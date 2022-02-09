London politics news LIVE: Boris Johnson heads for crunch PMQs after Downing Street revamp

Boris Johnson will face Sir Keir Starmer during Prime Minister’s Questions today after changing his Cabinet in a bid to refresh his premiership.

Mr Johnson on Tuesday tinkered with his Cabinet and appointed Chris Heaton-Harris as his new Chief Whip while Mark Spencer was moved sideways to become Leader of the House of Commons and Jacob Rees-Mogg was appointed as Minister for Brexit Opportunities.

Commenting on his promotion, Mr Heaton-Harris told the BBC: “I would like to think we have a very strong Prime Minister who is going to continue and get stronger and stronger and lead us into the next election, which we will win comfortably.”

It comes after an exodus of staff from No10 over the last week, including former director of No10 policy Munira Mirza.

The changes come as the Prime Minister attempts to move past partygate and his remark linking Sir Keir Starmer to Jimmy Savile.

“It’s a huge privilege for me to be Health Minister” - Edward Argar

Following the mini reshuffle on Tuesday, Mr Argar insisted he is privileged to be in his current role.

He said: “It’s been a huge privilege for me to be Minister for Health, particularly during the pandemic.

“I will serve wherever I’m asked for the country.”

“The Prime Minister has been clear” - Edward Argar

Edward Argar, Health Minister said the Prime Minister has been clear over his comments regarding Jimmy Saville and Sir Keir Starmer.

Speaking on Sky News, Mr Argar said the Prime Minister made the comments in the context of Sir Keir’s role as director of public prosecutions of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) at the time.

Despite the Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle claiming the comments had been unacceptable, Mr Argar said: “Words do have consequences.

“All politicians need to think about the words we use. I will receive threats and abuse following this interview.”

When pushed on the comments, he added: “The Prime Minister has been clear and clarified what he said a few days after the remarks.”

Here’s your Wednesday run down:

- Pressure has grown on the Prime Minister to withdraw his comments linking Kimmy Saville to Sir Keir Starmer. On Monday, a group of protesters surrounded the Labour leader, with many shouting abuse. Police were forced to escort him away along with his Foreign Seretary, David Lammy.

- The Prime Minister conducted a mini Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, appointing Jacob Rees-Mogg as Minister for Brexit Opportunities. Mark Spencer, replaces Mr Rees-Mogg as leader of the Commons, while Chris Heaton-Harris becomes the new Chief Whip.

- One donor to the Conservative party, however, has claimed the Prime Minister is past the point of no return. John Armitage, who has donated over £500,000 to the Tories since Mr Johnson became leader, told the BBC said he believed leaders should leave if they lose their “moral authority”.