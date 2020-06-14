London protests – live: Shadow home secretary backs jail terms for war memorial vandals, after more than 100 arrested at violent demonstrations in capital

Police lead an injured man away after clashes between Black Lives Matter anti-racism protesters and counter-demonstrators in Trafalgar Square, London, on 13 June 2020: Getty Images

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has said he would back jail terms for people who vandal war memorials after several have been damaged during protests.

More than 100 people were arrested at violent far-right counter-demonstrations in London on Saturday, condemned by Boris Johnson as “racist thuggery”.

Six police officers were injured in clashes as several hundred demonstrators, mostly white men, attended the protest organised by far-right groups.

The groups claimed they had turned up to protect statues from vandalism – but the demonstration quickly turned violent as protesters took over areas near the Houses of Parliament and Trafalgar Square and hurled missiles, smoke grenades, glass bottles and flares at police officers.