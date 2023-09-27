London private schools hit out at ‘depressing’ Labour pledge to add VAT to fees

Engagement between Unison and Cosla did not see success (David Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Labour’s plans to immediately put VAT on school fees if they win power are “depressing and crude” a London headteacher warned today.

The policy would see families hit with increased fees from as early as the next academic year if Labour win a general election.

Senior sources in the private school sector told the Evening Standard the policy is more complicated than Labour realises or is willing to admit. They said without a full consultation, unintended consequences could harm both the state and independent sector for the sake of making an “ideologically driven point.”

Richard Tillett, Principal at Queen’s College, London, a private girls’ school in Harley Street, said the announcement is “not surprising, but it is depressing.

“The idea that all parents of fee-paying schools are wealthy enough to pay this tax, or all schools wealthy enough to absorb it, is simply not true. It will inevitably lead to an exodus of pupils into an already overstretched state system, and some schools closing altogether.”

He added: “There are so many more effective, less crude ways of doing this. Instead of a simplistic tax measure, Labour should be requiring independent schools to support their local communities and state school partners in a way that so many already do so effectively.”

Labour wants to charge private schools 20 per cent VAT and scrap the 80 per cent relief they receive on business rates by stripping them of charitable status.

Labour does not plan to “phase in” the introduction of VAT on private school fees over several academic years if it enters Downing Street.

Instead, it is understood it will end the tax breaks enjoyed by private schools as soon as possible, as first reported by the i newspaper.

Labour says the policy could raise £1.7 billion to invest in state schools.

Julie Robinson, CEO of the Independent Schools Council, said: “This policy will affect the education of so many children, and should be subject to a full and thorough risk assessment. Parents deserve political decisions that have been properly considered across a sensible timeframe, taking into account negative consequences across all schools.”

She added: “We would urge Labour to take note of the real concerns that many across education have raised, particularly the effect their policy would have on children in smaller schools, in faith schools, children on bursaries, and pupils with special educational needs.”

Adam Hurst, head of the independent Dolphin School in Berkshire, said some families would be put in an impossible position.

He added: “Many of our parent body are dual-income households, making sacrifices – choosing to go without a car or a holiday, for example – so they can provide their children with an independent education.

‘It’s not an easy decision for them to make. Lots of my parents say they either couldn’t afford a rise in fees or would have to seriously reconsider their choice to send their child to our school.

“A lot of the schools around us are full and wouldn’t have space for children who are displaced.

“I am worried about it. If it came in rather suddenly, it would put pressure on the school and on parents. The school doesn’t have the financial resources to absorb the cost, our parents don’t either.”

Barnaby Lenon, former head of Harrow School and chairman of the Independent Schools Council, said: “Adding 20 per cent VAT to school fees is going to mean that for some parents the fees become unaffordable.

“VAT may have the effect of making independent schools more elitist and as usual, the children and families to suffer the most are those in the lowest income and the greatest need.”

A Labour party spokesman said: “While this out-of-touch, out-of-ideas, tired Tory government tinkers at the edges, briefing about plans they may or may not see through in five years’ time, Labour makes no apology for relentless focus on how to drive high and rising standards in our state schools.

“Because we are the party of fair taxes, we will end the unjustifiable tax break afforded to private schools and fund recruitment of over 6,500 more teachers and put access to mental health counselling in every school.”