London politics news LIVE: Fifth Downing Street aide quits amid Partygate fallout

Josh Salisbury
·6 min read
London politics news LIVE: Fifth Downing Street aide quits amid Partygate fallout

A fifth Downing Street aide reportedly resigned from No 10 on Thursday morning amid the fallout from Partygate.

Elena Narozanski, a policy unit member, is the latest aide to leave Downing Street, according to Conservative Home.

It comes after four of her colleagues dramatically quit on Thursday evening within hours of each other.

One, Munira Mirza, the former head of the No 10 policy unit and one of Mr Johnson’s most longstanding advisers, revealed she quit over his Jimmy Savile “smear” against Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs.

Martin Reynolds, the PM’s principal private secretary, chief of staff Dan Rosenfield, and Jack Doyle, the former communications director at No 10, all handed in their resignations later Thursday.

It comes as the government announced a series of measures it said was designed to tackle the cost of living, as the Bank of England warned of the biggest squeeze on living standards since records began three decades ago. Millions will face an average yearly increase of £693 in their energy bills after the cap was raised from April, while interest rates were also hiked to 0.5%, pushing up the cost of mortgages for many.

Key points

  • No 10 resignations are Boris Johnson ‘taking charge’ says minister

  • Boris Johnson ‘must improve’ or be forced to leave office

Frustrated commuters will see improvement in service, pledges minister

08:25 , Josh Salisbury

Train passengers fed up with emergency timetables will see "big improvements" in the next fortnight, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has pledged.

Hundreds of daily services were axed in December and January in the wake of staff shortages caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

But despite cases of the virus falling, train timetables remain more than a fifth below pre-pandemic levels.

Mr Shapps said: “"In the next couple of weeks we should start to see big improvements.

"Of course, we're timing that alongside the fact that not everyone is back to work yet but we're starting to see big increases in the number of people travelling."

Government ‘must do more to support poorer families with bills'

08:09 , Josh Salisbury

The Government has to do more to support poorer households during the cost of living crunch, the head of a leading fuel poverty charity has warned.

National Energy Action chief executive Adam Scorer told ITV's Good Morning Britain that while the support unveiled in the Government’s £9bn package had merits, it did not do enough to support poorer households.

"It (the Government) should've gone hard and deep, and then to provide the support to people who are going to be hit hardest by these price rises. £350 is going to be hugely welcome by everybody and it's got lots of merit,” he said.

"But if you take the rise in October and the rise that's coming in April, it will still see those on the lowest incomes facing a £500 price rise over the year. So, unfortunately, it was wholly inadequate. And they'll have to come back to this."

Boris Johnson ‘must improve’ or be forced to leave office - Merriman

07:47 , Josh Salisbury

Tory MP Huw Merriman said Boris Johnson needed to improve or leave Downing Street for good.

In what appeared to be a slightly mixed-up warning to the Prime Minister, he said: “I’m deeply troubled by what’s going on.

“We all know that if the Prime Minister doesn’t ship up, then they have to shape out [sic], and that’s exactly what happened when this Prime Minister took over.

“We know how it works. I’m sure the Prime Minister will be focused now on getting on with the job in hand, focusing on policy and regaining the public’s trust.”

Rishi Sunak ‘right to distance himself from Boris Johnson’s Savile comment'

07:45 , Josh Salisbury

A prominent Tory backbencher has backed Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s decision to distance himself from Boris Johnson’s comments about disgraced entertainer Jimmy Savile and said he was “deeply troubled by what’s going on”.

Huw Merriman, Conservative chairman of the Transport Select Committee, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The Chancellor was right to say that those wouldn’t have been the words that he would use and I absolutely agree with that.”

He said his Conservative constituents are “really upset and really saddened” following events in Downing Street following ‘Partygate’.

Mr Merriman said: “I want to regain that trust because it reflects badly on me, I’m their MP, and if something isn’t done about it then it reflects on me, so I’m sorry.”

No 10 resignations are Boris Johnson ‘taking charge’ says minister

07:36 , Josh Salisbury

A string of resignations of top Downing Street aides is Boris Johnson “taking charge”, a Government minister has insisted.

Energy Minister Greg Hands said the Prime Minister had promised changes in personnel at No 10 in his response to the publication of the Sue Gray report into lockdown parties in Whitehall on Monday.

“Resignations have been made, resignations have been accepted,” Mr Hands told Sky News.

“The Prime Minister was absolutely clear on Monday that there would be changes at the top of No 10 and that is what he has delivered.

“The Sue Gray report update said that there were failings at the top of the operation. This is the Prime Minister taking charge.”

Sunak: Factors pushing energy bills up ‘out of Gov control'

07:21 , Josh Salisbury

Rishi Sunak has attributed the record rise of energy prices to China pushing up global prices and Britain’s “colder than usual winter”.

The Chancellor said the financial squeeze on households in the months ahead could not be underestimated.

Writing in The Sun on Friday, Mr Sunak said that the factors causing the dramatic rise to energy prices were out of the Government’s control.

He wrote: “One (factor) is the steep rise in demand for gas in places such as China, which has pushed up global prices.

“Another is the fact that we have had a colder than usual winter so we have used up more of our own stores of gas here at home.”

07:10 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning, and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live blog of all the politics developments throughout the day.

Some of the top stories this morning are:

- Four senior Boris Johnson aides quit last night, delivering a further blow to the Prime Minster amid the ongoing Partygate fallout

- The Conservatives held the seat of Southend West after a by-election following the killing of former MP, Sir David Amess. Other mainstream parties had stepped aside in the contest

- Rishi Sunak warned that households may have to prepare for even higher energy bills in autumn, with bills already increasing by nearly £700 a year for millions from April. The government has unveiled a £9bn package in a bid to deal with the cost of living crisis.

- Mr Sunak also told reporters that he “would not have said” Boris Johnson’s Jimmy Savile jibe to Sir Keir Starmer, which provoked backlash

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Pascal Siakam praises Gary Trent's ability to make tough shots: 'That's water for him'

    After a big performance of his own in Toronto's win over Atlanta on Monday, Pascal Siakam praised Gary Trent Jr.'s play of late — specifically his ability to knock down extremely difficult shots. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Harbaugh says he'll stay at Michigan after Vikings interview

    Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan after all, ending his dalliance with a return to the NFL after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coach vacancy Wednesday. Harbaugh withdrew from consideration and will be back at his alma mater for an eighth season. “With an enthusiasm unknown to mankind!” Harbaugh said in a text message to The Associated Press. According to a person with knowledge of the decision no offer of the job was made to Harbaugh. The person spoke to the AP on condi

  • Knee injury knocks Rams TE Higbee out of NFC title game

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers with a knee injury. Higbee, who was third on the Rams in receiving in the regular season and playoffs, had two receptions for 18 yards before suffering the injury during the first quarter. Running back Cam Akers (shoulder) and wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee) were both injured in the second quarter but returned after halftime. Akers

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam taps into sneaker culture with $25K donation to Toronto charity

    Siakam's own not-for-profit, The PS43 Foundation, announced on Wednesday that it has partnered up with The Kickback Foundation.

  • Davis scores 30, Lakers rally in 4th to defeat Trail Blazers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 30 points, Carmelo Anthony added 24 and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 99-94 Wednesday night. Davis had 19 points and seven of his 15 rebounds in the final 12 minutes as the Lakers returned home with a win after going 2-4 on their Eastern road trip. The All-Star forward is averaging 29.3 points over his last three games. Los Angeles trailed 75-72 going into the fourth quarter but went on an 8-1 run t

  • Halak, Boeser help Canucks top Blackhawks 3-1

    CHICAGO (AP) — Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau likes his goaltender tandem of Thatcher Demko and Jaroslav Halak. It was Halak's turn on Monday night. Halak made 20 saves and Brock Boeser scored, leading Vancouver to a 3-1 victory over the listless Chicago Blackhawks. “When you've got goaltending you're in every game,” Boudreau said, “and we've been blessed with that.” The 36-year-old Halak picked up his second victory of the season in his first game since Dec. 30. He was reinstated from C

  • GLIMPSES: Shortened Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall

    BEIJING (AP) — Even a shortened Olympic torch relay had time for a stop at the Great Wall of China. Wu Jingyu, who won gold for China in taekwondo at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, carried the flame to the iconic landmark on the second day of its journey to the Beijing Games. The relay was cut back to three days because of concerns about the coronavirus. The staged scene was low on spontaneity, so Associated Press photographer Ng Han Guan decided to shoot the posing athlete off-center and at a slig

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Overcoming it all: Humphries, in US colors, reaches Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Here’s a list of some things that Kaillie Humphries overcame this season: Being ineligible for the Beijing Olympics because she didn’t have a U.S. passport, testing positive for COVID-19 and a relatively serious hamstring injury. And now, traffic. Humphries cannot use Olympic transport yet, since she tested positive for the coronavirus last month and still hasn’t satisfied every requirement to be considered fully cleared by Chinese officials. That means she must find her own way t

  • While Canada men leave World Cup qualification permutations to others, Qatar beckons

    John Herdman said all the right things Sunday after Canada dispatched the United States at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field to move closer to qualifying for 2022 World Cup. He warned against looking too far ahead, preferring instead to focus on Wednesday's game in El Salvador. He talked about the commitment and skill of his players. He even playfully put his fingers in his ears when a reporter suggested qualification was essentially a fait accompli. "Until those points are in the bag … and I'm not e

  • NHL, players' association announces new changes to COVID-19 protocol

    The National Hockey League and its players' association announced new changes to its COVID-19 protocol, including a removal of daily tests for the fully vaccinated. The league says the new rules will come into effect for each team immediately following that club's last game before the All-Star break. It adds that the new regulations are in place alongside local, state, provincial and federal health laws. The new protocols also include updated recommendations for masks, the removal of the require

  • EXPLAINER: The Winter Games, a different kind of Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The first so-called modern Olympics took place in 1896 in Athens. But the inaugural Winter Olympics were not held until 1924 in Chamonix, France. Calvin Coolidge was the American president at the time, and Vladimir Lenin died that year in the newly established Soviet Union. A new car in the United States cost as little as $300. From 1924 through 1992, the Winter and Summer Olympics were the same year. In '92 the Winter Games were celebrated in Albertville, France, followed by the

  • Shiffrin talks about watching Biles deal with Olympic stress

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • President Xi Jinping, China's 'chairman of everything'

    BEIJING (AP) — The last time the Olympics came to China, he oversaw the whole endeavor. Now the Games are back, and this time Xi Jinping is running the entire nation. The Chinese president, hosting a Winter Olympics beleaguered by complaints about human rights abuses, has upended tradition to restore strongman rule in China and tighten Communist Party control over the economy and society. Xi was in charge of the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing that served as a “coming-out party” for China as an

  • Dort hot in overtime to lead Thunder past Mavericks 120-114

    DALLAS (AP) — Lu Dort scored 30 points, including 14 straight for Oklahoma City in overtime, and rookie Tre Mann added a career-best 29 as the Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-114 on Wednesday night. The Thunder won their second consecutive game for their first winning streak since taking three straight Dec. 18-22. They avoided a four-game sweep in the season series. Luka Doncic scored 40 points for the Mavericks in the opener of a six-game homestand, their longest of the season. Reggie Bul

  • LTs Williams, Whitworth active for NFC title game; Rapp out

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Left tackle Trent Williams is active for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday, while safety Taylor Rapp is inactive for the Los Angeles Rams. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth and receiver Van Jefferson are active for the Rams. Whitworth's backup, Joseph Noteboom, is inactive with a pectoral injury. The 33-year-old Williams sprained his ankle last week, but vowed to play despite missing practice all week. The 12th-year pro has never played in a conferen

  • EXPLAINER: Why India won't send diplomat to China Olympics

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India won’t be sending its top diplomat in Beijing to the Winter Olympics after the honor of carrying the Olympic torch went to a Chinese soldier wounded in a deadly border clash between the countries two years ago. What is this border dispute, and why has it riled up the Indian government? THE DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT Until this week, India was considering having its top diplomat at its embassy in Beijing attend the games even as several countries like the U.S., Australia, Britain an

  • Wagner gets go-ahead layup in Magic's 110-108 win over Mavs

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 18 points, including the tiebreaking layup with 54 seconds remaining, and the Orlando Magic overcame Luka Doncic’s seventh triple-double of the season to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-108 on Sunday night. Chuma Okeke scored 19 points and helped Orlando win consecutive games for just the second time all season. Doncic finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the Mavericks for his 43rd triple-double of his career, tying Fat Lever for 10th pla

  • Toronto FC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has confirmed the acquisition of Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way. While the MLS club called them two separate transactions, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his pro career in MLS with Real Salt Lake, has also played in Italy and Germany.