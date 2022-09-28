London politics LIVE: IMF heaps pressure on Kwasi Kwarteng over tax cuts

(AFP via Getty Images)

Kwasi Kwarteng will step up efforts to reassure the City about his economic plans on Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) criticised the measures and the Bank of England signalled sharp interest rate rises could be on the way.

The Chancellor will meet investment banks following days of turmoil which saw the pound buffeted and Government borrowing costs increase after his mini-budget spooked the markets with its package of tax cuts and increased borrowing.

In an extraordinary statement on Tuesday, the IMF said it was “closely monitoring” developments in the UK and was in touch with the authorities, urging the Chancellor to “reevaluate the tax measures”.

It warned the current plans, including the abolition of the 45p rate of income tax for people on more than £150,000, are likely to increase inequality.

The move came as the Bank of England signalled it was ready to significantly ramp up interest rates to shore up the pound and guard against increased inflation.

Tory MP: ‘IMF were very wrong'

07:55 , Miriam Burrell

A prominent Liz Truss supporter has said the IMF and Bank of England were “very wrong” about inflation.

Tory MP Sir John Redwood told Sky News: “They didn’t warn us or the other central banks in the run up to the big inflation, that the monetary policies of 2021 were far too loose, interest rates far too low, and the money printing was getting out of control.

“Now they should be looking forward”, he said.

“We should be fighting recession. Of course, we must be prudent with finances. But the truth is that if the austerity policies have their way and we have a big recession, the borrowing won’t go down, the borrowings will soar.”



A recap of Kwarteng’s mini-budget

07:44 , Miriam Burrell

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng slashed taxes by £45 billion on Friday in a huge gamble to ramp-up growth before the next general election.

The top 45p rate of income tax has been scrapped, as well as lopping 1p off the basic rate from next April to reduce it to 19p in the pound, one year earlier than planned, with 31 million people set to benefit from the change.

Mr Kwarteng reversed April’s National Insurance hike of 1.25 percentage point from November 6 and binned his predecessor Rishi Sunak’s planned increase in corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent next year.

The threshold for paying no Stamp Duty on home purchases has doubled from £125,000 to £250,000.

A cap on bankers’ bonuses has been axed also.

The Chancellor unveiled the biggest tax cuts since 1972.

Labour: IMF rebuke shows Govt made ‘a mess’

07:35 , Miriam Burrell

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the IMF rebuke should not be ignored and Kwasi Kwarteng should change course.

He told LBC Radio: “I think the IMF statement is very serious, and it shows just what a mess the Government have made of the economy and it’s self-inflicted.

“This was a step they didn’t have to take. Quite often when the markets are jittery, when the pound falls, it’s because of some international event – conflict in Ukraine, a cost-of-living crisis, energy crisis. This is self-inflicted by the Government.

“We all look at the graph and we see the pound falling, but it’s not an abstract graph. This is reflected in people’s mortgages.

“And people are very, very worried this morning.”



Bank of England responds

07:30 , Miriam Burrell

Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill has warned they “cannot be indifferent” to the developments of the past days – seen as a signal the cost of borrowing will have to go up to protect the pound and keep a lid on inflation.

“It is hard not to draw the conclusion that all this will require significant monetary policy response,” Mr Pill said in a speech to the Barclays-CEPR International Monetary Policy Forum.

“We must be confident in the stability of the UK’s economic framework.”



What the IMF says

07:26 , Miriam Burrell

Good morning.

In case you missed it, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to change course with the economic plan.

It said in a statement: “We understand that the sizeable fiscal package announced aims at helping families and businesses deal with the energy shock and at boosting growth via tax cuts and supply measures.

“However, given elevated inflation pressures in many countries, including the UK, we do not recommend large and untargeted fiscal packages at this juncture, as it is important that fiscal policy does not work at cross purposes to monetary policy.

“Furthermore, the nature of the UK measures will likely increase inequality.”