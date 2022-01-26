London politics latest news: Wait for Met Police before judging Boris Johnson on partygate, pleads Liz Truss

Daniel Keane and Nicholas Cecil
·3 min read
London politics latest news: Wait for Met Police before judging Boris Johnson on partygate, pleads Liz Truss

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has called for people to wait for the police investigation into No10 parties to be completed before passing judgement on the Prime Minister over the “Partygate” storm.

With senior civil servant Sue Gray set to deliver her report on a string of gatherings in Downing Street possibly as early as today, the Cabinet minister appealed for people not to rush to decision.

Scotland Yard announced on Tuesday it is also investigating a series of events in No10 and Whitehall.

“We need to wait for the results of the Sue Gray report and the police investigation,” Ms Truss told Sky News.

The Metropolitan Police’s inquiry could take weeks, even months, to be completed.

The Foreign Secretary issued the plea as a number of Tory MPs are considering sending in letters of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

Ms Truss, a frontrunner to succeed Mr Johnson if he was forced to quit, also stressed: “The Prime Minister has apologised in Parliament for what has happened, he said mistakes were made, he commissioned the Sue Gray report.”

Downing St has not received Gray report, says Truss

07:51 , Daniel Keane

Foreign secretary Liz Truss said Downing Street had not yet received the Sue Gray report and the Government was “committed” to publishing the findings in full when it was finished, writes Rachael Burford.

It is understood that Ms Gray is investigating 16 parties, more than half of which are now being probed by Met detectives.

Ms Truss said that she had not been invited to any of the parties in No10 or Whitehall during Covid restrictions.

“It’s a matter for Sue Gray when she send that report, when she has completed her work,” she told Sky News.

“We have been absolutely clear that we will publish the findings of the report. We don’t know the content. There could be for example security issues that are problematic to publish but we will absolutely publish the findings of the report. We want to make the findings of the report public.

“The PM has appeared before Parliament he has apologised for what has happened he has admitted that mistakes were made and I 100 per cent support him and want him to continue as prime minister.”

Good morning

07:39 , Daniel Keane

Good morning and welcome to our live politics coverage.

It’s set to be another busy day in Westminster, here’s all the latest developments:

- The “partygate” scandal intensified on Tuesday after Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick announced a formal investigation into allegations of lockdown-busting parties held in Downing Street. The police investigation could take months and threatens to derail Boris Johnson’s attempt to keep the scandal out of the headlines

- Rumours swirled following Ms Dick’s announcement that the Met’s investigation could delay the release of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into “partygate”, commissioned by No10. Downing Street was forced into a U-turn after suggesting no details would be published amid the police probe - though the Met later insisted it there was no reason Ms Gray’s report could not be published

- The Gray report could arrive as soon as today, according to multiple reports. ITV’s Robert Peston last night claimed the mandarin had already completed her report and was poised to send it to No10, though it is now expected to arrive on Boris Johnson’s desk this afternoon or later this week

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bulls F Jones could miss 6-8 weeks with broken finger

    CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team's training facility. Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks. His finger was placed in a splint and he “could potentially return earlier with a protective splint,” the Bulls said in a news release. The 6-foot-5 Jones is averaging 6.3 poi

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • Beijing Olympic Committee lowers threshold for producing negative COVID-19 test

    The Beijing Olympic Committee and Chinese authorities are lowering the threshold for producing a negative test for any participant arriving at the Games, dropping the cycle threshold (Ct) value from 40 to 35. A communication by Beijing 2022 was sent out Sunday explaining the change. The lower value makes it easier for participants to produce a negative test, especially if previously infected. This comes 48 hours after the higher threshold value was questioned. The higher the Ct value, the less i

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • 'A pretty easy process:' With new contract done, Bombers' Collaros focused on 3-peat

    WINNIPEG — It’s fitting Zach Collaros signed a new contract with the Blue Bombers while celebrating a belated Christmas with family in his hometown. The team’s star quarterback gave fans a gift by inking a one-year deal Thursday. He also received a contract widely reported to be worth $550,000. “We did Christmas (Thursday) at my parents' house for my niece, who's 10 years old, and obviously for our two daughters, so my sister and her husband came over,” Collaros said Friday in a call with media

  • Edwards, Russell team up to lead Wolves past Nets, 136-125

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 23 points and 10 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Brooklyn Nets 136-125 on Sunday night. Karl-Anthony Towns overcame a poor shooting night, scoring 15 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Wolves put the game away. Jaylen Nowell added 16 points, Taurean Prince 15 and Jaden McDaniels 14 as the Timberwolves won for the third time in four games. Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 30 points for the Net

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Embiid's double-double helps 76ers hold off Spurs, 115-109

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers held off a late rally to beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Sunday night. It was Embiid’s 14th straight game with at least 25 points. “What he’s doing is special,” Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris said. “We rely on him night in and night out. He’s the anchor for our team. The anchor for our offensive flow out there. I thought tonight he just did a great job of picking the game apart. Really getting every

  • McDavid scores in overtime as Edmonton Oilers edge Vancouver Canucks 3-2

    VANCOUVER — Connor McDavid scored with 23.4 seconds left in overtime, powering the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The Edmonton captain tapped a pass from Darnell Nurse into the net for his 20th goal of the season. The Oilers (20-16-2) outshot the Canucks (18-19-3) 50-27 but struggled to get pucks past Vancouver goalie Spencer Martin until midway through the third period. Ryan McLeod finally got Edmonton on the board and Leon Draisaitl added a p

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He

  • Humboldt Broncos crash survivor donates book sales to air ambulance that saved him

    Kaleb Dahlgren didn't know about STARS air ambulance until the night his life was saved. The then-teenager was travelling with his Saskatchewan junior hockey team, the Humboldt Broncos, when a semi-truck failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with the bus Dahlgren was on near Armley, about 335 km north of Regina, on April 6, 2018. Sixteen people died and 13 were injured. Dahlgren and others were airlifted to hospital and received medical attention on board Shock Trauma Air Rescue (STARS) ai

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Canada's Walker, Snith 8th in Olympic men's luge tune-up in St. Moritz

    Tristan Walker and Justin Snith adjusted well to their first time racing on the non-refrigerated track in St. Moritz, Switzerland, paddling to the fastest start times in both heats for a season-best finish in Saturday's luge World Cup doubles finale. The 30-year-old Canadians, who are gearing up for their fourth Olympic appearance next month in Beijing, have struggled all season to reach their top form. "The starts were very good. We feel like we've been short-changed by the timing eyes over the

  • US women's hockey once again led by a shining Knight

    Cammi Granato had never forgotten the young girl she lent her stick and gloves to during one of the former U.S. Olympian’s first hockey camps in Chicago in the late 1990s. It was years later when Granato discovered that girl just happened to be Hilary Knight. “Her stick broke and I said, ‘Here, just take mine right now,’ because she didn’t have another one. I mean, she was so little,” Granato recalled. “I remember her distinctly at that moment. I didn’t know it was Hilary until Hilary told me ye

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Pressure on Dutch to continue winning ways at Olympic oval

    Thomas Krol believed he was going to the Olympics four years ago. The speedskater finished third at the Dutch trials, and then politics intervened. The national federation named Kai Verbij to the team for Pyeongchang. Verbij was injured at the trials and unable to compete in the 1,000 meters, but he was chosen over Krol. Making it worse for Krol is that he and Verbij are best friends. Verbij headed to South Korea, finishing sixth in the 1,000, while Krol went home to his couch. That’s how compet

  • 5 players the Raptors should target in trade talks to bolster bench

    The Raptors have many needs to fill as the NBA trade deadline approaches.

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;