urgent steps today,” he said.

“Many are now questioning why pubs and restaurants are still open. It’s not good enough to ask people simply not to go to pubs. Government must act now, shut them while protecting the income of staff and supporting business. If ministers don’t think it’s correct they must explain why.”





Symptoms are defined as either:

a high temperature - you feel hot to touch on your chest or back

a new continuous cough - this means you've started coughing repeatedly

NHS advice is that anyone with symptoms should stay at home for at least 7 days.



If you live with other people, they should stay at home for at least 14 days, to avoid spreading the infection outside the home.

After 14 days, anyone you live with who does not have symptoms can return to their normal routine. But, if anyone in your home gets symptoms, they should stay at home for 7 days from the day their symptoms start. Even if it means they're at home for longer than 14 days.

Information: If you live with someone who is 70 or over, has a long-term condition, is pregnant or has a weakened immune system, try to find somewhere else for them to stay for 14 days.

If you have to stay at home together, try to keep away from each other as much as possible.

After 7 days, if you no longer have a high temperature you can return to your normal routine.

If you still have a high temperature, stay at home until your temperature returns to normal.

If you still have a cough after 7 days, but your temperature is normal, you do not need to continue staying at home. A cough can last for several weeks after the infection has gone.



Source: NHS England on 18 March 2020





Ashworth has up to now been largely supportive of the government’s approach to the crisis; but Labour has become increasingly concerned that Boris Johnson’s anti-nanny state approach is hampering the UK’s ability to suppress the virus.

Officials believe they have the power to order bans even without special emergency laws drafted specifically to battle the pandemic.

Crisis planners and government advisers looked at data, such as for transport usage in the capital and hospital admissions, to assess if the pleas made on Monday for people to stay home were being heeded.

Continuing anecdotal evidence suggested Londoners, especially the young, were continuing to go to pubs despite repeated requests to keep away, which led to ministers to believe they may have no choice but to issue the ban.

Planners are trying to keep the number of infected people needing intensive hospital treatment after contracting the virus below the predicted NHS capacity. The NHS in the capital is described as already “close to the edge” in terms of how many critically ill people it can look after at any one time.

There had been signs that the pleas to Londoners to avoid gathering in social spaces was in part working. By Thursday, tube use in London was down almost 70% overall according to the latest data, with the trend showing sharp day-on-day falls. On Wednesday, the usage was 50% down. Bus use remains almost 40% down compared with normal, broadly the same figure as for the preceding 24 hours.

More pressure is expected on NHS critical care as the number of Covid-19 cases rise, with patients needing oxygen or ventilation machines, and crucially, the staff skilled enough to operate them.

More capacity for critical hospital care is coming on-stream, with beds freed up and staff redeployed and retrained, but planners need to keep that predicted increase in capacity ahead of a near-certain expectation of a soaring rise in severe cases when the peak is hit sometime in May.