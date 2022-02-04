London politics news LIVE: Fifth Downing Street aide quits amid Partygate fallout

A fifth Downing Street aide reportedly resigned from No 10 on Thursday morning amid the fallout from Partygate.

Elena Narozanski, a policy unit member, is the latest aide to leave Downing Street, according to Conservative Home.

It comes after four of her colleagues dramatically quit on Thursday evening within hours of each other.

One, Munira Mirza, the former head of the No 10 policy unit and one of Mr Johnson’s most longstanding advisers, revealed she quit over his Jimmy Savile “smear” against Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs.

Martin Reynolds, the PM’s principal private secretary, chief of staff Dan Rosenfield, and Jack Doyle, the former communications director at No 10, all handed in their resignations later Thursday.

It comes as the government announced a series of measures it said was designed to tackle the cost of living, as the Bank of England warned of the biggest squeeze on living standards since records began three decades ago. Millions will face an average yearly increase of £693 in their energy bills after the cap was raised from April, while interest rates were also hiked to 0.5%, pushing up the cost of mortgages for many.

No 10 resignations are Boris Johnson ‘taking charge’ says minister

Boris Johnson ‘must improve’ or be forced to leave office

Frustrated commuters will see improvement in service, pledges minister

08:25 , Josh Salisbury

Train passengers fed up with emergency timetables will see "big improvements" in the next fortnight, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has pledged.

Hundreds of daily services were axed in December and January in the wake of staff shortages caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

But despite cases of the virus falling, train timetables remain more than a fifth below pre-pandemic levels.

Mr Shapps said: “"In the next couple of weeks we should start to see big improvements.

"Of course, we're timing that alongside the fact that not everyone is back to work yet but we're starting to see big increases in the number of people travelling."

Government ‘must do more to support poorer families with bills'

08:09 , Josh Salisbury

The Government has to do more to support poorer households during the cost of living crunch, the head of a leading fuel poverty charity has warned.

National Energy Action chief executive Adam Scorer told ITV's Good Morning Britain that while the support unveiled in the Government’s £9bn package had merits, it did not do enough to support poorer households.

"It (the Government) should've gone hard and deep, and then to provide the support to people who are going to be hit hardest by these price rises. £350 is going to be hugely welcome by everybody and it's got lots of merit,” he said.

"But if you take the rise in October and the rise that's coming in April, it will still see those on the lowest incomes facing a £500 price rise over the year. So, unfortunately, it was wholly inadequate. And they'll have to come back to this."

Boris Johnson ‘must improve’ or be forced to leave office - Merriman

07:47 , Josh Salisbury

Tory MP Huw Merriman said Boris Johnson needed to improve or leave Downing Street for good.

In what appeared to be a slightly mixed-up warning to the Prime Minister, he said: “I’m deeply troubled by what’s going on.

“We all know that if the Prime Minister doesn’t ship up, then they have to shape out [sic], and that’s exactly what happened when this Prime Minister took over.

“We know how it works. I’m sure the Prime Minister will be focused now on getting on with the job in hand, focusing on policy and regaining the public’s trust.”

Rishi Sunak ‘right to distance himself from Boris Johnson’s Savile comment'

07:45 , Josh Salisbury

A prominent Tory backbencher has backed Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s decision to distance himself from Boris Johnson’s comments about disgraced entertainer Jimmy Savile and said he was “deeply troubled by what’s going on”.

Huw Merriman, Conservative chairman of the Transport Select Committee, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The Chancellor was right to say that those wouldn’t have been the words that he would use and I absolutely agree with that.”

He said his Conservative constituents are “really upset and really saddened” following events in Downing Street following ‘Partygate’.

Mr Merriman said: “I want to regain that trust because it reflects badly on me, I’m their MP, and if something isn’t done about it then it reflects on me, so I’m sorry.”

No 10 resignations are Boris Johnson ‘taking charge’ says minister

07:36 , Josh Salisbury

A string of resignations of top Downing Street aides is Boris Johnson “taking charge”, a Government minister has insisted.

Energy Minister Greg Hands said the Prime Minister had promised changes in personnel at No 10 in his response to the publication of the Sue Gray report into lockdown parties in Whitehall on Monday.

“Resignations have been made, resignations have been accepted,” Mr Hands told Sky News.

“The Prime Minister was absolutely clear on Monday that there would be changes at the top of No 10 and that is what he has delivered.

“The Sue Gray report update said that there were failings at the top of the operation. This is the Prime Minister taking charge.”

Sunak: Factors pushing energy bills up ‘out of Gov control'

07:21 , Josh Salisbury

Rishi Sunak has attributed the record rise of energy prices to China pushing up global prices and Britain’s “colder than usual winter”.

The Chancellor said the financial squeeze on households in the months ahead could not be underestimated.

Writing in The Sun on Friday, Mr Sunak said that the factors causing the dramatic rise to energy prices were out of the Government’s control.

He wrote: “One (factor) is the steep rise in demand for gas in places such as China, which has pushed up global prices.

“Another is the fact that we have had a colder than usual winter so we have used up more of our own stores of gas here at home.”

07:10 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning, and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live blog of all the politics developments throughout the day.

Some of the top stories this morning are:

- Four senior Boris Johnson aides quit last night, delivering a further blow to the Prime Minster amid the ongoing Partygate fallout

- The Conservatives held the seat of Southend West after a by-election following the killing of former MP, Sir David Amess. Other mainstream parties had stepped aside in the contest

- Rishi Sunak warned that households may have to prepare for even higher energy bills in autumn, with bills already increasing by nearly £700 a year for millions from April. The government has unveiled a £9bn package in a bid to deal with the cost of living crisis.

- Mr Sunak also told reporters that he “would not have said” Boris Johnson’s Jimmy Savile jibe to Sir Keir Starmer, which provoked backlash