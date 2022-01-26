London politics latest news: Wait for Met Police before judging Boris Johnson on partygate, pleads Liz Truss

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has called for people to wait for the police investigation into No10 parties to be completed before passing judgement on the Prime Minister over the “Partygate” storm.

With senior civil servant Sue Gray set to deliver her report on a string of gatherings in Downing Street possibly as early as today, the Cabinet minister appealed for people not to rush to decision.

Scotland Yard announced on Tuesday it is also investigating a series of events in No10 and Whitehall.

“We need to wait for the results of the Sue Gray report and the police investigation,” Ms Truss told Sky News.

The Metropolitan Police’s inquiry could take weeks, even months, to be completed.

The Foreign Secretary issued the plea as a number of Tory MPs are considering sending in letters of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

Ms Truss, a frontrunner to succeed Mr Johnson if he was forced to quit, also stressed: “The Prime Minister has apologised in Parliament for what has happened, he said mistakes were made, he commissioned the Sue Gray report.”

Downing St has not received Gray report, says Truss

07:51 , Daniel Keane

Foreign secretary Liz Truss said Downing Street had not yet received the Sue Gray report and the Government was “committed” to publishing the findings in full when it was finished, writes Rachael Burford.

It is understood that Ms Gray is investigating 16 parties, more than half of which are now being probed by Met detectives.

Ms Truss said that she had not been invited to any of the parties in No10 or Whitehall during Covid restrictions.

“It’s a matter for Sue Gray when she send that report, when she has completed her work,” she told Sky News.

“We have been absolutely clear that we will publish the findings of the report. We don’t know the content. There could be for example security issues that are problematic to publish but we will absolutely publish the findings of the report. We want to make the findings of the report public.

“The PM has appeared before Parliament he has apologised for what has happened he has admitted that mistakes were made and I 100 per cent support him and want him to continue as prime minister.”

Good morning

07:39 , Daniel Keane

Good morning and welcome to our live politics coverage.

It’s set to be another busy day in Westminster, here’s all the latest developments:

- The “partygate” scandal intensified on Tuesday after Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick announced a formal investigation into allegations of lockdown-busting parties held in Downing Street. The police investigation could take months and threatens to derail Boris Johnson’s attempt to keep the scandal out of the headlines

- Rumours swirled following Ms Dick’s announcement that the Met’s investigation could delay the release of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into “partygate”, commissioned by No10. Downing Street was forced into a U-turn after suggesting no details would be published amid the police probe - though the Met later insisted it there was no reason Ms Gray’s report could not be published

- The Gray report could arrive as soon as today, according to multiple reports. ITV’s Robert Peston last night claimed the mandarin had already completed her report and was poised to send it to No10, though it is now expected to arrive on Boris Johnson’s desk this afternoon or later this week