London politics news LIVE: Boris Johnson announces end to self isolation after positive test

Boris Johnson has unveiled his plan for living with Covid in the Commons on Monday.

The Prime Minister revealed the legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive test will be removed.

Also included as part of the new plan, Mr Johnson said free testing will end in England in April.

However, Keir Starmer criticised the Prime Minister’s plans as he claimed it would bring “more chaos and disarray”.

A No 10 spokesman said: “Cabinet gave unanimous backing to the living with Covid strategy.”

Mr Johnson will give a press conference at 7pm.

Mayor of London says he expects rules on face masks to be lifted on TfL

17:45 , Elly Blake

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he expects rules on wearing face coverings on the Transport for London network will be lifted following the Government’s announcements.

“Following the Government dropping all legal Covid restrictions, and in light of falling infection levels in London, it is expected that wearing a face covering will no longer be a condition of carriage on the TfL network,” he said.

“However, we know that face coverings remain a simple, effective measure that give Londoners confidence to travel, and following clear advice from public health advisers, TfL will likely continue to recommend their use on the network.

“I urge passengers to be considerate of their fellow Londoners and continue to wear a face covering where appropriate unless exempt.”

Mr Khan also said in order for restrictions to be lifted “in the safest possible way”, the Government “must rethink its plans to abandon free testing” as well as ensuring financial support for those that cannot work from home if they test positive.

“We cannot have a situation where only the well-off can afford to ‘live with Covid’ safely or one where we’re not keeping an eye on new variants posing a risk to the country,” he said.

Will funding research into long Covid continue?

17:44 , Elly Blake

Boris Johnson was quizzed over his plans to advance research and treatment into long Covid, as well as how his plan will affect people with the disease.

He replied: “We’ve invested £224 million into expanding NHS treatment of long COVID and we’re putting another £50 million into research into that syndrome.”

Chairman of 1922 Committee calls for future pandemic planning

17:39 , Elly Blake

Conservative Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee called on the Prime Minister to review future pandemic planning, citing international evidence on the efficacy of lockdowns.

He said: “The Prime Minister will also be aware of growing international evidence that lockdowns have been largely ineffective in preventing Covid mortality and we’re acutely aware of the massive damage which has been done economically and to non Covid health of the people due to lockdowns. Will he review pandemic planning for the future to make sure these crucial lessons are learnt?”

Boris Johnson replied: “He’s right to draw attention to all sorts of studies about the efficacy of lockdowns, we’ll look at all the evidence. I happen to think that the collective actions of the British public were indispensable in saving many, many thousands of lives but I’m sure all of the evidence will be looked in the course of the inquiry.”

Responding to Ian Blackford, Mr Johnson said the co-operation between the UK Government and the Scottish authority “has been outstanding”.

Former chief whip jokes PM’s plan is request to join Covid Recovery Group

17:32 , Elly Blake

Conservative former chief whip Mark Harper appeared to welcome the Prime Minister’s announcement, joking that he would take it as an application to the Covid recovery group.

Mr Harper said: “I will take the Prime Minister’s statement, if I may, as his application to join the Covid recovery group. He’s very welcome indeed. I only wish it had been sooner.”

Mr Harper said the Public Health Act had been used to impose restrictions throughout the pandemic, with some decisions taken by ministers and only approved by Parliament retrospectively.

He said: “If we’re to believe that next time will be different, why doesn’t this plan include proposals to change the Public Health Act to make ministers more accountable to Parliament now, rather than kicking it into the long grass waiting for the results of the Covid public inquiry?”

Boris Johnson said “Margaret Thatcher promulgated the Public Health Act” and said “it has served this country well for a long time”.

But he said “I’ll consider the point that he makes”, adding “I think it may also be something that the inquiry will want to consider themselves”.

PM’s plan will ‘lead to unnecessary deaths’ says Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group

17:32 , Elly Blake

The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign group has said “people will die directly” because of the prime minister’s plan to scrap free testing.

They said that those deaths were “avoidable” and could threaten further action in the future because “testing is the most effective way to avoid the need for restrictions”.

Read the full statement below

Libby Akinnola, spokesperson for the group, said in a statement: “For the over 1,000 families that have lost loved ones to Covid-19 in the last week, the pandemic is anything but over.

“People will die directly because of the decision to scrap free testing, and those deaths are avoidable.

“Just as the government was late starting testing, costing thousands of lives, they are going to be too early finishing it, with the same consequence.

“Testing is the most effective way to avoid the need for restrictions, so there is no way in which this benefits ordinary people.

“The prime minister talks of the country ‘needing to get our confidence back’, but this will only further damage the confidence of the millions who are vulnerable.

“He also talked of ‘relying on people to exercise responsibility’ ignoring the financial impact of this decision.

“For instance, many key workers, who kept this country going through the pandemic, will now be left to choose between food, bills or testing.

“Boris Johnson might hope this decision will save his skin, but he knows that it will lead to unnecessary deaths.

“It’s clear from the government’s refusal to start the inquiry that even they don’t really believe that the pandemic is over, yet they are happy to use it as a slogan to justify throwing ordinary families to the wolves.

“This is exactly the sort of decision making that we feared when we called Boris Johnson a ‘walking public health hazard’ and tragically our worst fears are coming true.”

‘Living with Covid doesn’t mean ignoring it’, says MP

17:24 , Elly Blake

An MP has told the House of Commons that living with coronavirus “doesn’t mean ignoring it”.

Caroline Lucas criticised the prime minister’s plans to end all legal domestic restrictions in England as “[flying] in the face” of NHS leaders and health experts.

The Green Party MP expressed concerns that it would be difficult for people to take “personal responsibility” when the government is removing the means for people to do so. She added that the plans would make vulnerable people more fearful.

Mr Johnson replied by saying that vulnerable people will have access to therapeutics and vaccines. He added that clinically extremely vulnerable people must be treated with “caution...respect them and act with responsibility”.

Festivals boss warns this does not mean returning to ‘business as usual’

17:20 , Elly Blake

Paul Reed, chief executive of the Association of Independent Festivals, warned the lifting of coronavirus restrictions does not mean festivals are “back to business as usual”.

He said: “While we welcome legal restrictions around Covid-19 coming to an end and the prospect of a full capacity festival season, the effects of the pandemic are still being felt by the independent festival sector and the need for Government action remains.

“With festival organisers facing crippling cost increases of up to 30 per cent across operations and infrastructure, this is not back to business as usual for festivals and it is not a case of ‘job done’ for ministers.

“AIF reiterates its call for ongoing support from Government in the form of continued VAT relief on festival tickets to maintain the current reduced 12.5 per cent rate on tickets beyond the end of March; and to also explore some form of Government-backed loan scheme for suppliers to alleviate some of these pressures and encourage investment in the festival supply chain.”

Boss for the night time industry welcome PM’s Living with Covid plans

17:19 , Elly Blake

Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association, welcomed the plan for “living with Covid” but called for further support for the sector.

He said: “The withdrawal of the remaining Covid restrictions is welcomed by the Night Time Industries Association. We now need to see further economic support for our sector to regain consumer confidence and ensure a full recovery from the pandemic.”

Government reviewing need for passenger locator forms

17:17 , Elly Blake

Labour MP Ben Bradshaw has questioned why the government is keeping passenger locator forms for international travel, describing them as “bureaucratic and irritating”.

Boris Johnson responded by saying he understood his “grievance” with the forms and added the government is currently reviewing the need for them and will report back “by Easter”.

Music boss says end of Covid restrictions is ‘welcome relief’ to live music sector

17:12 , Elly Blake

Greg Parmley, chief executive of Live, which represents music industry venues and the entertainment sector including companies, artists and backstage workers, said: “The end of Covid-19 restrictions represents a huge, welcome relief to the live music sector, which lost billions in revenue throughout the pandemic.

“But with spiralling costs and thousands of companies struggling with pandemic debt, it’s crucial that Government does not abandon and set the sector adrift, just as it starts to tread water again.

“We are calling for a reverse to the planned hike in VAT rates and the imminent end to business rates relief in order to avoid further business closures and job losses within our sector.”

‘A man for the rules Matt Hancock’ says Commons speaker

17:09 , Elly Blake

Introducing the former health secretary to ask a question in the Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “A man for the rules, Matt Hancock”.

School leader expresses concern over plan to remove legal requirement to self-isolate

17:08 , Elly Blake

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “We understand the desire to live with Covid and to return to a semblance of normality after two years of societal and educational upheaval. Our concern is that just by saying that it is at an end does not make it so.

“By removing the legal requirement to self-isolate after a positive test, along with twice-weekly testing for pupils and staff in schools and colleges, there is a risk that this may actually lead to an increase in disruption if it means that more positive cases come into the classroom.

“Staff and pupils are often absent not just because they test positive but because they are actually ill with the coronavirus and this will obviously not abate if there is more transmission.

“We are also concerned about where this leaves vulnerable staff and pupils, or those with a household member who is vulnerable. These individuals will inevitably feel more scared and less protected by the relaxation of even the fairly limited control measures that are currently in place.

“The change in the rules to advise rather than require self-isolation also opens the door for conflict with parents who may interpret symptoms that may or may not be coronavirus differently from their child’s teachers.”

He added: “Like everyone else, we want to see the back of coronavirus, but this does feel like a headlong rush rather than a sensibly phased approach. The goal must be to keep children in the classroom for as much of the time as possible. This plan does not seem to meet that objective and may in fact be counter-productive.”

SNP leader: PM’s plans are another sign of ‘government in turmoil'

17:02 , Elly Blake

SNP leader Ian Blackford has said the prime minister’s plan is “bereft of science and consultation”.

He said the choices made by the Government were “purely political and made up on the hoof”.

Damningly, he said the Living with Covid plan was a “symptom of Government in turmoil”.

“The reality is, we had a prime minister beset by chaos” and made reference to the ongoing Metropolitan Police investigation into alleged rule-breaking Downing Street lockdown parties.

He finished his statement by saying the plan was not about protecting the public, but about the “prime minister saving his own skin”.

Mr Johnson replied by saying that the co-operation between Westminster and the devolved governments has been “outstanding”.

He also said devolved administrations will have access to funding when it comes to Covid testing.

Keir Starmer says PM’s plans will encourage ‘more chaos and disarray'

16:52 , Elly Blake

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Boris Johnson’s ‘Living with Covid’ plan as bringing “more chaos and disarray”.

Mr Starmer claimed that Boris Johnson was unable to persuade “his own health secretary to agree to the plan”.

He called on the PM to publish scientific evidence behind his decision to end the requirement to self-isolate after testing positive.

Mr Starmer said he “can’t understand” why the prime minister was taking away free testing provisions for the public.

Finishing his opening statement, he told MPs that Mr Johnson had come up with a “half-baked plan announcement from a government paralysed by chaos and incompetence”.

‘Restrictions pose a heavy toll on our society’, says PM

16:49 , Elly Blake

Boris Johnson told MPs that “restrictions pose a heavy toll on our society” including on the economy, mental health and on the education of children.

“We do not need to pay that cost any longer,” he said.

“We have a population that is protected by the biggest vaccination programme in our history.”

Mr Johnson said it was “time we got our confidence back” and stressed the importance of personal responsibility when it comes to managing the virus.

He said it was time to “learn to live with the virus”.

Those who test positive will still be advised to stay at home, but not required under law

16:45 , Elly Blake

People who test positive for coronavirus will no longer be legally required to isolate from Thursday, and free universal testing will end in April under Boris Johnson’s plan for “living with Covid”.

Those who receive a positive Covid-19 test will still be advised to stay at home for at least five days, but will not be obliged to under law under the plans subject to parliamentary approval.

Routine contact tracing will also end on Thursday, as will self-isolation payments and the legal obligation for individuals to tell their employers about their requirement to isolate.

Mr Johnson also told MPs that changes to statutory sick pay and employment support allowance designed to help people through the coronavirus pandemic will end on March 24.

People aged 75 and over, the immunosuppressed and those living in care homes will be offered another Covid-19 booster vaccine this spring under the plans.

But free universal testing will be massively scaled back from April 1 and will instead be focused on the most vulnerable, with the UK Health Security Agency set to determine the details, while a degree of asymptomatic testing will continue in the most risky settings such as in social care.

But the Department of Health and Social Care will receive no extra money to deliver the testing.

Free universal testing to end in England on April 1, PM says

16:43 , Elly Blake

Free universal testing will end in England on April 1, Boris Johnson has told MPs.

He also said that the legal requirement to isolate after a positive coronavirus test will end in England on Thursday, as part of his plan for “living with Covid”.

PM announces removing of all remaining restrictions in law in England

16:42 , Elly Blake

Boris Johnson has told MPs that the public has now sufficient levels of immunity to move away from government interventions and rely on vaccines on treatments as the first line of defence against the virus.

The prime minister announced four principles as part of his ‘Living with Covid’ plan for England.

These are: Removing all remaining domestic restrictions in law, to remove the requirement to self-isolation following a positive test, although a five-day isolation period is still advised, to end routine contact tracing and remove legal requirement for close contacts who are not fully vaccinated to self-isolate.

Boris Johnson started delivering his ‘Living with Covid’ plan

16:36 , Elly Blake

The prime minister has taken to the floor to start delivering his ‘Living with Covid’ plan.

He began the statement with sending his best wishes to the Queen, who has Covid-19, and said it was a “reminder” the virus had not gone away.

Boris Johnson told MPs it was time to move towards personal responsibility and applauded the success of the vaccination programme, which he said was why the UK was able to lift restrictions earlier than European neighbours.

“While the pandemic is not over, we have now passed the peak of the Omicron wave,” he said.

Breaking: Cabinet gives ‘unanimous backing’ to PM’s living with Covid plan, according to No 10

16:22 , Elly Blake

A No 10 spokesman has said that the Cabinet gave “unanimous backing to the living with Covid strategy.”

It comes amid reports of ‘rows’ behind the scenes over plans to change free mass testing, such as who will pay for it and when it will end.

The Prime Minister is due to deliver his plan in the House of Commons at 4.30pm. We will bring you live updates here.

Daily Covid-19 data published

16:21 , Elly Blake

Official figures show there were 38,409 positive infections and 15 deaths reported in the UK on Monday.

Pictured: Boris Johnson leaving No 10 ahead of Commons statement

15:59 , Elly Blake

Boris Johnson (AFP via Getty Images)

Minister backs ‘living with Covid’ plan

15:24 , Daniel Keane

Energy minister Greg Hands has said he supports Boris Johnson’s “living with Covid” plan and dismissed claims that it was premature.

He said: “We’re looking forward to living with Covid, going forward from here how do we, if you like, normalise the situation.

“I’m looking forward to the Prime Minister laying out his proposals this afternoon in the House of Commons.”

He added: “I think it’s a balanced approach.

“Clearly we’re not taking our eye off the ball, but equally there comes a time when you have to learn to live with Covid and that’s what today’s proposals, I think, will be setting out how we do that”.

Sajid Javid announces fourth Covid vaccine from spring for at-risk groups

15:07 , Daniel Keane

People over the age of 75, care home residents, and vulnerable people over the age of 12 who are immunosuppressed will receive a fourth Covid vaccine, the government has announced.

The fourth booster dose will be offered from spring from around six months after the third dose after recommendations from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, writes Josh Salisbury.

The independent committee said the move was necessary “as a precautionary strategy to maintain high levels of immunity” in groups who are at high risk from Covid.

It added that it had also provided interim advice to government ministers that an additional booster may be necessary in autumn of this year for those at “higher risk of severe Covid-19”.

More on that story here.

Lavrov says talks with US showing ‘progress’

14:55 , Daniel Keane

Some more details trickling in from the meeting of Russia’s Security Council.

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Vladimir Putin that Russia’s talks over security with the United states have shown “progress”.

But he said it was unfortunate that Washington would not discuss Ukraine potentially joining Nato.

“It is important to prevent any military incident. In fact these events are aiming to reduce the importance of our priorities without hurting the main interest of the US and Nato,” he added.

Mr Lavrov continued: “We are ready to discuss with America as well… and we are keen to get answers on all our points. Nato must not expand towards the east, and we must reconsider the military presence in Eastern Europe.

“Our demand is to get something clear (from the West), they have ignored so many things.”

Tory party needs ‘complete change of tack’, says donor

14:35 , Daniel Keane

A Conservative donor has said he cannot see himself voting for the party unless there is a "complete change of tack".

Sir Rocco Forte, a hotelier, said he had been disappointed in the Government's approach to Covid restrictions and tax.

He told BBC Radio 4's World At One programme: "My disappointment with the Prime Minister and this Government is it's not acting as a Conservative Government.

"Instead of reducing regulations, increasing it, instead of lowering taxes, it's increasing them, and now as a lot of businesses who've suffered heavily through the pandemic and have become more heavily indebted as a result are facing increased national insurance costs and increased corporate taxes, and it's completely the wrong way to approach the situation."

Putin opens talks over recognising separatist regions in eastern Ukraine

14:26 , Daniel Keane

Russian president Vladimir Putin has opened a meeting to consider recognisingthe independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine amid soaring tensions.

More on this to follow...

Mandatory quarantine ‘probably not necessary’, says Oxford professor

14:08 , Daniel Keane

Mandatory quarantine for people who test positive for Covid is “probably not necessary”, an Oxford professor has said.

Professor Sir John Bell told BBC Radio 4: “I think we’re in a position now where mandatory legally enforced quarantine for people who are positive is probably not necessary, given the disease we currently have is relatively benign.

“The only people are really suffering badly from this disease are the unvaccinated...I suspect we could keep going [with restrictions] if we wanted to, but it’s not at all clear to me that we’re going to have a serious problem in short/medium term.”

He added: “At some point we have to decide we have to step back from this and just get on with life.”

‘Still a window for diplomacy’ to avert war, Downing Street says

13:55 , Bill Mcloughlin

Downing Street has insisted there remains a “window for diplomacy” to avoid war in Ukraine.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesman, however, did insist intelligence reports suggest Russia still intends to attack its neighbour with the Kremlin’s plan beginning to play out.

The spokesman added: “Intelligence we are seeing suggests Russia intends to launch an invasion and President Putin’s plan has in effect already begun.

“We are seeing elements of the Russian playbook we would expect to see in those situations starting to play out in real time.

“Crucially we still think there is a window for diplomacy. I think that is what we have seen in discussions over the weekend and we want to explore those.”

Russia ready to respond to UK sanctions

13:49 , Bill Mcloughlin

Amid threats of sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, the country’s ambassador to the UK has hinted the state may hit back with similar economic measures.

Andrei Kelin also claimed the threat of sanctions from the UK and other western allies, was a “huge overreaction”.

He said: “We will of course find ways to respond.”

Downing Street spokesman refuses to say whether PM will back foie gras ban

13:35 , Bill Mcloughlin

The Prime Minister’s spokesman refused to reveal whether Mr Johnson will back a ban on the import of foie gras, on Monday.

Asked whether Mr Johnson intends to ban the import of the product following a report by the BBC, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “No decisions have been made on that.

“The production of foie gras from ducks or geese using force feeding is rightly banned in the UK - it’s incompatible with our own welfare standards.”

Pressed if the PM would like to see an import ban in the Animals Abroad Bill, he said: “I think we will need to wait for the Bill, I’m not going to pre-empt that.

“I’m simply not seeking to pre-empt Government policy, you’ll see the position when set out.”

Liz Truss ‘didn’t listen to the arguments’, says Russia’s UK ambassador

13:22 , Bill Mcloughlin

Russia's ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin said the UK had not offered a constructive solution to the current crisis on Ukraine’s border.

He also criticised Foreign Secretary Liz Truss following her visit to Moscow for talks with counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

“She didn’t listen to the arguments, she tried to be deaf to the arguments,” he said, accusing her of responding to Moscow’s position with “a small number of slogans”.

He said Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had been “more diplomatic” during his visit.

Putin’s plan ‘has begun’, says No10

13:07 , Daniel Keane

Downing Street has said that Vladimir Putin’s plan to invade Ukraine has “already begun”.

A spokesperson for No10 said: “The intelligence we are seeing suggests Russia intends to launch an invasion, and President Putin’s plan has in effect already begun.

“We stand ready to act as needed”.

Meetings between Biden and Putin ‘must address Russian security concerns’, says ambassador

12:55 , Daniel Keane

Russia’s ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin suggested any meeting between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin would need to address some of Moscow’s key concerns about European security.

He said it would be a “good result” if sufficient progress was made in talks to allow the summit to go ahead.

But he said the West is “not very interested in resolving the core question, the issue of the enlargement of Nato, the open door policy”.

PM’s ‘living with Covid’ speech to go ahead this afternoon

12:37 , Daniel Keane

Boris Johnson is expected to give a Commons statement at 4.30pm on Monday on his Living with Covid plan after its details were plunged into doubt by the surprise delaying of a Cabinet meeting to sign it off.

He is then due to give a press conference with England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty and the Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance at around 6.30pm to 7pm, writes Nicholas Cecil.

Downing Street said Cabinet was delayed on Monday morning for the Prime Minister to get an update on the Ukraine crisis and for further talks on the Living with Covid plan.

The Cabinet meeting will now be on a call rather than in person.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman declined to confirm or deny that the delay was due to a funding dispute between the Treasury and Health Department.

Shapps pushing to scrap locator forms

12:21 , Daniel Keane

Grant Shapps is pushing for passenger locator forms to be scrapped in time for the Easter holidays, it has been reported.

It is thought the Transport Secretary is planning to axe the forms in order to give the travel sector a much-needed boost over the Easter break, writes Bill McLoughlin.

Industry insiders have called on the forms to be scrapped in order to streamline travel but the Department for Health has pushed back, believing some curbs must remain.

On Monday afternoon Boris Johnson was expected to announce measures for living with Covid in the UK, including dropping the requirement to self-isolate and the end of free Covid tests.

Tim Aldersale, chief executive of Airline UK said measures such as the locator have formed a “deterrent to travel”.

You can read our full story here.

Sturgeon ‘frustrated’ as ministers stall over ‘living with Covid’ plan

12:08 , Daniel Keane

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was frustrated by the delay in signing off the "living with Covid" plan.

In a tweet thread, she said: "The reality of UK finance flows means this decision determines the money devolved administrations (paid for by taxpayers in Sc, Wales & NI) have for testing.

"Expressed frustration to michaelgove this morning that we still don't know & this delay deepens that."

She added that "the concern is more than just an end to free access to testing in short term (a decision I don't agree with) - it'll also be hard for UK to retain adequate testing capacity for longer term surveillance & response to new variants".

Labour claims government ‘paralysed by incompetence’ after Cabinet delay

11:48 , Daniel Keane

Labour has attacked the government’s “chaos and incompetence” after a Cabinet meeting to sign off the Cabinet’s Covid problems was delayed to due infighting among ministers.

Wes Streeting, Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, said: “The Government is paralysed by its own chaos and incompetence and the British public are paying the price. This shambles cannot continue.

“What confidence can the public have that the Conservatives are acting in the national interest, when they can’t agree a plan for Covid?”

Tensions persist over scrapping UK’s testing programme

11:43 , Daniel Keane

Wales’ first minister Mark Drakeford has said that any decision to change the “existing National Testing Programme would be premature and reckless”.

It comes amid speculation that ministers could wind down Britain’s mass testing in a bid to cut costs.

Reacting to the news, Mr Drakeford tweeted: “Testing has played a pivotal role in breaking chains of transmission and as a surveillance tool helping us detect and respond to emerging variants. It’s essential that this continues.

“Any decision to effectively turn off the tap on our National Testing Programme, with no future plans in place to reactivate it, would put people at risk.

“In Wales, we’ll continue to make decisions to protect the health of people based on the scientific evidence available to us.”

Truss meets with Nato chief

11:28 , Daniel Keane

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has met with NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg as tensions continue to rise on the Ukrainian border.

She tweeted: “. Diplomacy must be pursued but a Russian invasion of Ukraine looks highly likely.

“The UK and allies are stepping up preparations for the worst case scenario. We must make the cost for Russia intolerably high.”

Met @jensstoltenberg @NATO. Diplomacy must be pursued but a Russian invasion of Ukraine looks highly likely. The UK and allies are stepping up preparations for the worst case scenario. We must make the cost for Russia intolerably high. pic.twitter.com/RNXGSaQBAQ — Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 21, 2022

Cabinet meeting for signing off Covid regulations ‘delayed’

11:12 , Daniel Keane

The Cabinet meeting at which ministers were poised to sign off Boris Johnson’s “living with Covid” plan has been cancelled, according to multiple reports.

The Times’ Patrick Maguire tweeted: “Hearing cabinet at which abolition of Covid regs supposed to be signed off was cancelled with less than ten minutes’ notice this morning. Ministers, some of whom were already at No 10, a bit baffled...”

This has been followed up The Sun’s Harry Cole, who writes: “Cabinet delayed until this afternoon...

"Some issues needed ironing out between DH, HMT and No10" says a source.

Cabinet delayed until this afternoon...



"Some issues needed ironing out between DH, HMT and No10" says a source. — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) February 21, 2022

Streeting defends Rayner’s ‘shoot terrorists first’ comment

11:04 , Daniel Keane

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has defended his colleague Angela Rayner after she said it was right to argue to shoot terrorists first and “ask questions second”.

Mr Streeting said it was “plainly obvious” that police should be allowed to kill someone who is a threat to the public.

Ms Rayner told the Political Party podcast last month that she was “hardline” on crime and supported the use of lethal force by police in certain circumstances.

"On things like law and order, I am quite hardline," she said.

"I am like - shoot your terrorists and ask questions second. Sorry - is that the most controversial thing I’ve ever said?"

Khan: Tfl is facing ‘financial crisis’

10:45 , Daniel Keane

In response to the short-term extension of Transport for London’s (TfL) funding package, mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “This extension to the current funding deal until Friday 25 February will allow negotiations to continue.

“The pandemic is the only reason TfL is facing a financial crisis.

“I urge the Government to engage with TfL and City Hall in good faith so that we can finally agree a fair, long-term funding deal that will protect London’s transport network - for the sake of the capital and the whole country.

“London’s economy plays a huge role in the national economy and around 43,000 jobs outside London depend on TfL’s investment.

“If the Government fails to support TfL at this difficult time, it could impact TfL’s UK-wide supply chain, hitting jobs and growth and holding back the economic recovery in London and across the UK.”

TfL funding deal extended until Friday

10:30 , Daniel Keane

Transport for London (TfL) has agreed with the Government to extend its existing funding package until Friday.

It is among a series of short-term extensions by the transport body as it seeks a more significant funding package.

A TfL spokesman said: “We have agreed with the Government that our existing funding agreement will be extended until 25 February so that these discussions can be concluded.

“Working together, we must achieve a longer-term capital funding settlement of at least three years that ensures London’s transport network can remain reliable and efficient, can support the jobs and new homes that rely upon it and can support the economic recovery of the capital and the country as a whole.

“We hope these discussions can be concluded successfully soon.”

Covid will be another flu like disease’, says Tory MP

10:03 , Daniel Keane

A Tory MP has backed Boris Johnson’s “living with Covid” plan and said eventually the virus will be a “flu like disease”.

Michael Fabricant, MP for Lichfield, tweeted: “Chris Whitty (Chief Medical Officer) revealed back in January 2021: Every year, between 7,000 and 20,000 die from flu.

“Society excepts that and the aim would be for Covid eventually to be another flu like disease.

“We must all eventually make sensible choices as we do with flu.”

Chris Whitty (Chief Medical Officer) revealed back in January 2021: Every year, between 7,000 and 20,000 die from flu. Society excepts that and the aim would be for Covid eventually to be another flu like disease. We must all eventually make sensible choices as we do with flu. — Michael Fabricant 🇬🇧 (@Mike_Fabricant) February 21, 2022

UK has ‘wall of immunity’ after vaccine rollout

09:40 , Daniel Keane

The UK has a “wall of immunity” thanks to the vaccine rollout but dropping all Covid curbs is an “enormously difficult” decision, a scientist has said.

He told the BBC that the benefit of restrictions were helping “to reduce chains of transmission” – but the harms they caused were more difficult to assess.

He said: "They include things, just from a health perspective, like the the impact on hospitals of having staff self-isolating, the inability to perform operations, there will be surgery cancelled today that may be critical for people because of staff who are off work during that period; the impact on education, on the workplace and the economy.

"The impacts on the economy and mental health will have longer-term consequences.

“So if we could find a measure that brings all of that together, we could work out the exact right moment (for lifting restrictions)."

Unclear how long immunity will last after boosters, says scientist

09:20 , Daniel Keane

Dr Chris Smith, a virologist from the University of Cambridge, told BBC Breakfast it is unclear how long immunity will last after boosters.

"At the moment, it’s observation only," he said. "We’re very well protected as a community, having been vaccinated and boosted now.

"Now, it’s a question of seeing what the booster does in the longer term to our immune system and also, critically, what the virus is going to do, because the virus is probably not done with us yet.

“There may be other variants that come along. They may require an update to the vaccines anyway.

"So I think we’ll see what happens over this winter; then we’ve got the summer to think about how to plan for next winter and, by then, things will have moved on a bit more, we’ll have more information."

Labour says it is ‘the wrong time to scrap free tests’

09:01 , Daniel Keane

A Labour shadow minister has said it is the “wrong time” for the Government to scrap free tests.

Boris Johnson is expected to announce an end to free testing as part of his “living with Covid” plan.

But shadow foreign minister Stephen Doughty said the Cabinet “need to look at the science”.

He added: “There are a lot of people up and down the country who rely on free tests to make sure they can go to work [and to know] that they’re not taking the risk of infecting loved ones, particularly those who have immunocompromised conditions.”

Businesses ‘should pay for their own testing regime’

08:45 , Daniel Keane

Mr Scully said businesses should pay for their own testing regime after access to free tests are scrapped.

The business minister told Times Radio “we don’t test for flu, we don’t test for other diseases, and if the variants continue to be as mild as Omicron then there’s a question mark as to whether people will go through that regular testing anyway”.

He said: “But if employers want to be paying (for) tests and continuing a testing regime within their workplace, then that will be for them to pay at that point.”

Scully says Tories ‘steadying the ship’ as he defends tax rises

08:29 , Daniel Keane

Business minister Paul Scully was forced on Monday to deny that the Conservatives are now no longer the party of low tax, writes Nicholas Cecil.

Millions of people and businesses are going to be hit with a 1.25 percentage point rise in National Insurance contributions in April.

The thresholds for paying the basic and higher rate of income tax are also being frozen for four years from April, and Corporation Tax is to rise to 25 per cent from 19 per cent, starting in 2023.

Mr Scully defended the extra taxes, stressing that the Government had had to spend £408 billion to get the country through the Covid crisis.

He told LBC Radio: “That is why we have got to steady the ship and then move back down to what we all want as Conservatives…lower taxes and more personal responsibility, trusting people to keep their own money in their own pocket.”

April will be ‘cruellest month’ as millions hit with tax rises, warns senior Tory

08:16 , Daniel Keane

A senior Tory MP warned April will be the “cruellest month” as millions of people are hit with tax rises.

Former Cabinet minister John Redwood called for the planned National Insurance hike of 1.25 percentage points to be ditched as households across Britain are being hit with soaring energy bills and high inflation in a growing cost-of-living crisis, writes Nicholas Cecil.

Millions of workers will also be hit with a “stealth” tax as the thresholds for paying the basic and higher rate of income tax are frozen from April for four years.

Mr Redwood tweeted: “Getting rid of the pandemic controls and loss of freedoms will help jobs and livelihoods. Now we need freedom from excessive taxes to ease the squeeze. April will be the cruellest month if the extra taxes go ahead.”

However, Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are pressing ahead with the NI increase to raise £12 billion to boost funding for the NHS and deal with the social care crisis.

Transport delays in London as Storm Franklin hits

08:07 , Daniel Keane

Transport for London has said the London Overground is suspended between Stratford and Richmond, Stratford and Clapham Junction, Romford and Upminster, and Sydenham and West Croydon due to damage caused by severe weather during Storm Franklin.

It follows heavy winds and torrential rain brought by Storm Eunice on Friday, which sparked travel chaos in the capital.

Money for free testing ‘could be spent on NHS’

07:56 , Daniel Keane

Mr Scully suggested that the £2 billion spent on providing free Covid tests every month could be better used addressing issues in the NHS.

He said: “If you think what that £2 billion might go towards, there’s a lot of other backlogs in the NHS, other illnesses in the NHS, that that money could otherwise go for.

“So for every person that is worried about a test, there may be another person that’s worried about a cancer diagnosis, for instance.”

Scully: Self-isolation decision will be ‘down to employers’

07:40 , Daniel Keane

Mr Scully said it would be down to employers and employees to make decisions over self-isolation.

He told Sky News: “I would say that it’s like any illness, frankly, any transmissible illness that you would say stay at home.”

He said if an employee had flu, they would be expected to stay at home, “but it’ll be down to themselves or down to their employer”.

Mr Scully stressed it would be important for employers to have “really good guidance” in order to navigate difficult situations over self-isolation at work.

“It’s a fine balance, clearly, and that’s why Cabinet’s meeting this morning, to go through the science, to go through that balance and debate it and then, obviously, the Prime Minister (will) come before Parliament to make his announcement,” he added.

Public ‘should not work and live under Government diktat for longer than necessary’, says minister

07:23 , Daniel Keane

The public should not "work and live under Government diktat for a moment longer than is necessary", a minister has said.

Business minister Paul Scully told Sky News it was important to make changes to coronavirus rules "to allow the economy to recover, to allow people to get back to a sense of normality, whilst keeping people safe, clearly".

Mr Scully said: "Infections are coming down quite rapidly, the hospitalisations and deaths are following as well - they tend to lag behind, obviously, the case numbers - but nonetheless you can see the trend within that."

He added that Boris Johnson will be "looking at the best advice possible but getting the balance right".

Morning rundown

07:08 , Daniel Keane

Good morning and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live political coverage.

It is set to be a busy day in Westminster - here is a rundown of the latest news:

- Boris Johnson will expect his plans for “living with Covid”, bringing an end to two years of pandemic restrictions. He will scrap the legal duty to self-isolate and access to free testing

- Home secretary Priti Patel has written to MPs imploring them to back the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill following a string of defeats in the House of Lords. She told 650 MPs that the legislation must be passed “soon” to help reduce crime

- Mr Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin must “step back from his current threats” as part of any solution to the Ukraine crisis, saying it is a “welcome sign” that a phone call between French leader Emmanuel Macron and Russian president had shown Mr Putin may be “willing to engage in finding a diplomatic solution”

- Britons have been warned to brace for strengthening winds and lashing rain amid Storm Franklin, with a milder yellow wind warning covering England, Wales and south-western Scotland from midday until 1pm