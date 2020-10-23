Multi-million pound London mansions you can buy now and pay later

The £30m mansion Culross House in Mayfair is available now and can be moved into immediately after a minimum deposit payment of £10m. Photo: Grant Frazer/K10 Group

Two multi-million pound London mansions are on offer as part of a “buy now, pay later” scheme that allows purchasers to move in immediately, while deffering the bulk of the cost for five years.

Developer K10 is offering buyers the opportunity to move into its newly-unveiled £75m ($98.5m) Amberwood House in Knightsbridge and £30m Culross House in Mayfair immediately after paying a deposit, while allowing the rest of the purchase price to be settled after a five-year deferral period.

As part of the K10: Creative Finance Solutions scheme, the firm said that the buyer may benefit from any capital value uplift of the property during the five year period. Consequently, the prices can also drop should the property market take a hit.

A buyer acquiring the £35m Culross House located on Culross Street in Mayfair, directly adjacent to Hyde Park and Park Lane, would only have to pay an upfront minimum payment of £10m to move into the mansion.

They would then pay K10 CFS a fee of £15,385 per week to cover occupancy and financing costs on the newly-built townhouse mansion – “significantly lower than the cost of renting the property,” K10 said.

Then, after five years, the buyer would settle the balance of £20m.

The five-bedroom ambassadorial house – formerly the site of the Earl of Essex’s coach house – boasts 8,051 square feet, and comes complete with cinema or club room, swimming pool, spa complex and private rear garden.

The interiors were designed to celebrate “best of British” classic design, while key rooms are inspired by famous five-star hotels and VIP venues from around the world, K10 said.

The firm added that, Culross House could have a rent potential of £25,000 a week, which would generate a profit of £500,000 a year – £2.5m over the five-year delayed transaction period.

A buyer acquiring the £75m Amberwood House in the heart of Knightsbridge, would pay a minimum of £25m to move into the property.

This would be followed by a weekly fee of £38,465. Then, at the end of five years, they would settle the balance of £50m on the purchase.

The historic property, which was formerly the London home of legendary ballerina Dame Margot Fonteyn and her husband, Panamanian ambassador Roberto Emilio Arias, has been transformed into a three-storey private mansion.

