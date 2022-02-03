London politics news LIVE: Rishi Sunak to announce support as energy price cap to soar

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will today announce support to ease the pressure on millions of households facing soaring energy bills.

Ofgem is expected to the energy price cap will rise by 50 per cent because of soaring wholesale gas prices, meaning the average bill could hit £1,915.

The Chancellor will then unveil measures in the House of Commons at 11.30am that will aim to ease the financial burden of spiralling energy costs on households>

Mr Sunak will lead a press conference at 5pm to set out his plans to help people cope with rising energy costs.

However, Minister James Cleverly said on Thursday morning some people were "always still going to struggle" with bills.

He told Sky News: "The Chancellor will be setting out how we are going to support people who are struggling to pay the bills - keeping people employed, making sure they have got money coming in to their pockets through their pay packets, making sure that with things like the Universal Credit taper and the increase in the living wage we are making sure people can earn more to help offset that.”

Northern Ireland’s First Minister to resign

09:44 , Bill Mcloughlin

Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan is expected to announce his resignation by the end of the week, a senior DUP source has said.

This comes Edwin Poots, Minister of Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs, announced halted checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain on Thursday.

Ukraine crisis has played a part in surging energy bills - James Cleverly

09:35 , Bill Mcloughlin

Speaking on Thursday, Foreign Office minister James Cleverly said the situation in Ukraine has played a part in rising energy bills as Ofgem prepares to announce a surge in the energy price cap.

Mr Cleverly told Times Radio: "The situation in Ukraine has played a part in what has been a global increase in wholesale gas prices and that's had a knock on effect through the supply chain right through to the energy companies in the UK and ultimately to people's bills.

“My understanding is the Chancellor will be making further statements later on, we absolutely recognise the pressure this puts on some families and so that's why both our general support and our targeted support is so important and that's why I'm very, very proud we put those support packages in place."

Government must step in to help industry during gas crisis

09:26 , Bill Mcloughlin

Energy UK CEO Emma Pinchbeck told BBC Breakfast the Government must step in to support customers and businesses.

She said: “Of course it’s right that the industry looks after its customers, it’s a really shocking price rise for many people.

“Our point is, I don’t think that the industry can do this alone and particularly not with the state of our retail sector in the UK.”

Morning update

09:03 , Bill Mcloughlin

Boris Johnson faces yet another unnerving day of his tenure amid fears more MPs will submit letters of no confidence.

Three Tory MPs revealed they had sent in letters to Sir Graham on Wednesday.

Commenting on his own decision, Tobias Ellwood told Sky News: “I don’t think the Prime Minister realises how worried colleagues are in every corner of the party, backbenchers and ministers alike, that this is all only going one way and will invariably slide towards a very ugly place.

“I believe it’s time for the prime minister to take a grip of this; he himself should call a vote of confidence rather than waiting for the inevitable 54 letters. I will be submitting my letter today to the 1922 Committee.”